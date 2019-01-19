Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Blocking nozzles 2 stars Review from unilever.com 19th January 2019 Been using this for a year, very happy. Last 2 cans the nozzles have blocked within a week. Cant clear them with hot water - bit disappointed

Good but not great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have tried many deodorants in the past and as I have spent a lot trying to find the right one, I was hoping that the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort might be the one. The scent is very nice, it does smell like you’ve just come out of the washing machine! But as I’m an active gym goer, it didn’t give me the protection I wanted. Like my title, it’s good but not as good as others on the market. It might perfect for others though, just not me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I've enjoyed using other Dove Men+ products before so was looking forward to trying their anti-perspirant deodorant too. This deodorant did not disappoint. It smells fresh yet masculine and lasts a long time. I received quite a few comments from people that liked my 'aftershave' even though it was just this deodorant. Thanks to the moisturiser content there was no irritation and the deodorant feels comfortable going on. I will definitely be getting this deodorant again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective and Fresh Dove Deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 A stylish looking dove deodorant. It has a nice fragrance which smells fresh and clean. It works effectively as a good anti perspirant, which was tested during a gym work. Doesn't mark your clothes. I like dove roll ons and would also recommend this aerosol. Will buy in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Men + care 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 After giving this ago over the last week, I have to say I’m impressed. A very clean smell about it like you’ve just been in the shower even after a day at work, followed by a trip to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely getting again! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have always had problems with antiperspirant deodorants, not strong enough or leaving marks and residue over everything. The Dove brand had been mentioned to me by a friend so I tried Dove Men+ Care Clean Comfort. This is a great product, from the initial smell of the spray to the effects lasting all day with no marks on my clothes. It’s also really gentle so no itching or irritation in my armpits as with some other types. Definitely one I would get again and also one I would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove for Men - Fantastic! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This is my go-to deodorant - Smells great, long-lasting, effective (especially after a long shift at work) and kind on my skin. I suffer from sensitive skin and this has ¼ moisturising technology which really does make all the difference. Of all the scents, Clean Comfort is my absolute favourite. The only annoying thing is, it seems its everyone else's too as it sells out quick! Highly recommend for anyone who suffers from sensitive skin - you'll notice the difference straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

DoveMenCareCleanComfortAnti-Perspirant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I used Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol over the warm period i was unsure if this would last 48 hours as stated on the can the answer is no i would say 36 hours max. what would i want to know before i get this product i would like to know how long should the can last and will the product really last 48 hours. The scent itself is nice not to over powering the can is quite light as well overall would buy this probably not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job perfectly. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Not a brand that I’ve tried before, but I’ve enjoyed testing Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol. It has nice fragrance to it, which is not overwhelming to the user or those in close proximity. Have even had comments of “you smell nice”. After using in the morning, I could still detect the deodorant on me later that evening. It has kept me dry, even whilst working in hot conditions and when accidentally spraying on to my clothes, it didn’t leave a white mark, which I was pleasantly surprised with as I have experienced this with other brands in the past. This is definitely something that I would recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]