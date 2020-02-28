Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Good but not the best 3 stars Review from unilever.com 28th February 2020 I was excited to use this product however after use I was mildly disappointed. The initial scent was great but it soon wore off and I didn’t feel that it helped with sweating. Also it left powdery white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th October 2019 I have been using this product for a couple of weeks now and I really like it. It definitely makes me feel fresher for longer even if I have been very active. At first I think I was holding it a bit too close and it stung a little, now I have held it further away it is much better. The fragrance is great too, very clean and fresh. I would definitely buy this product again and would recommend it to others too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did it's job and did it well 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st October 2019 I took this on holiday with me to Taipei and it worked under 33 degrees heat. I must say whilst it kept me smelling decent I was still sweating but it could be down to the humidity of the city. either way, I'll be grabbing this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Men anti-perspirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st October 2019 I decided to give this a try over my normal anti-perspirant and was glad i did.The product is extremely fresh and performed really well in alleviating any perspiration. It came in a very attractive tin which looks good. the smell of the product was very pleasant and lasted for a considerable time. I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

long lasting freshness 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th September 2019 i got this anti perspirant and have been using it for few weeks now. i love the simple graphics and it is one of the longest lasting i have ever come across. however there seems to be no scent and i think this would enhance the anti perspirant so that i smell fresh as well as feel fresh. i also feel the can is a little tall i would prefer a smaller easy to carry can. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A new favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th September 2019 I had been looking for a new deodorant for a while, as the one I used to buy was discontinued. Tried a few which seemed to smell like incense (a bit like being in a church!)... before arriving at this Dove for Men spray. It has a nice masculine (but not overpowering) fragrance - my wife has commented how nice the smell is. The anti-perspirant performance seems to be as good as most I have tried and the fragrance lasts quite a while. The product states that it is gentle on skin, so that would be good if you have sensitive skin. It also states '100% alcohol-free' even though there are 3 different alcohols on the ingredients list... I expect they mean ethanol - it's just the pedantic chemist in me, that wants to point this out! I suppose the one way it could be slightly more practical for travel would be if it was in one of the smaller extra-compressed cans - I think these are actually available, but there were none in stock in the store that I was in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smelling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2019 I have used Dove products before and always found them to offer great protection and an longer lasting smell, I tend to use roll ons as I prefer the coverage but thought I would give a spray a go and im not disspaointed it just as good as the roll on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2019 i love this keeps me drybl day at work as work with ovens smells nice love the fact its antiperspirant and last upto 24 hours dose not leave wight mark as some have in the past fragrance lasts ages so dont need to jeep toping up x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just amazing!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2019 Just so fresh, really manly cent , stay really long , dont sweat at all , highly recommended for all men definitely will purchase again this product i love dove it s just perfect and most important it works. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]