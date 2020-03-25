Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Fish 12 X 100G

Rosie Loves It
Rosie loves her Felix, its her favourite, always finishes her bowl.
Greedy Puss!
Good quality product that my cat really loved, turned into a greedy puss! Only downside for me, not the cat, was that I can not recycle the pouches.
Great priduct
It's a great product the juice helps with the older cats and the smaller flakes are easily eaten
my cat likes it that's what counts
my cat loves this food prefers it to higher end brands my cats teeth are healthy and he is a good weight.
Car food that is eaten and not wasted
Our elderly cat loved this!She usually eats the jelly and leaves the chunks but with this food she wolfed it all down. 10/10
Great food
Felix Senior is great for our two older cats who at 12 years old are still very healthy. The As Good As It Looks Fish (Trout, Sardine, Tuna, Salmon) offers lots of flavours that our cats devour at every mealtime. The food tends to be more succulent flakes and a better sauce that our cats seem to enjoy!
Seems ok. My cat finished all of it.
A real favourite amongst our senior cats. Lots of jelly for them to lick and each flavour goes down well.
Cats loved it!
My cats are extremely fussy and turn their noses up at lots of well known brands including Felix! However, they absolutely love this Good As It Looks variety. Gone in seconds. They have obviously developed a more expensive taste. Will definitely purchase again.
My 2 cats (age 8 & 18) really enjoyed this selecti
My 2 cats (age 8 & 18) really enjoyed this selection pack. Usually there is a flavour one of them turn their nose up to, but not this time.