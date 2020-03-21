By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Salmon & Chicken In Gravy 85G

Write a review
Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • GOURMET Gold has created Chunks in Gravy, delicious recipes to spoil her sophisticated palate with a different taste experience everyday. Tender chunks with Salmon and Chicken gently cooked to perfection and immersed in an appetizing gravy to offer your cat the pleasure of a fabulous and rich flavour. Chunks in Gravy from GOURMET™ Gold, tempt your cat with a succulent delight!
  • Made with tender pieces with Salmon and Chicken
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 4 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:82.0%
Protein:7.0%
Fat content:3.2%
Crude ash:2.1%
Crude fibres:0.07%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:625
Vit. D3:95
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.1
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.3
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
Additives:-

22 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gone in seconds

4 stars

Great quality cat food and the chunks are nice and small, so good for cats of all ages and sizes.

Really good quality! My cat loves the texture and

4 stars

Really good quality! My cat loves the texture and ate it very fast, which is great as she struggles to eat most cat foods now. Only issue is the small amount, as my cat wanted more! Would buy again

Brilliant

5 stars

Cats absolutely love it. Doesn’t smell as much as other food either. Just enough in it for 1 meal, so nothing goes to waste.

Good texture

4 stars

My cat thoroughly enjoyed this and the texture was good as he doesn’t have many teeth. The only thing is that the tins are small and he’s a big Tom and needs more than one at a time.

this cat food looked really good, my cat had not t

3 stars

this cat food looked really good, my cat had not tried it before, she did not seem really interested in it at first, but I noticed by the morning her bowl was completely clean. Verdict - I guess it was as good as it looked!

although Sash enjoyed it, one tin isn't enough to

3 stars

although Sash enjoyed it, one tin isn't enough to fill my fat cat 3 mouthful's and it was gone asking for more so thinking tins need to be a bit bigger i dont normally buy tinned so this was used as just a treat but he did enjoy it

Great quality

5 stars

My cat usually eats chunks in jelly so was unsure what she would make of this. I needn't have worried, she wolfed it down in one go and licked up every last drop of gravy. The chunks are a good size and it looks like quality meat and fish. I would definitely recommend this product

Posh treat

2 stars

The Quality of the food looked good and was a good size for a cat with a small appetite . The tin was easy to use with the ring pull to open . The food looks a bit like a pâté . My cat didn’t seem to eat much as she normally eats meat with gravy

My cats favourite food

5 stars

My cat loves Gourmet Gold, Salmon & Chicken In Gravy, and keeps coming back back for more. This product is just purrfect.

Nice, but small portion & too expensive!

4 stars

My cat loved it but the portion was far too small for a non picky moggie! She's not a big eater, but she ate the tin full in 2 or 3 mouthfuls, so I'm guessing that I'd need to purchase around 4 or 5 tins per day which is impossible for me from a financial perspective, being an OAP. Lovely food for my cat, but completely unaffordable for me, sadly. She thrives very well on Whiskas pouches, so I'm afraid I will be sticking to the brand leader.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

