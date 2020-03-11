By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Electric Breast Pump
Product Description

  • Electric Breast Pump
  • Portable & lightweight
  • Includes handy steriliser box
  • Only 3 parts– easy to use, clean & assemble
  • The Closer to Nature Single Electric Breast Pump is portable and lightweight and is designed for faster, easier, comfortable expressing. The pump can be electric or battery operated- perfect for home, work or travel.
  • Just like mum
  • The soft silicone cup is specially designed to mimic a baby's natural feeding action. Combined with the new valve, the pump provides a gentle and efficient way to express breast milk, whilst offering maximum comfort for mum.
  • Easy to use, clean & assemble
  • The simple and intuitive design of the Closer to Nature breast pumps makes them easy to assemble, use and sterilise. Express milk directly in to our Closer to Nature bottles or our Milk Storage Pots
  • One piece valve
  • A new, one piece valve provides improved suction, improved efficiency and guarantees 0% backflow.
  • Efficient Milk Expression
  • With 4 settings to choose from, Mum can control let down and flow, to maximise her pumping experience. 0% backflow guaranteed.
  • Easy clean
  • The breast pump comes complete with its own microwave steriliser box for easy & quick sterilisation.
  • Comes complete with a Closer to Nature Bottle
  • The soft silicone teat feels like skin, and gently elongates and flexes during feeding to mimic natural breastfeeding action. The breast like larger shaped teat of the Closer to Nature bottle allows baby to latch on easily and further supports the transition between bottle and breast.
  • Closer to Nature breast pumps make it reassuringly easy to give baby the benefits of breast milk when feeding time requires a bottle. Discreet and comfortable to use, our Closer to Nature Single electric breast pump system makes it easy to give your baby all the benefits of your breast milk, even when you're not there.
  • Expressing is a great way to help your baby get all the goodness of breast milk even when you're not there.
  • Here's how the close to nature® electric breast pump can help:
  • 1 Tilted pump design means you can sit comfortably when expressing
  • 2 Soft silicone shell provides extra warmth and comfort and fits all breast sizes
  • 3 4 power settings allow you to move from letdown to completion at your own pace
  • 4 Fully sealed chamber guarantees 0% backflow
  • Why choose Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee, from the UK based Mayborn Group Limited, is the number one baby feeding accessories brand in the UK and one of the top brands of infant products and accessories in the global market. Today, Tommee Tippee innovations provide comfort for babies and peace of mind for parents in 45 countries around the world.
  • Bottle complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing:
  • Electric Breast Pump: PP, Silicone and ABS.
  • Breast Pads: Paper Pulp, PE film and SAP.
  • Bottle: PP and Silicone.
  • Steriliser Box: PP and TPE.
  • This product is protected by Patent App. No. EP10734298 and Design
  • Registration No. RCD001185342-0001, -0002, -0003, -0004.
  • Great results at the touch of a button with only 3 parts to clean & assemble
  • Massaging motions mimic baby for greater milk yield
  • Unique soft silicone cup for extra comfort
  • Electric or battery operated for use at home or on the go
  • Includes handy steriliser box
  • BPA-free for total reassurance

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Includes everything you need to express, feed, store and sterilise
  • Breast pump only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee closer to nature bottles.
  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

59 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not worth the money - totally regret purchasing

2 stars

Really poor suction and really loud- Ardo or Medela do better!

Do not purchase noisy and temperamental

1 stars

This pump is extremely loud, I express at night as this is when my milk comes in but the sound wakes up my baby, it is very stressful after you’ve just put them to sleep in the middle of the night. Also it’s just not practice you have to ensure you are bolt upright otherwise you’ll be pumping for ages and then realise the milk has Seeped out from the rim or funnel and dropped onto your clothes/bedding with nothing in the bottle itself. Also they say feed baby from one side and pump the other, fine with a new born but as soon as that baby can grab/kick you have no chance! Just not practiced for this day and age.

Great for basic expressing needs!

4 stars

I originally had the Tommee Tippee manual breast pump and wanted to try out the electric one to see if it could save me some time and energy. The electric breast pump is great for every day use, although I only express once or twice a day. The instructions are easy to follow and the picture diagram is simple to dissemble the product for cleaning. The only issue I had was the noise as it is quite loud. This is only really a problem if you want to pump anywhere discreetly. I would recommend this for basic expressing needs but maybe not if you want to exclusively pump or use out and about. The good thing about the electric pump is that it keeps the rhythm going for you as I would often slow or speed up using the manual and lose the flow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!

5 stars

This product too the stress out of expressing. Easy to use & left me hands free & comfortable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use pump

4 stars

This is an easy to use electric pump. It doesn't feel too harsh (which was something I was concerned about electric pumps!) It's not entirely hands free but it was a lot easier than my manual pump. You can use it mains or battery operated which is really convenient if you can't get to a plug. It's a little loud but that's to be expected yes from an electric pump. It has different settings which is great, so you can find the one that works for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, slight room for improvement

4 stars

I found this product very efficient for expressing. I liked that it had different programs and that it could be battery operated or mains. The added bonus of a bottle and sterilising box was great. The negative to this breast pump is the clear tube doesn't stay on very well, so it did occasionally pop out. No big deal, but slightly annoying. It is a little loud also. Overall though a great product to have if you are a breastfeeding Mum who would like to express. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very comfortable - great for semi regular expressi

5 stars

I usually express 1-2 times per day just to build a stock pile for when I'm back at work. I previously avent manual. The big plus for me of this pump is the comfort - there's no pulling or catching and the funnel is covered in a padded funnel which also helps! I get about the same as manual but slightly quicker and much less effort. Cons are it's noisier than I expected. Overall a good pump but I'm not sure if I'd get enough from this if I was exclusively pumping but of course it is a very reasonable price compared to others on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfortable pump

4 stars

Great and easy pump to use. I found it very comfortable. Only thing I think could be better is the noise. The pump is loud so i cannot do this near my baby if she is sleeping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great breast pump and all you need is in the box!

5 stars

This is a great breast pump with all you need inside the box. I have expressed with this product plugged into electricity at home and with batteries at work and on the go with great results. The suction on the highest setting is more powerful than I expected, but it isn't uncomfortable or painful. It is easy to use and easy to dismantle for sterilising with the box provided. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product

5 stars

This is one product I do not think I could live with out with a new baby. It made expressing and feeding so much easier. The only problem I encountered at first was I wasn’t sure if it was working, but I’d not squeezed the valve to ensure it release the milk into the bottle. This took me a while to figure out. I’m sure if I’d have read the instructions properly this wouldn’t have happened. However with swollen sore breasts and a new born baby I was eager to get going! The machine is comfortable to use and easy to clean and store. If I have another baby this would be top of my list of “essentials” [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

