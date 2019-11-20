Tesco Double Strength Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Change, what is it good for
Another item ruined by a change of recipe, pity I really used to like this and lemonade
Tesco's lime squash is refreshing. There is nothing else to compare this to due to its elegant and unique taste. I highly recommend this product.
sweet water,
Taste like sweet water, you only taste the lime in your mouth for 3 seconds.
Really bad, it's just awful and really hard to drink
Recipe change for the worse
The previous version was lovely. They have changed the recipe, now it is revolting. It has a weird aftertaste and tastes of artificial sweeteners. Also lime content has gone down from 35% to 22%.
How did this product ever get on Tesco shelves????
This product is absolutely horrible! It's v v sweet indeed and has NO nice fruity flavour. I love nice drinks and I think this the worst Tesco product ever!!!!! I am amazed it is on Tesco shelves!!!!
My Favourite Squash
Really refreshing and right amount of lime, good price too. My favourite squash
My favourite juice
My favourite juice, with no added sugar even better as diebetic.