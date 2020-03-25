By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Fish 12 X 100G

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for senior cats
  • FELIX® As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Fish Selection in Jelly has been specially formulated to meet the dietary needs of senior cats. Our delicious recipes include irresistible flavours of trout, sardine, tuna and salmon to add even more variety to your cat's diet as he grows older. As your cat gets older he'll need a diet to suit his ageing lifestyle, which is why our mouth-watering fish selection is great for fish-loving senior cats. We include high sources of protein with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that have been carefully selected to support your cat in his senior years.
  • Specifically designed for cats of age 7+ to help keep them healthy in their later years.
  • Packed with lots of mouth watering ingredients including trout, sardine, tuna and salmon - great for fish-loving felines.
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition with added vitamins and essential minerals to keep your cat supported.
  • Served in individual pouches for convenience.
  • A great selection of fish dishes for your senior cat to enjoy
  • Complete food for senior cats with delicious flavours of trout, sardine, tuna and salmon
  • Designed for senior cats of age 7+ to keep them healthy and supported in their older years
  • Packaged in individual pouches to preserve freshness and retain the delicious flavours
  • Complete and balanced cat food that your senior cat can enjoy. With added vitamins and minerals to help support natural defences
  • Pack size: 1200G

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone).

12 x 100g ℮

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Trout 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 015
    Vit D3:140
    Vit E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):29.5
    I(E2):0.57
    Cu(E4):3.6
    Mn(E5):5.2
    Zn(E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Sardine 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 015
    Vit D3:140
    Vit E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):29.5
    I(E2):0.57
    Cu(E4):3.6
    Mn(E5):5.2
    Zn(E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 015
    Vit D3:140
    Vit E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):29.5
    I(E2):0.57
    Cu(E4):3.6
    Mn(E5):5.2
    Zn(E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 015
    Vit D3:140
    Vit E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):29.5
    I(E2):0.57
    Cu(E4):3.6
    Mn(E5):5.2
    Zn(E6):71.9
    Se (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-

Rosie Loves It

5 stars

Rosie loves her Felix, its her favourite, always finishes her bowl.

Greedy Puss!

5 stars

Good quality product that my cat really loved, turned into a greedy puss! Only downside for me, not the cat, was that I can not recycle the pouches.

Great priduct

5 stars

It's a great product the juice helps with the older cats and the smaller flakes are easily eaten

my cat likes it that's what counts

5 stars

my cat loves this food prefers it to higher end brands my cats teeth are healthy and he is a good weight.

Car food that is eaten and not wasted

5 stars

Our elderly cat loved this!She usually eats the jelly and leaves the chunks but with this food she wolfed it all down. 10/10

Great food

5 stars

Felix Senior is great for our two older cats who at 12 years old are still very healthy. The As Good As It Looks Fish (Trout, Sardine, Tuna, Salmon) offers lots of flavours that our cats devour at every mealtime. The food tends to be more succulent flakes and a better sauce that our cats seem to enjoy!

Seems ok. My cat finished all of it.

3 stars

Seems ok. My cat finished all of it.

A real favourite amongst our senior cats. Lots of

5 stars

A real favourite amongst our senior cats. Lots of jelly for them to lick and each flavour goes down well.

Cats loved it!

5 stars

My cats are extremely fussy and turn their noses up at lots of well known brands including Felix! However, they absolutely love this Good As It Looks variety. Gone in seconds. They have obviously developed a more expensive taste. Will definitely purchase again.

My 2 cats (age 8 & 18) really enjoyed this selecti

4 stars

My 2 cats (age 8 & 18) really enjoyed this selection pack. Usually there is a flavour one of them turn their nose up to, but not this time.

