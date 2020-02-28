By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(98)Write a review
  • Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250ml has a clean and invigorating scent to keep you feeling fresh and dry for longer. If you’re looking for a reliable antiperspirant aerosol for men, chances are fighting sweat and odour is your top priority. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant is the answer, containing active ingredients that provide the all-day strength you need to get tough with sweat and body odour.
  • Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant protects you against sweat and body odour for 48 hours, leaving a subtle scent to keep you smelling great all day. This men’s antiperspirant deodorant offers powerful sweat protection without irritating your skin. That is why Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant deodorant is designed to combat odour and wetness while its ¼ moisturising technology shields skin from irritation. Its non-irritant formula is tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • With our best formula ever Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant deodorant gives you strong antiperspirant protection with a clean refreshing scent that will keep you feeling refreshed and dry all day long.
  • Why not try it alongside our Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash for lasting comfort and freshness? Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant deodorant also comes in a smaller 150ml can perfect for your gym bag.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant deodorant can well. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant is tough on sweat, not on skin
  • Our improved Dove Men Aerosol Antiperspirant, with a new formula, works as fast and hard as you
  • Dove men's deodorant with ¼ Moisturiser Technology protects skin against irritation as well as wards off dry skin
  • Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh aerosols are all dermatologically tested with non-irritant formulas
  • This strong antiperspirant spray with a subtle scent helps fight sweat and odour for up to 48 hours
  • Enjoy an invigorating, refreshing fragrance for men with our new men's deodorant from Dove Men+Care
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

98 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good but not the best

3 stars

I was excited to use this product however after use I was mildly disappointed. The initial scent was great but it soon wore off and I didn’t feel that it helped with sweating. Also it left powdery white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I have been using this product for a couple of weeks now and I really like it. It definitely makes me feel fresher for longer even if I have been very active. At first I think I was holding it a bit too close and it stung a little, now I have held it further away it is much better. The fragrance is great too, very clean and fresh. I would definitely buy this product again and would recommend it to others too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did it's job and did it well

4 stars

I took this on holiday with me to Taipei and it worked under 33 degrees heat. I must say whilst it kept me smelling decent I was still sweating but it could be down to the humidity of the city. either way, I'll be grabbing this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Men anti-perspirant

5 stars

I decided to give this a try over my normal anti-perspirant and was glad i did.The product is extremely fresh and performed really well in alleviating any perspiration. It came in a very attractive tin which looks good. the smell of the product was very pleasant and lasted for a considerable time. I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

long lasting freshness

4 stars

i got this anti perspirant and have been using it for few weeks now. i love the simple graphics and it is one of the longest lasting i have ever come across. however there seems to be no scent and i think this would enhance the anti perspirant so that i smell fresh as well as feel fresh. i also feel the can is a little tall i would prefer a smaller easy to carry can. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A new favourite

5 stars

I had been looking for a new deodorant for a while, as the one I used to buy was discontinued. Tried a few which seemed to smell like incense (a bit like being in a church!)... before arriving at this Dove for Men spray. It has a nice masculine (but not overpowering) fragrance - my wife has commented how nice the smell is. The anti-perspirant performance seems to be as good as most I have tried and the fragrance lasts quite a while. The product states that it is gentle on skin, so that would be good if you have sensitive skin. It also states '100% alcohol-free' even though there are 3 different alcohols on the ingredients list... I expect they mean ethanol - it's just the pedantic chemist in me, that wants to point this out! I suppose the one way it could be slightly more practical for travel would be if it was in one of the smaller extra-compressed cans - I think these are actually available, but there were none in stock in the store that I was in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling

5 stars

I have used Dove products before and always found them to offer great protection and an longer lasting smell, I tend to use roll ons as I prefer the coverage but thought I would give a spray a go and im not disspaointed it just as good as the roll on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing

5 stars

i love this keeps me drybl day at work as work with ovens smells nice love the fact its antiperspirant and last upto 24 hours dose not leave wight mark as some have in the past fragrance lasts ages so dont need to jeep toping up x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just amazing!!

5 stars

Just so fresh, really manly cent , stay really long , dont sweat at all , highly recommended for all men definitely will purchase again this product i love dove it s just perfect and most important it works. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extra fresh - all day!

5 stars

I've used this anti-perspirant regular over the past couple of weeks and it does exactly what it says on the tin. I have an active lifestyle and felt that this anti-perspirant managed to keep up. It kept me smelling fresh all day and is definitely my new "go to" spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

