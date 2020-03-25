By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix As Good As It Looks Kitten Jelly 12X100g

image 1 of Felix As Good As It Looks Kitten Jelly 12X100g
£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Product Description

  • To find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Find Felix® at Facebook CatsLikeFelix or catslikefelix.co.uk
  • Complete pet food for kittens
  • Just like you, we want your kitten to grow up strong and healthy, which is why our FELIX® As Good As It Looks Kitten Mixed Selection in Jelly is the ideal cat food for hungry, growing kittens! Our recipes have been developed with tender pieces of meat and fish, including beef, chicken, tuna and salmon so your kitten can enjoy the variety of delicious flavours and enticing aromas at every meal. The early stages in your kitten's life are crucial to his development, which is why our FELIX® As Good As It Looks Kitten Mixed Selection in Jelly kitten food has been specially formulated to provide 100% of your kittens daily needs. We include a combination of proteins, vitamins and essential minerals to help build strong, muscles, bones and teeth to become a healthy and happy adult cat.
  • FELIX® As Good As It Looks Kitten Mixed Selection in Jelly is 100% complete nutrition for your kitten.
  • With a variety of flavours available, your kitten has lots to choose from.
  • We include high quality pieces of delicious meat and fish for your kitten to enjoy.
  • Served with a delicious jelly for even more tempting taste and texture.
  • Packed with enticing aromas and delicious flavours that your kitten will love.
  • Our recipes provide 100% of your kitten's daily needs
  • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals for your little kitten
  • Our delicious recipes help build strong muscles, bones and teeth
  • Individual pouches make mealtime even more convenient!
  • With several flavours available, your kitten will be spoilt for choice
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Storage

Please store unopened pouches in a cool dry place.Best before date, see base or back of the individual pouches.

Preparation and Usage

  • Felix As Good as It Looks Kitten is a complete meal, this means it does not need mixing with any other food. You simply pour it out of the pouch and that's it. Just follow the feeding guide below with any irresistible flavour of your choice.
  • 1 1/2-3 months: 1-3 pouches per day; in 2-3 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 3-6 months: 2-4 1/2 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 6-12 months: 4 1/2-2 1/2 pouches per day; in 2 separate meals or ad libitum
  • 12+ months
  • After 12 months, your kitten is now an adult and ready to enjoy the delicious range of Felix Adult.
  • Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted.
  • Serve at room temperature - always provide clear fresh drinking water for your kitten to drink.
  • Serve your kitten's food in the same place every mealtime so he doesn't get confused and don't disturb him while he's eating.
  • Felix As Good as It Looks Kitten is also suitable for pregnant or lactating mothers as they require energy-rich food too to take care of their kitten-to-be.

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

  • Address all enquiries to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

12 x 100g ℮

    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon
    • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals for your little kitten
    • Our delicious recipes help build strong muscles, bones and teeth
    • Individual pouches make mealtime even more convenient!
    • With several flavours available, your kitten will be spoilt for choice
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 7%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2)0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information
    • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals for your little kitten
    • Our delicious recipes help build strong muscles, bones and teeth
    • Individual pouches make mealtime even more convenient!
    • With several flavours available, your kitten will be spoilt for choice
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Tuna 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2)0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information
    • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals for your little kitten
    • Our delicious recipes help build strong muscles, bones and teeth
    • Individual pouches make mealtime even more convenient!
    • With several flavours available, your kitten will be spoilt for choice
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 7%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2)0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-
    Information
    • Contains all the necessary proteins and minerals for your little kitten
    • Our delicious recipes help build strong muscles, bones and teeth
    • Individual pouches make mealtime even more convenient!
    • With several flavours available, your kitten will be spoilt for choice
    • 3x with Beef
    • 3x with Chicken
    • 3x with Tuna
    • 3x with Salmon

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (Salmon 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Moisture75%
    Protein15.4%
    Fat content3.6%
    Crude ash2.5%
    Crude fibres1%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit A:1 415
    Vit D3:195
    -mg/kg:
    Fe(E1):13.5
    I(E2)0.5
    Cu(E4):1.3
    Mn(E5):2.4
    Zn(E6):36.5
    Se(E8):0.03
    Technological additives:mg/kg:
    E499:2 100
    Additives:-

good value and my kitten really loves the taste!

One happy kitty

5 stars

Perfection in a pouch! My kitten Especially loved the fish dishes Easy open packs with a perfect serving Couldn’t ask for better

perrrrrfection

5 stars

My kitten absolutely loved it! Especially the fish packs Easy open pouches with perfect serving size Couldn’t be better Bravo felix!!

Cats really enjoyed these kitten pouches

5 stars

From what I can see, my 2 cats really enjoyed these wet kitten pouches. One cat would devour everything in one go and my other cat would lick the gravy first then finish everything else. From that I'd say they both enjoyed it. Great selection of flavours, I like how it contains a mixture of meat and seafood to give them variety, but they both enjoy every flavour.

My kittens loved it

5 stars

I have two kittens who both ate this and very muched enjoyed it.good quality food,smells better than some other cat foods.two very happy kittens.thankyou Felix!.

Bandit Approved.

5 stars

Bandit loved this food. Usually he'll go after his big brother's food, but he was having to fight them off of this one. Definitely a hit compared to other brands he has tried.

Kitten loved it

5 stars

I received this food to try & review from The Insiders. My kitten scoffed this food! She loved every pouch, it didn’t have too strong of a smell like some wet foods have and she seemed very happy to eat them and toilet wise there was no change so that’s always a plus!

Empty bowl certificate

4 stars

Another good example of cat food from Felix. My cat really liked the moisture and amount of juices as this is his favourite part of food. Smell is nice, meat pieces not too big so easy to eat and whole product is just good - certified by empty bowl after feeding Joey...

Clean bowls

5 stars

My two kittens both love it - I've tried several different kitten foods and this is the only one where they eat the lot in one go. The boy cat even tries to steal his sister's as he wolf's his down before she finishes.

Prefect first food for Purrbaby

5 stars

Really nice quality and quantity. My little kitten Rex seems to prefer Felix over the other brands and the different flavours to. In the short time we have had him he has piled on the weight as he was little under when we first got him and is going from strength to strength.

