By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Manual Breast Pump

4.5(98)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Manual Breast Pump
£ 27.00
£27.00/each

Product Description

  • Manual Breast Pump
  • Soft-touch flexible cup
  • Only 3 parts– easy to use, clean & assemble
  • BPA-free
  • The Closer to Nature Single Electric Breast Pump is portable and lightweight and is designed for faster, easier, comfortable expressing. The pump can be electric or battery operated- perfect for home, work or travel.
  • Just like mum
  • The soft silicone cup is specially designed to mimic a baby's natural feeding action. Combined with the new valve, the pump provides a gentle and efficient way to express breast milk, whilst offering maximum comfort for mum.
  • Easy to use, clean & assemble
  • The simple and intuitive design of the Closer to Nature breast pumps makes them easy to assemble, use and sterilise. Express milk directly in to our Closer to Nature bottles or our Milk Storage Pots
  • One piece valve
  • A new, one piece valve provides improved suction, improved efficiency and guarantees 0% backflow.
  • Efficient Milk Expression
  • With 4 settings to choose from, Mum can control let down and flow, to maximise her pumping experience. 0% backflow guaranteed.
  • Easy clean
  • The breast pump comes complete with its own microwave steriliser box for easy & quick sterilisation.
  • Comes complete with a Closer to Nature Bottle
  • The soft silicone teat feels like skin, and gently elongates and flexes during feeding to mimic natural breastfeeding action. The breast like larger shaped teat of the Closer to Nature bottle allows baby to latch on easily and further supports the transition between bottle and breast.
  • Closer to Nature breast pumps make it reassuringly easy to give baby the benefits of breast milk when feeding time requires a bottle. Discreet and comfortable to use, our Closer to Nature Single electric breast pump system makes it easy to give your baby all the benefits of your breast milk, even when you're not there.
  • Why choose Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee, from the UK based Mayborn Group Limited, is the number one baby feeding accessories brand in the UK and one of the top brands of infant products and accessories in the global market. Today, Tommee Tippee innovations provide comfort for babies and peace of mind for parents in 45 countries around the world.
  • Materials listing: TPE polypropylene, silicone, tissue paper, wood pulp, super absorbent polymer and polyethylene.
  • Bottle complies with EN 14350.
  • Great results at the touch of a button with only 3 parts to clean & assemble
  • Massaging motions mimic baby for greater milk yield
  • Unique soft silicone cup for extra comfort
  • Electric or battery operated for use at home or on the go
  • Includes handy steriliser box
  • BPA-free for total reassurance

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to nature teats.
  • Important instructions included this pack.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com or call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Jackel International Limited trading as Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

98 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Stopped working just after 3 months of use

1 stars

I bought the whole box of Tommy tippie containing steriliser warmer traveling steriliser bottles n many more things. I must say I liked it but it didn't had the pump so I bought it separately being impressed by the quality but I was really disappointed that it stopped working just after few months n its suction power diminished. Now I had to buy another one but I will not buy tommee tippee

Great little pump

4 stars

Got this pump last week and it certainly does the job! Easy to use, easy to clean and doesn't take up much space to store. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to assemble and to clean

5 stars

Easy to assemble and to clean. Easy and painfree to use; I found its better to tip on removal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely to use!

5 stars

I used this product as soon as I received it and I found it so easy and moreover comfortable to use. It was excellent and a great improvement on previous brands I have tried. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy

4 stars

I have been using my manual pump for a few days now at first I wasn’t too sure it was going to work as well as my electric one, but I was wrong it works really quickly and the suction is really good without hurting. I use all the tommee tippee bottles already so makes it so much easier just pumping straight into the bottle for storage. Cleaning is a little fiddly but overall I would definitely recommend it. The handy small sterilising tub it comes with is really good and compact I go away in a couple of days so will definitely be taking it with me. It also comes with an extra pumping part and the next size teats. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

This pump is lightweight and relatively easy to use! I found the silicone cup quite comfortable and fitted the actual breast ok. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Manual Breast Pump

5 stars

I received this breast pump and after trying the electric version from Tommee Tippee as well, I was really impressed. I was a bit concerned I would hate manually pumping but I found it easy to use and easy to get used to after a while. The sterilising box is simple to use as well and great for travelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

Having previously used the electric Tommee Tippee Pump I was keen to try this. I was pleasantly surprised. It was easy to assemble once sterilised in the handy microwave tub. It was also great as it is suitable with the Tommee Tippee Express and Go pouches (adapter sold separately). Great for journeys and a very handy back up for my electric pump. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant breastpump

5 stars

I've expressed using this pump 3 times now. I love how comfortable the pump is. It sits well on my breast. The suction is just right. I've found with other breast pumps I have tried the suction is too hard and it hurts my nipples. The breast pump is very simple to put together and very easy to clean. It's small enough that I can shove it into my change bag, should I need to express on the move. The pump also comes with a microwave steriliser, a bottle and some breastpads. My daughter took to the tommee tippee bottle really well. Brilliant product 10/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

comfortable, great value, good product!

4 stars

Easy to use and put together. Comes apart easily to clean and sterilises in its own box. Its great for pumping when starting out, the cup is soft and comfortable for those first few painful weeks! I would say if pumping liing term an electric one may be better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Breast Pads 40 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.04/each

Avent Soothers Translucent 0-6 Months X2

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Lansinoh Hpa Lanolin Nipple Cream 40Ml

£ 10.00
£25.00/100ml

Tesco Maternity Towel 20 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.08/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here