By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(95)Write a review
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant 250ml has a clean and subtle scent to keep you feeling fresh and dry for longer. If you’re looking for a reliable antiperspirant aerosol for men, chances are fighting sweat and odour is your top priority. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant is the answer, containing active ingredients that provide the all-day strength you need to get tough with sweat and body odour.
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant protects you against sweat and body odour for 48 hours, leaving a subtle scent to keep you smelling great all day. This men’s deodorant offers powerful sweat protection without irritating your skin. That is why Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant deodorant is designed to combat odour and wetness while its ¼ moisturising technology shields skin from irritation. Dove deodorant non-irritant formula is tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Dove Men+Care Dove Men Clean Comfort Antiperspirant deodorant can well. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant deodorant also comes in a smaller 150ml, making it perfect for your gym bag, or in your luggage for when you are on the go.
  • With our best formula ever Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant deodorant gives you strong antiperspirant protection with a clean scent to keep you feeling refreshed and dry all day long.
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin
  • Our improved Dove Men Aerosol Antiperspirant, with a new formula, works as fast and hard as you
  • Dove men's deodorant with ¼ Moisturiser Technology protects skin against irritation as well as wards off dry skin
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort aerosols are all dermatologically tested with non-irritant formulas
  • This strong antiperspirant spray with a subtle scent helps fight sweat and odour for up to 48 hours
  • Enjoy fresh and clean fragrance for men with our new men's deodorant from Dove Men+Care
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. ‎Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use. LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

95 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Blocking nozzles

2 stars

Been using this for a year, very happy. Last 2 cans the nozzles have blocked within a week. Cant clear them with hot water - bit disappointed

Good but not great

4 stars

I have tried many deodorants in the past and as I have spent a lot trying to find the right one, I was hoping that the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort might be the one. The scent is very nice, it does smell like you’ve just come out of the washing machine! But as I’m an active gym goer, it didn’t give me the protection I wanted. Like my title, it’s good but not as good as others on the market. It might perfect for others though, just not me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great deodorant

5 stars

I've enjoyed using other Dove Men+ products before so was looking forward to trying their anti-perspirant deodorant too. This deodorant did not disappoint. It smells fresh yet masculine and lasts a long time. I received quite a few comments from people that liked my 'aftershave' even though it was just this deodorant. Thanks to the moisturiser content there was no irritation and the deodorant feels comfortable going on. I will definitely be getting this deodorant again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective and Fresh Dove Deodorant

5 stars

A stylish looking dove deodorant. It has a nice fragrance which smells fresh and clean. It works effectively as a good anti perspirant, which was tested during a gym work. Doesn't mark your clothes. I like dove roll ons and would also recommend this aerosol. Will buy in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Men + care

5 stars

After giving this ago over the last week, I have to say I’m impressed. A very clean smell about it like you’ve just been in the shower even after a day at work, followed by a trip to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely getting again!

4 stars

I have always had problems with antiperspirant deodorants, not strong enough or leaving marks and residue over everything. The Dove brand had been mentioned to me by a friend so I tried Dove Men+ Care Clean Comfort. This is a great product, from the initial smell of the spray to the effects lasting all day with no marks on my clothes. It’s also really gentle so no itching or irritation in my armpits as with some other types. Definitely one I would get again and also one I would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove for Men - Fantastic!

5 stars

This is my go-to deodorant - Smells great, long-lasting, effective (especially after a long shift at work) and kind on my skin. I suffer from sensitive skin and this has ¼ moisturising technology which really does make all the difference. Of all the scents, Clean Comfort is my absolute favourite. The only annoying thing is, it seems its everyone else's too as it sells out quick! Highly recommend for anyone who suffers from sensitive skin - you'll notice the difference straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

DoveMenCareCleanComfortAnti-Perspirant

3 stars

I used Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol over the warm period i was unsure if this would last 48 hours as stated on the can the answer is no i would say 36 hours max. what would i want to know before i get this product i would like to know how long should the can last and will the product really last 48 hours. The scent itself is nice not to over powering the can is quite light as well overall would buy this probably not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job perfectly.

5 stars

Not a brand that I’ve tried before, but I’ve enjoyed testing Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol. It has nice fragrance to it, which is not overwhelming to the user or those in close proximity. Have even had comments of “you smell nice”. After using in the morning, I could still detect the deodorant on me later that evening. It has kept me dry, even whilst working in hot conditions and when accidentally spraying on to my clothes, it didn’t leave a white mark, which I was pleasantly surprised with as I have experienced this with other brands in the past. This is definitely something that I would recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me personally

3 stars

Personally for me this was the greatest smell, also I found that when using the product that after several hours my underarms would become itchy. Almost like the feeling of being uncomfortable. Didnt feel this was a great anti perspiration. Have used many brands over the years and would have to say this this one is not for me. I am sure for many people out their a deodorant is very unique to them, smells, white stains, perspiration etc. This I am sure would be great for many people. Having looked when I recently purchased another brand this one was also very competitively priced. Various other smells available too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 95 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here