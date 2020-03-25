By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Vegetable 12X100g

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Product Description

  • To find our more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook: CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • Delicious chunks of succulent meat and fish combined with nutritious vegetables in a smooth jelly make our FELIX® As Good As It Looks Adult Cat Vegetable Selection in Jelly pouches irresistible to cats. We carefully select our ingredients to provide your cat with all the key nutrients he needs to live a healthy and happy lifestyle. With an assortment of flavours to choose from, your cat can enjoy a varied diet with lots of delectable fish and meat dishes at every meal. Flavours include, beef and carrots, chicken and tomatoes, salmon and courgette, plus trout and green beans.
  • Specifically designed for adults cats.
  • Packed with delicious ingredients that are natural sources of essential goodness.
  • A choice of beef & carrots, chicken & tomatoes, salmon & courgette, trout & green beans.
  • High quality ingredients for 100% complete and balanced nutrition.
  • Served in individual pouches for an easy and convenient meal that's ready in minutes.
  • 100% of your cat's daily needs in our delicious recipes
  • Vitamins and minerals within our recipe ensure your cat is supported
  • With a variety of flavours in our variety pack, our cat food is perfect for every daily meals
  • A great way to keep your cat nourished through complete and balanced nutrition
  • Made with quality ingredients and served in convenient pouches for extra convenience
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date: see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide for an average adult cat (4kg)
  • 3-4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals
  • Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

    • 3 x with Beef & Carrots
    • 3 x with Chicken & Tomato
    • 3 x with Salmon & Courgettes
    • 3 x with Trout & Green Beans

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Trout 4%), Vegetables (Green Beans 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Vegetables (Courgettes 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (Tomato 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-
    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (Carrots 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture80%
    Protein13%
    Fat content3%
    Crude ash2.2%
    Crude fibres0.5%
    Linoleic acid (Omega 6 Fatty Acids):0.2%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 490
    Vit D3:230
    Vit E:17
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):10
    I(E2):0.3
    Cu(E4):0.9
    Mn(E5):2.0
    Zn(E6):10
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 650
    Additives:-

At last a food they love

5 stars

Both my cats really love this food. Their bowls are always licked clean, which is rare for them. No waste, at last!

Felix - As Good As It Looks Chicken And Tomatoes

3 stars

My cat used to love this until just before Christmas but won't go near it now! Have you changed the recipe? She still eats the beef, salmon and trout.

Our Cats do like this!

5 stars

We have been buying this for quite a while now, and our cats do enjoy it, although we have to vary the choice with other types of pouch.

adult cat & my eight month old kitten love this!!

5 stars

My adult cat is extremely fussy and will only eat as good as it looks in jelly. When I adopted my kitten, she hated kitten food and wouldn't stop eating cali's food. The vet said it was ok as long as I added vitamins to their food and now they can't get enough of the Felix in jelly range. My kitten won't touch the gravy ones either. Very strange but makes life easier for them both. I have tried other foods but they get left untouched. They like what they like xxxx.

our cats love the country recipes!

5 stars

we have been buying this for ages and ages, and all our 10 cats love it the most, out of all the felix range......( they like the rest of the felix ranges and agails) They clearly like the veg in it, and to be honest ours eat broccoli and cauliflower in gravy as well as mash potatoes.....!

My cat can't get enough of this food!

5 stars

I bought this product to move my cat from Felix kitten food to adult food and she absolutely loved it!

Always an empty bowl.

5 stars

My two cats absolutely love, As good as it looks, vegetable range. I like to give them different varieties and Felix is preferred, was not sure how they would take to the vegetable bit, but I need not have worried as it has become their favourite and one is a fussy eater too.

Cats love it

5 stars

Out of all the felix range this is the one box we have to buy each week as all 4 cats love it. And each cat loves a different flavour.

My cat never leaves anything from this product

5 stars

My cat loves the mix of vegetables in with the meat and fish,,,, nice and wet for her

sceptical but well snd truly won over

5 stars

I accidentally picked up a box of the As Good as it Looks Vegetable Selection. It had become mixed in with a display of Felix Doubly Delicious. Initially i thought my cats would turn their nose up at it because they are no longer keen on single flavour Felix, and the only fruit or vegetables my cats have ever been interested in are grapes and that is purely to knock around the floor and chase. The absolutely love the Vegetable Selection, especially Chicken & Tomatoes and Salmon & Courgettes.

