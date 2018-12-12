Tesco 6 Prosciutto Crudo Slices 84G

Good value
Good value
tough with gristle
Used to buy all the time before this packaging. Now it's stringy with gristle. Left it a few weeks and tried again a couple of times but still poor quality.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 906kJ / 217kcal
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).
Prepared from 131g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto Crudo.
Keep refrigerated . Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
3 Servings
Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
84g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (28g)
|Energy
|906kJ / 217kcal
|254kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.5g
|7.7g
|Salt
|5.3g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019