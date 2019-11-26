Riverway 12 Traditional Pork Sausages 681G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only, Riverway Foods recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Grill

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.

Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 mins.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.

Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 30-35 mins 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas mark 5.

