Flora Pro.Activ Buttery Spread 500G

Fantastic Scrambled Eggs 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 It's got a fantastic buttery taste you wouldn't think it's actually lowering your cholesterol and is fab in scrambled eggs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour 4 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2017 I usually go for healthy option spreads, and they are really bland, but this one had a great butter taste, I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora ProActiv Buttery spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2017 We were pleasently surprised by how creamy and buttery it tasted. My little girl loved it as it was so spreadable which meant she could help making her own sandwiches. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasant Taste 3 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2017 I was really interested to try Flora ProActiv Buttery Spread as I haven't eaten any spread apart from butter for a long time. My first impression from the packaging was that the product looked slightly medicinal, which was understandable as it is supposed to reduce cholesterol, however I didn't personally find this appealing. I noticed that the product is suitable for vegetarians and contains sustainable palm oil - both positive points. However I did notice that the product seemed to have a lot of ingredients and was very processed in comparison to a product like butter. I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of the product, which although I didn't think tasted like butter or even 'buttery' as claimed on the packaging, did taste very pleasant. My overall conclusion about Flora Proactiv Buttery Spread is that its not for me for two reasons. Firstly, I'm not convinced that it could lower cholesterol despite the mention of this being evidenced in clinical trials on the packaging. Secondly, despite its pleasant taste I would far rather continue to use butter, a natural product with a far superior taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty good fake butter! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2017 I've been using Flora ProActiv Buttery Spread for the last 2 weeks. I don't usually buy a spreadable type butter or a spread designed to keep cholesterol low. However, my parents were coming to visit and since they both have high cholesterol I thought I'd give it a try. Pleasantly surprised! Ok, it's not butter, it has a "buttery taste" and the taste is...pretty good! The taste is very similar to butter. It's easy to spread, doesnt have that horrible margarine taste to it but does have the look of it. 500g has lasted the full 2 weeks, I think because it is so spreadable you don't need to use alot to cover a slice of bread. I guess I wouldn't necessarily purchase this because I don't have high cholesterol, but for people who do...it's probably the best option for the most butter like spread available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it. Great alternative. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2017 I usually buy this for its butter taste. My dad suffers from high cholesterol so I feel a bit better knowing this is OK for ir him with a morning roll or in mashed potatoes etc. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Buttery goodness 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2017 I'm going to put it out there... I'm a serious butter fan rather than spread however I may just be a convert. The spread is light and easy to put on dread a thin layer. It tastes great and really creamy and buttery. I'm still a little dubious over the lowering cholesterol but I'd have to test this out! The packaging is attractive and looks healthy which is a bonus. I'll definitely be using this as a replacement of butter in the future. All in all a convert!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sallyanne1821 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th July 2017 Flora ProActive Buttery Spread is still as tasty as the normal Flora buttery spread but being ProActive is a bonus as it's helped me lower my cholesterol without losing any of the buttery taste , I also chose the Light version which in turn will help with my weight without losing the buttery smooth taste . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora proactive buttery spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th July 2017 Happy to find out 1 more healthy product my fussy 4years old finds tasty..he is not only loving it on his bread and sandwiches but also tried cupcake recipe with me using flora..we are happy with the flora proactive as its a healthy choice with proactive and less cholestrol levels.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]