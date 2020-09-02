By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Drumsticks 486G

2.9(14)
Tesco Ready To Eat Bbq Chicken Drumsticks 486G
£ 2.00
£0.41/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy586kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  Cooked and roasted chicken drumsticks coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze.
  SWEET & SMOKY Cooked and roasted chicken drumsticks coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. Easy to prepare and messy fun to eat, our finger licking British BBQ chicken drumsticks are a hit with kids and a must have for parties, picnics, buffets or nights in with a movie.
  • SWEET & SMOKY Chicken Drumsticks oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
  Pack size: 486G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick, Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Spices, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Oregano, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 6 - 6½ mins / 5½ - 6 mins
Place the chicken onto a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W / 900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds - 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes - 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  Can be eaten hot or cold.
  All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (95g)
Energy617kJ / 147kcal586kJ / 139kcal
Fat5.1g4.9g
Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.2g
Sugars3.1g2.9g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein20.5g19.5g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As Sold.--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It says serving size 1/3 pack, but there are 4 in

2 stars

It says serving size 1/3 pack, but there are 4 in a pack so I'm curious how they work that out. The bright orange "bbq" coating tastes of chemical mush and flakes off everywhere (and stains) when you try to eat these. The chicken itself is okay, a bit stringy but not horrible.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Tasteless thin BBQ sauce. Stringy chicken drumsticks. Thank goodness there were only four drumsticks and not the five as illustrated. Avoid!

Avoid

1 stars

The chicken was ok the bland, no-descrpt paste that was plastered all over it was auful.

Less is less.

3 stars

The picture is five pieces the reality is just four. Taste nice though.

I my view, the coating has an unpleasant taste, wh

2 stars

I my view, the coating has an unpleasant taste, which is nothing like my idea of a barbeque

Taste lovely, though they're best eaten hot in my

5 stars

Taste lovely, though they're best eaten hot in my opinion!

only 4 pieces

2 stars

Really nice chicken but these have gone from having 6 to 5 to 4 drumsticks in! The picture is misleading and price has not reduced to compensate. Really needs to be clearer how many you're getting as can't tell online (looks like 5 at least n the photo!)

have bought these many times, highly recommend the

5 stars

have bought these many times, highly recommend them

Consistently tasty and convenient

5 stars

I've been buying these BBQ chicken drumsticks for years and the thing that stands out is how consistently tasty they are. I always know what to expect and the flavour and convenience never disappoint. I heat two for a meal in the microwave. All you need to go with them is a buttered roll and some salad, perfect! Being a frugal chap, I only buy them when they are on special offer, but this tends to happen quite frequently.

really really deliciouos!

5 stars

really really deliciouos!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

