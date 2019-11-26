Riverway 12 Traditional Pork Sausages 681G

Lovely sausage
Good quality and a nice taste, shame I can’t always find them in our local store
Enjoyed these sausages, got them whilst on offer, but have not been able to get them since. A great shame.
Best gluten free sausage option
As gluten Free sausages come these are as close to the regular flour using variety as you can get. Other gluten free sausages are tough after cooking but these stay nice and soft.
I bought these for a Sunday morning sausage sandwich with brown sauce. I cut them in half lengthways and was still unable to take a proper bite of my sandwich. The skin of these sausages is like leather when cooked in the oven. Otherwise they are fairly nice and meaty, but without the brown sauce they are tasteless. An ill convinced product with no thought into how it may be used.
Bland: avoid
They were recently on offer so gave them a punt. Was a mistake: they were bland to the point of near non-existence, tbh. Now using them just as 'meaty' additions to pasta sauce, as they have no inherent flavour. Not even worth shoving between two slices of bread for a sarnie.....
YUMMY
LOVE THESE SAUSAGES REALLY MEATY.
Scrumptious.
At last,a good old fashioned banger with no fancy extras.
Avoid like the plague
This was quite possibly the most vile thing I have eaten, and I once ate a cat food sandwich for a bet. Nothing about these resemble even slightly the taste or texture of a sausage. There's a weird chemically, cereally taste. Please don't ever buy these.