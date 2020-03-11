Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Electric Breast Pump

Not worth the money - totally regret purchasing 2 stars A Tesco Customer11th March 2020 Really poor suction and really loud- Ardo or Medela do better! Report

Do not purchase noisy and temperamental 1 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st January 2020 This pump is extremely loud, I express at night as this is when my milk comes in but the sound wakes up my baby, it is very stressful after you’ve just put them to sleep in the middle of the night. Also it’s just not practice you have to ensure you are bolt upright otherwise you’ll be pumping for ages and then realise the milk has Seeped out from the rim or funnel and dropped onto your clothes/bedding with nothing in the bottle itself. Also they say feed baby from one side and pump the other, fine with a new born but as soon as that baby can grab/kick you have no chance! Just not practiced for this day and age.

Great for basic expressing needs! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 23rd February 2018 I originally had the Tommee Tippee manual breast pump and wanted to try out the electric one to see if it could save me some time and energy. The electric breast pump is great for every day use, although I only express once or twice a day. The instructions are easy to follow and the picture diagram is simple to dissemble the product for cleaning. The only issue I had was the noise as it is quite loud. This is only really a problem if you want to pump anywhere discreetly. I would recommend this for basic expressing needs but maybe not if you want to exclusively pump or use out and about. The good thing about the electric pump is that it keeps the rhythm going for you as I would often slow or speed up using the manual and lose the flow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th February 2018 This product too the stress out of expressing. Easy to use & left me hands free & comfortable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use pump 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th February 2018 This is an easy to use electric pump. It doesn't feel too harsh (which was something I was concerned about electric pumps!) It's not entirely hands free but it was a lot easier than my manual pump. You can use it mains or battery operated which is really convenient if you can't get to a plug. It's a little loud but that's to be expected yes from an electric pump. It has different settings which is great, so you can find the one that works for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, slight room for improvement 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 I found this product very efficient for expressing. I liked that it had different programs and that it could be battery operated or mains. The added bonus of a bottle and sterilising box was great. The negative to this breast pump is the clear tube doesn't stay on very well, so it did occasionally pop out. No big deal, but slightly annoying. It is a little loud also. Overall though a great product to have if you are a breastfeeding Mum who would like to express. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very comfortable - great for semi regular expressi 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 I usually express 1-2 times per day just to build a stock pile for when I'm back at work. I previously avent manual. The big plus for me of this pump is the comfort - there's no pulling or catching and the funnel is covered in a padded funnel which also helps! I get about the same as manual but slightly quicker and much less effort. Cons are it's noisier than I expected. Overall a good pump but I'm not sure if I'd get enough from this if I was exclusively pumping but of course it is a very reasonable price compared to others on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfortable pump 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 Great and easy pump to use. I found it very comfortable. Only thing I think could be better is the noise. The pump is loud so i cannot do this near my baby if she is sleeping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great breast pump and all you need is in the box! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 This is a great breast pump with all you need inside the box. I have expressed with this product plugged into electricity at home and with batteries at work and on the go with great results. The suction on the highest setting is more powerful than I expected, but it isn't uncomfortable or painful. It is easy to use and easy to dismantle for sterilising with the box provided. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]