Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

5(85)Write a review
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for senior cats
  • To find out more about Felix® play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • As cats gets older, their nutritional needs will change, but it's still important to provide them with delicious food that they can enjoy! That's why our FELIX® As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Meat Selection in Jelly is ideal for meat-loving senior cats as it's packed with delicious flavours and mouth-watering textures. In this variety pack your cat can choose from beef, turkey, chicken or lamb to satisfy their appetite. Our recipes are carefully cooked with meaty pieces in a smooth, rich jelly to really tempt the taste buds! Our dishes don't just taste great, they also provide key nutrients and essential vitamins that will ensure your cat maintains a healthy and active life into their senior years.
  • Specifically designed for cats of age 7+
  • Packed with delicious ingredients including beef, chicken, turkey and lamb.
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for cats in their senior years.
  • Served in individual pouches to make mealtimes easier.
  • Ideal dishes to meet the needs of senior cats
  • Delicious flavours including beef, chicken, turkey and lamb
  • Specifically designed for cats of age 7+ with the right combination of proteins, balanced minerals and vitamins, including antioxidants
  • With added minerals and vitamins to keep your cat healthy
  • Packaged in individual pouches to make mealtimes even easier
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone).
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone).

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • Ideal dishes to meet the needs of senior cats
    • Delicious flavours including beef, chicken, turkey and lamb
    • Specifically designed for cats of age 7+ with the right combination of proteins, balanced minerals and vitamins, including antioxidants
    • With added minerals and vitamins to keep your cat healthy
    • Packaged in individual pouches to make mealtimes even easier
    • 3 x with Beef
    • 3 x with Chicken
    • 3 x with Lamb
    • 3 x with Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Turkey 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein12%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2%
    Crude fibres0.7%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 015
    Vit D3:140
    Vit E:150
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):29.5
    I(E2):0.57
    Cu(E4):3.6
    Mn(E5):5.2
    Zn(E6):71.9
    SE (E8):0.047
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 600
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (19%*, of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Chunks: min 26% Meat

    Storage

    • Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

85 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Our 2 cats both loved it

5 stars

We have 2 very fussy cats who don’t normally agree on the same cat food however, they both loved it. Will be buying now as our regular cat food

Ditch the plastic

1 stars

Cats like the product but the plastic sachets are killing the planet. Get rid of them and go back to tins please.

Keep finding small holes in pouches

5 stars

Thought it was us the first time but it is happening but this is happening quite regular now it is annoying me We have binned four pouches this morning

I eat felix ONLY

5 stars

Great seller, wrapped excellent, would buy from again A++++++

Where have the rabbit pouches gone?

4 stars

My cats are fed solely on Felix pouches and their favourite flavour is rabbit, so I'm disappointed that these seem to have been substituted by Ham in the Felix As Good As It Looks Meat (not Meaty) selection. Just wondering why you stopped doing the rabbit pouches?

A tasty meal

5 stars

My 3 elderly cats all enjoy this selection, especially the salmon variety

Felix Senior as good as it looks for a senior cat

5 stars

My cat loves Felix Senior either meat or fish flavours, he finds is very easy to chew, eat and digest bearing in mind he is 20 years old and has had a lot of dental treatment, other foods we have tried but always come back to Felix, the smell of the meat or fish being served up always gets him excited and often coming back for seconds.

tasty dinner

5 stars

my cat loves these pouches. i cant get it in the bowl fast enough luckily it comes out whole very easily so you dont leave a quarter still in the pack or spend ages trying to push it all to the top. looks fresh and juicy and he always clears the bowl completely

My two elderly gentlemen love these pouches

5 stars

Charlie and Leroy are now 13 and 12 years old, and had started turning their noses up at canned food. These pouches suit them down to the ground and they wolf them down!

Nutritious and delicious

5 stars

I always buy this product along with Doubly Delicious and the wolf it down every meal! Shiny coats, wet noses and happy, contented little fluffies!

1-10 of 85 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

