By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Flora Pro.Activ Buttery Spread 500G

4.5(42)Write a review
Flora Pro.Activ Buttery Spread 500G
£ 3.70
£7.40/kg

Product Description

  • 70% vegetable fat spread with added plant sterols
  • For more information: on how you can lower your cholesterol please visit www.floraproactiv.co.uk or www.floraproactiv.ie
  • How Plant Sterols Work
  • Plant sterols work by reducing the absorption of some cholesterol from the gut, thereby reducing blood cholesterol levels†
  • † A daily consumption of 1.5 - 2.4g plant sterol can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.
  • Contains active plant sterols
  • 100% plant based
  • Clinically proven by over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Reduces cholesterol in a natural way
  • Omega 3 & 6
  • Vitamin D & E
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (65%) (Sunflower, Palm1, Rapeseed, Linseed), Water, Plant Sterol Esters (11%)*, Salt (1%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *6.6g Plant Sterols/100g, 1Flora ProActiv is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Keep chilled (2-7°C).Not suitable for freezing. For best before date see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 servings of this spread (30g) gives you the daily amount of plant sterols (2.0g) that is proven to lower cholesterol. Each 10g serving of Flora ProActiv spread contains 0.7g of plant sterols. More than 3g a day is not recommended.

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (the pack contains 50 portions)

Warnings

  • Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs.
  • Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Flora ProActiv UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • For additional information, please visit: www.pro-activ.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2588kJ/629kcal
Fats 70g
of which saturated 16g
of which monounsaturated23g
of which polyunsaturated31g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.0g
Vitamin A 120µg (15% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)
Vitamin E 18mg (150% NRv)
Omega 626g
Omega 3 5g
Plant sterols6.6g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

42 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic Scrambled Eggs

4 stars

It's got a fantastic buttery taste you wouldn't think it's actually lowering your cholesterol and is fab in scrambled eggs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour

4 stars

I usually go for healthy option spreads, and they are really bland, but this one had a great butter taste, I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora ProActiv Buttery spread

5 stars

We were pleasently surprised by how creamy and buttery it tasted. My little girl loved it as it was so spreadable which meant she could help making her own sandwiches. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasant Taste

3 stars

I was really interested to try Flora ProActiv Buttery Spread as I haven't eaten any spread apart from butter for a long time. My first impression from the packaging was that the product looked slightly medicinal, which was understandable as it is supposed to reduce cholesterol, however I didn't personally find this appealing. I noticed that the product is suitable for vegetarians and contains sustainable palm oil - both positive points. However I did notice that the product seemed to have a lot of ingredients and was very processed in comparison to a product like butter. I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of the product, which although I didn't think tasted like butter or even 'buttery' as claimed on the packaging, did taste very pleasant. My overall conclusion about Flora Proactiv Buttery Spread is that its not for me for two reasons. Firstly, I'm not convinced that it could lower cholesterol despite the mention of this being evidenced in clinical trials on the packaging. Secondly, despite its pleasant taste I would far rather continue to use butter, a natural product with a far superior taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pretty good fake butter!

4 stars

I've been using Flora ProActiv Buttery Spread for the last 2 weeks. I don't usually buy a spreadable type butter or a spread designed to keep cholesterol low. However, my parents were coming to visit and since they both have high cholesterol I thought I'd give it a try. Pleasantly surprised! Ok, it's not butter, it has a "buttery taste" and the taste is...pretty good! The taste is very similar to butter. It's easy to spread, doesnt have that horrible margarine taste to it but does have the look of it. 500g has lasted the full 2 weeks, I think because it is so spreadable you don't need to use alot to cover a slice of bread. I guess I wouldn't necessarily purchase this because I don't have high cholesterol, but for people who do...it's probably the best option for the most butter like spread available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it. Great alternative.

4 stars

I usually buy this for its butter taste. My dad suffers from high cholesterol so I feel a bit better knowing this is OK for ir him with a morning roll or in mashed potatoes etc. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Buttery goodness

5 stars

I'm going to put it out there... I'm a serious butter fan rather than spread however I may just be a convert. The spread is light and easy to put on dread a thin layer. It tastes great and really creamy and buttery. I'm still a little dubious over the lowering cholesterol but I'd have to test this out! The packaging is attractive and looks healthy which is a bonus. I'll definitely be using this as a replacement of butter in the future. All in all a convert!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sallyanne1821

4 stars

Flora ProActive Buttery Spread is still as tasty as the normal Flora buttery spread but being ProActive is a bonus as it's helped me lower my cholesterol without losing any of the buttery taste , I also chose the Light version which in turn will help with my weight without losing the buttery smooth taste . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora proactive buttery spread

5 stars

Happy to find out 1 more healthy product my fussy 4years old finds tasty..he is not only loving it on his bread and sandwiches but also tried cupcake recipe with me using flora..we are happy with the flora proactive as its a healthy choice with proactive and less cholestrol levels.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light as air

5 stars

I used to think that butter and healthy are not possible together, but this product proved me wrong. I really love the idea that Flora Proactiv lowers cholesterol with a great taste. It's delicious and creamy, and tastes good with jam and toast which is my favourite. Although I think it's a bit pricey for a butter, I would buy it anytime as me being healthy is totally worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here