Go Cat For Indoor Cats Chicken & Vegetable 2Kg

My cats love it
I have 14 indoor cats of different breeds they all love this food I've tried other brands but this is the only one that they all love and it's even great for my cats with sensitive tummys
Our 1yr old cat prefers this to Whiskas pockets!
I had a box of these indoor cat biscuits from our last cat who passed away. I'm impressed to say that our new 1yr old cat loves them and even prefers them to the Whiskas filled pockets that she was fed on previously. Great idea and obviously tasty!
My cats favourite!!
This is the one food guaranteed my cat will eat. She will only eat go cat products, but when feeling unwell she will still go for the indoor cat brand. She used to be an indoor cat and it's very reassuring knowing I can buy this and she will get all the nutrition she needs. Fab products as always
My cat loves this
I was worried that my cat wasn't getting enough nutrients as we live on top floor - GO-CAT Indoor is perfect for him plus he loves it!
Cat raised on this
Izzy has eaten indoor go cat all his life he is 10 years old in two weeks
3 out of 3 cats
Mine used to have the chicken and duck and i noticed that their dodo smelt very strong so i changed them to the indoor variety and it was instant success. I do wish there was different flavours within the indoor range tho.
Bella's favourite!
I always buy this for my 4 year old indoor cat, she absolutely loves this. I find less fur balls around the house, and does help reduce the smells from the litter tray!
Both cats love it
We have an 9months old ( who stays mainly in) and a 4 year old female cat ( who spends 50% of her time in the garden) and both cats love the new indoor chicken with garden green. It's great to reduce smelly litter and the older cat does seem to keep her weight down .
CAT FAVOURITE!!!
Ever since my cat's appetite increased from being a kitten to an adult cat, I've been buying this indoor cat pack for a year and my cat has no problem scoffing it all down. It's great for indoor cats!
Love it. Has his off days
At the past two month trigger not been eating his food I been try him on different ones as just being fussy.