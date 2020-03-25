Felix As Good As It Looks Kitten Jelly 12X100g

would recommend
good value and my kitten really loves the taste!
One happy kitty
Perfection in a pouch! My kitten Especially loved the fish dishes Easy open packs with a perfect serving Couldn’t ask for better
perrrrrfection
My kitten absolutely loved it! Especially the fish packs Easy open pouches with perfect serving size Couldn’t be better Bravo felix!!
Cats really enjoyed these kitten pouches
From what I can see, my 2 cats really enjoyed these wet kitten pouches. One cat would devour everything in one go and my other cat would lick the gravy first then finish everything else. From that I'd say they both enjoyed it. Great selection of flavours, I like how it contains a mixture of meat and seafood to give them variety, but they both enjoy every flavour.
My kittens loved it
I have two kittens who both ate this and very muched enjoyed it.good quality food,smells better than some other cat foods.two very happy kittens.thankyou Felix!.
Bandit Approved.
Bandit loved this food. Usually he'll go after his big brother's food, but he was having to fight them off of this one. Definitely a hit compared to other brands he has tried.
Kitten loved it
I received this food to try & review from The Insiders. My kitten scoffed this food! She loved every pouch, it didn’t have too strong of a smell like some wet foods have and she seemed very happy to eat them and toilet wise there was no change so that’s always a plus!
Empty bowl certificate
Another good example of cat food from Felix. My cat really liked the moisture and amount of juices as this is his favourite part of food. Smell is nice, meat pieces not too big so easy to eat and whole product is just good - certified by empty bowl after feeding Joey...
Clean bowls
My two kittens both love it - I've tried several different kitten foods and this is the only one where they eat the lot in one go. The boy cat even tries to steal his sister's as he wolf's his down before she finishes.
Prefect first food for Purrbaby
Really nice quality and quantity. My little kitten Rex seems to prefer Felix over the other brands and the different flavours to. In the short time we have had him he has piled on the weight as he was little under when we first got him and is going from strength to strength.