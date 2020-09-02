Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Drumsticks 486G

It says serving size 1/3 pack, but there are 4 in
It says serving size 1/3 pack, but there are 4 in a pack so I'm curious how they work that out. The bright orange "bbq" coating tastes of chemical mush and flakes off everywhere (and stains) when you try to eat these. The chicken itself is okay, a bit stringy but not horrible.
Disgusting!
Tasteless thin BBQ sauce. Stringy chicken drumsticks. Thank goodness there were only four drumsticks and not the five as illustrated. Avoid!
Avoid
The chicken was ok the bland, no-descrpt paste that was plastered all over it was auful.
Less is less.
The picture is five pieces the reality is just four. Taste nice though.
I my view, the coating has an unpleasant taste, wh
Taste lovely, though they're best eaten hot in my
only 4 pieces
Really nice chicken but these have gone from having 6 to 5 to 4 drumsticks in! The picture is misleading and price has not reduced to compensate. Really needs to be clearer how many you're getting as can't tell online (looks like 5 at least n the photo!)
have bought these many times, highly recommend the
Consistently tasty and convenient
I've been buying these BBQ chicken drumsticks for years and the thing that stands out is how consistently tasty they are. I always know what to expect and the flavour and convenience never disappoint. I heat two for a meal in the microwave. All you need to go with them is a buttered roll and some salad, perfect! Being a frugal chap, I only buy them when they are on special offer, but this tends to happen quite frequently.
really really deliciouos!
