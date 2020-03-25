Felix As Good As It Looks Cat Food Vegetable 12X100g

At last a food they love
Both my cats really love this food. Their bowls are always licked clean, which is rare for them. No waste, at last!
Felix - As Good As It Looks Chicken And Tomatoes
My cat used to love this until just before Christmas but won't go near it now! Have you changed the recipe? She still eats the beef, salmon and trout.
Our Cats do like this!
We have been buying this for quite a while now, and our cats do enjoy it, although we have to vary the choice with other types of pouch.
adult cat & my eight month old kitten love this!!
My adult cat is extremely fussy and will only eat as good as it looks in jelly. When I adopted my kitten, she hated kitten food and wouldn't stop eating cali's food. The vet said it was ok as long as I added vitamins to their food and now they can't get enough of the Felix in jelly range. My kitten won't touch the gravy ones either. Very strange but makes life easier for them both. I have tried other foods but they get left untouched. They like what they like xxxx.
our cats love the country recipes!
we have been buying this for ages and ages, and all our 10 cats love it the most, out of all the felix range......( they like the rest of the felix ranges and agails) They clearly like the veg in it, and to be honest ours eat broccoli and cauliflower in gravy as well as mash potatoes.....!
My cat can't get enough of this food!
I bought this product to move my cat from Felix kitten food to adult food and she absolutely loved it!
Always an empty bowl.
My two cats absolutely love, As good as it looks, vegetable range. I like to give them different varieties and Felix is preferred, was not sure how they would take to the vegetable bit, but I need not have worried as it has become their favourite and one is a fussy eater too.
Cats love it
Out of all the felix range this is the one box we have to buy each week as all 4 cats love it. And each cat loves a different flavour.
My cat never leaves anything from this product
My cat loves the mix of vegetables in with the meat and fish,,,, nice and wet for her
sceptical but well snd truly won over
I accidentally picked up a box of the As Good as it Looks Vegetable Selection. It had become mixed in with a display of Felix Doubly Delicious. Initially i thought my cats would turn their nose up at it because they are no longer keen on single flavour Felix, and the only fruit or vegetables my cats have ever been interested in are grapes and that is purely to knock around the floor and chase. The absolutely love the Vegetable Selection, especially Chicken & Tomatoes and Salmon & Courgettes.