Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85Wash/3 Litre

5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85Wash/3 Litre
£ 5.00
£1.67/litre
  • Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner keeps clothes soft and is gentle next to skin. This gentle yet effective fabric conditioner for sensitive skin is dermatologically tested and perfect for your baby’s skin. Suitable for the whole family, our fabric conditioner leaves your clothes with a delicate long-lasting fresh fragrance. Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested with skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is perfect for babies’ soft skin and also for adults with sensitive skin or allergies. All that, plus it still gives you long-lasting fragrance. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose straight into the conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right washing setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using our ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner in every wash helps keep fabric fibres smooth, making your laundry easy to iron and gentle on delicate skin. Keep your clothes soft and your little one’s skin happy by using Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner in every wash. With a formula that’s designed to be gentle next to sensitive skin and a delicate fragrance that leaves your clothes smelling fresh, this sensitive fabric conditioner is the perfect choice for your family.
  • Specifically designed for sensitive skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is dermatologically tested
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner
  • Comfort Pure conditioner keeps fibres smoother for outstanding softness that feels gentle next to sensitive skin
  • Gentle and delicate on babies’ skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is great for you and your little ones
  • Add it to your washing, along with your favourite laundry liquid, for a long-lasting fragrance and clothes that are softer and easier to iron
  • Every little drop of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner gives you great cleaning and softer fabrics
  • Pack size: 3L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

3 ℮

Safety information

Smells great, a favourite product in our house!

5 stars

The Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner has been my favourite product ever since I had kids. It's soft, gentle and I found this is the only product that didn't cause further irritation to my kids who had eczema at at early stage in their baby years. I have stuck with it ever since and never want to change. Great, fresh smell that stays on the clothing for a few wears at least. I just love the smell as it reminds me my babies when they were babies.. ha! Pure nostalgia! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell leaves clothes very soft

5 stars

I brought this before xmas love the strong fragrance can smell it all day makes my clothes very soft to the touch . My work colleges commented on my new perfume bit it was from the conditioner they were surprised to learn this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for family’s

5 stars

Used yesterday night in my kids washing. Folded it all this morning and loved the smell. Made my flat smell clean as well as the cloths. Got a new born on way and more then happy to wash the cloths in this softener. My boys also have eczema and it doesn’t effect there skin like a lot of harsh softeners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for softness

4 stars

I have used this on several different types of wash, from hot to cold. I like how soft it made all my washing, and my towels were really fluffy after using this. The only thing about this conditioner I wasnt keen on was the fragrance. though lasted well on stored clothes, and was quite a natural smell. I think it just wasnt my personal preference, though I would definitely use Comfort Pure if my regular conditioner was unavailable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality Product

5 stars

This is very good quality fabric conditioner. As expected it was easy to use and results were fantastic. It left my clothes feeling and smelling amazing. The 3L size is excellent and lasts the family a long time without having to repurchase too often! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Fabric Conditioner

5 stars

Love this fabric conditioner, it leaves our families clothes smelling and feeling amazing. This large bottles lasts us for ages and is so simple to just add to every wash! I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely gentle scent

5 stars

I got this bottle of comfort pure fabric conditioner to try. It has a lovely gentle scent to it, ideal when I’m washing all my babies clothes as it makes them all soft and smells lovely and fresh. Easy to use and comes with a measure guide on the cap. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

This fabric softener smells really fresh and clean. The smell is strong but not too overbearing. I have used this in my kids washing cycle and my son suffers with eczema and he hasn’t had any issues with this that I have noticed upto now. When the clothes come out of the washer and are dried you can really smell the fabric condition and even when ironing the smell oozes off the clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent

4 stars

This fabric conditioner smells great when pouring it out and smelling it directly. However, as with many conditioners, the scent is not so strong after washing on the clothing. Clothes feel nice after using and seems to work well in my washing machine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect softener for the whole family

5 stars

Used this on all our whole families washing and the difference is noticeable. Clothes are softer, smell beautiful and are definitely fresher smelling for longer I find. We have a sensitive toddler and this softener has not irritated her skin in any way. Perfect for the whole family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

