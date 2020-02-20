Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Manual Breast Pump

Stopped working just after 3 months of use 1 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 20th February 2020 I bought the whole box of Tommy tippie containing steriliser warmer traveling steriliser bottles n many more things. I must say I liked it but it didn't had the pump so I bought it separately being impressed by the quality but I was really disappointed that it stopped working just after few months n its suction power diminished. Now I had to buy another one but I will not buy tommee tippee

Great little pump 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st February 2018 Got this pump last week and it certainly does the job! Easy to use, easy to clean and doesn't take up much space to store. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to assemble and to clean 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 13th February 2018 Easy to assemble and to clean. Easy and painfree to use; I found its better to tip on removal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely to use! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 13th February 2018 I used this product as soon as I received it and I found it so easy and moreover comfortable to use. It was excellent and a great improvement on previous brands I have tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 12th February 2018 I have been using my manual pump for a few days now at first I wasn’t too sure it was going to work as well as my electric one, but I was wrong it works really quickly and the suction is really good without hurting. I use all the tommee tippee bottles already so makes it so much easier just pumping straight into the bottle for storage. Cleaning is a little fiddly but overall I would definitely recommend it. The handy small sterilising tub it comes with is really good and compact I go away in a couple of days so will definitely be taking it with me. It also comes with an extra pumping part and the next size teats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 10th February 2018 This pump is lightweight and relatively easy to use! I found the silicone cup quite comfortable and fitted the actual breast ok. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Manual Breast Pump 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th February 2018 I received this breast pump and after trying the electric version from Tommee Tippee as well, I was really impressed. I was a bit concerned I would hate manually pumping but I found it easy to use and easy to get used to after a while. The sterilising box is simple to use as well and great for travelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 Having previously used the electric Tommee Tippee Pump I was keen to try this. I was pleasantly surprised. It was easy to assemble once sterilised in the handy microwave tub. It was also great as it is suitable with the Tommee Tippee Express and Go pouches (adapter sold separately). Great for journeys and a very handy back up for my electric pump. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant breastpump 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th February 2018 I've expressed using this pump 3 times now. I love how comfortable the pump is. It sits well on my breast. The suction is just right. I've found with other breast pumps I have tried the suction is too hard and it hurts my nipples. The breast pump is very simple to put together and very easy to clean. It's small enough that I can shove it into my change bag, should I need to express on the move. The pump also comes with a microwave steriliser, a bottle and some breastpads. My daughter took to the tommee tippee bottle really well. Brilliant product 10/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]