Tesco British Pork Crumbed Ham 125G

Not a slice more like a slither, ordered 2 and sent back, insufficient for a meal
Consistently excellent product for a consistently excellent price!.
Not at all nice
Very disappointing. Tasteless. Won't buy again
buy every week - good flavour !
Crumbed ham is 1 of my fav cold meats and I wasn't disappointed! I personally like it on toast.
Good flavour
Goes well in sandwiches and salads
Nice taste
Good value