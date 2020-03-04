Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Meat 12 X 100G

Our 2 cats both loved it
We have 2 very fussy cats who don’t normally agree on the same cat food however, they both loved it. Will be buying now as our regular cat food
Ditch the plastic
Cats like the product but the plastic sachets are killing the planet. Get rid of them and go back to tins please.
Keep finding small holes in pouches
Thought it was us the first time but it is happening but this is happening quite regular now it is annoying me We have binned four pouches this morning
I eat felix ONLY
Great seller, wrapped excellent, would buy from again A++++++
Where have the rabbit pouches gone?
My cats are fed solely on Felix pouches and their favourite flavour is rabbit, so I'm disappointed that these seem to have been substituted by Ham in the Felix As Good As It Looks Meat (not Meaty) selection. Just wondering why you stopped doing the rabbit pouches?
A tasty meal
My 3 elderly cats all enjoy this selection, especially the salmon variety
Felix Senior as good as it looks for a senior cat
My cat loves Felix Senior either meat or fish flavours, he finds is very easy to chew, eat and digest bearing in mind he is 20 years old and has had a lot of dental treatment, other foods we have tried but always come back to Felix, the smell of the meat or fish being served up always gets him excited and often coming back for seconds.
tasty dinner
my cat loves these pouches. i cant get it in the bowl fast enough luckily it comes out whole very easily so you dont leave a quarter still in the pack or spend ages trying to push it all to the top. looks fresh and juicy and he always clears the bowl completely
My two elderly gentlemen love these pouches
Charlie and Leroy are now 13 and 12 years old, and had started turning their noses up at canned food. These pouches suit them down to the ground and they wolf them down!
Nutritious and delicious
I always buy this product along with Doubly Delicious and the wolf it down every meal! Shiny coats, wet noses and happy, contented little fluffies!