Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85Wash/3 Litre

Smells great, a favourite product in our house! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 The Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner has been my favourite product ever since I had kids. It's soft, gentle and I found this is the only product that didn't cause further irritation to my kids who had eczema at at early stage in their baby years. I have stuck with it ever since and never want to change. Great, fresh smell that stays on the clothing for a few wears at least. I just love the smell as it reminds me my babies when they were babies.. ha! Pure nostalgia! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell leaves clothes very soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2020 I brought this before xmas love the strong fragrance can smell it all day makes my clothes very soft to the touch . My work colleges commented on my new perfume bit it was from the conditioner they were surprised to learn this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for family’s 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Used yesterday night in my kids washing. Folded it all this morning and loved the smell. Made my flat smell clean as well as the cloths. Got a new born on way and more then happy to wash the cloths in this softener. My boys also have eczema and it doesn’t effect there skin like a lot of harsh softeners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for softness 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2020 I have used this on several different types of wash, from hot to cold. I like how soft it made all my washing, and my towels were really fluffy after using this. The only thing about this conditioner I wasnt keen on was the fragrance. though lasted well on stored clothes, and was quite a natural smell. I think it just wasnt my personal preference, though I would definitely use Comfort Pure if my regular conditioner was unavailable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality Product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2020 This is very good quality fabric conditioner. As expected it was easy to use and results were fantastic. It left my clothes feeling and smelling amazing. The 3L size is excellent and lasts the family a long time without having to repurchase too often! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Fabric Conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2020 Love this fabric conditioner, it leaves our families clothes smelling and feeling amazing. This large bottles lasts us for ages and is so simple to just add to every wash! I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely gentle scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2020 I got this bottle of comfort pure fabric conditioner to try. It has a lovely gentle scent to it, ideal when I’m washing all my babies clothes as it makes them all soft and smells lovely and fresh. Easy to use and comes with a measure guide on the cap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 This fabric softener smells really fresh and clean. The smell is strong but not too overbearing. I have used this in my kids washing cycle and my son suffers with eczema and he hasn’t had any issues with this that I have noticed upto now. When the clothes come out of the washer and are dried you can really smell the fabric condition and even when ironing the smell oozes off the clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 This fabric conditioner smells great when pouring it out and smelling it directly. However, as with many conditioners, the scent is not so strong after washing on the clothing. Clothes feel nice after using and seems to work well in my washing machine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]