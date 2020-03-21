Gourmet Gold Salmon & Chicken In Gravy 85G

Gone in seconds
Great quality cat food and the chunks are nice and small, so good for cats of all ages and sizes.
Really good quality! My cat loves the texture and
Really good quality! My cat loves the texture and ate it very fast, which is great as she struggles to eat most cat foods now. Only issue is the small amount, as my cat wanted more! Would buy again
Brilliant
Cats absolutely love it. Doesn’t smell as much as other food either. Just enough in it for 1 meal, so nothing goes to waste.
Good texture
My cat thoroughly enjoyed this and the texture was good as he doesn’t have many teeth. The only thing is that the tins are small and he’s a big Tom and needs more than one at a time.
this cat food looked really good, my cat had not t
this cat food looked really good, my cat had not tried it before, she did not seem really interested in it at first, but I noticed by the morning her bowl was completely clean. Verdict - I guess it was as good as it looked!
although Sash enjoyed it, one tin isn't enough to
although Sash enjoyed it, one tin isn't enough to fill my fat cat 3 mouthful's and it was gone asking for more so thinking tins need to be a bit bigger i dont normally buy tinned so this was used as just a treat but he did enjoy it
Great quality
My cat usually eats chunks in jelly so was unsure what she would make of this. I needn't have worried, she wolfed it down in one go and licked up every last drop of gravy. The chunks are a good size and it looks like quality meat and fish. I would definitely recommend this product
Posh treat
The Quality of the food looked good and was a good size for a cat with a small appetite . The tin was easy to use with the ring pull to open . The food looks a bit like a pâté . My cat didn’t seem to eat much as she normally eats meat with gravy
My cats favourite food
My cat loves Gourmet Gold, Salmon & Chicken In Gravy, and keeps coming back back for more. This product is just purrfect.
Nice, but small portion & too expensive!
My cat loved it but the portion was far too small for a non picky moggie! She's not a big eater, but she ate the tin full in 2 or 3 mouthfuls, so I'm guessing that I'd need to purchase around 4 or 5 tins per day which is impossible for me from a financial perspective, being an OAP. Lovely food for my cat, but completely unaffordable for me, sadly. She thrives very well on Whiskas pouches, so I'm afraid I will be sticking to the brand leader.