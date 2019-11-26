By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Riverway 12 Traditional Pork Sausages 681G

3.5(8)Write a review
Riverway 12 Traditional Pork Sausages 681G
£ 4.00
£5.88/kg

Product Description

  • British Plain Pork Sausages
  • Meet the Crosby Family
  • A family making quality sausages for almost fifty years.
  • Our experience has taught us only great ingredients make great sausages, that is why our selected prime cuts of pork come from high welfare British pigs, blended with tasty herbs and spices to produce delicious award winning sausages we are proud of.
  • We believe you'll love them as much as we do.
  • The Crosby Family.
  • Quality produce with Family Principles
  • Traditional made with fresh prime cuts of pork since 1971
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 681g

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (72%), Water, Gluten Free Crumb, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Triphosphate, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Coriander, Ginger, Mace, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Pepper, Sage Extracts, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Gluten Free Crumb contains: Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Glycerol Monostearate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Filled into natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing, ideally freeze as soon as possible but always before the use by date shown. Once defrosted do not refreeze. See front of pack for use by.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only, Riverway Foods recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 mins.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 30-35 mins 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas mark 5.

Produce of

Packed in UK, using pork from the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Riverway Foods Ltd.,
  • Riverway,
  • Harlow,
  • Essex,
  • CM20 2DL.

Return to

  • Riverway Foods Ltd.,
  • Riverway,
  • Harlow,
  • Essex,
  • CM20 2DL.
  • www.riverwayfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

681g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold 2 grilled sausages (97g) containsas sold 100g raw contains
Energy1083kJ1058kJ
-260kcal255kcal
Fat17.8g18.8g
of which saturates6.6g6.8g
Carbohydrates10.1g9.3g
of which sugars0.8g2.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein14.6g11.8g
Salt1.2g1.2g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) (RI)--
Pack contains 6 servings--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely sausage

5 stars

Good quality and a nice taste, shame I can’t always find them in our local store

Enjoyed these sausages, got them whilst on offer,

4 stars

Enjoyed these sausages, got them whilst on offer, but have not been able to get them since. A great shame.

Best gluten free sausage option

5 stars

As gluten Free sausages come these are as close to the regular flour using variety as you can get. Other gluten free sausages are tough after cooking but these stay nice and soft.

I bought these for a Sunday morning sausage sandwi

1 stars

I bought these for a Sunday morning sausage sandwich with brown sauce. I cut them in half lengthways and was still unable to take a proper bite of my sandwich. The skin of these sausages is like leather when cooked in the oven. Otherwise they are fairly nice and meaty, but without the brown sauce they are tasteless. An ill convinced product with no thought into how it may be used.

Bland: avoid

2 stars

They were recently on offer so gave them a punt. Was a mistake: they were bland to the point of near non-existence, tbh. Now using them just as 'meaty' additions to pasta sauce, as they have no inherent flavour. Not even worth shoving between two slices of bread for a sarnie.....

YUMMY

5 stars

LOVE THESE SAUSAGES REALLY MEATY.

Scrumptious.

5 stars

At last,a good old fashioned banger with no fancy extras.

Avoid like the plague

1 stars

This was quite possibly the most vile thing I have eaten, and I once ate a cat food sandwich for a bet. Nothing about these resemble even slightly the taste or texture of a sausage. There's a weird chemically, cereally taste. Please don't ever buy these.

