Command White Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 Strips

Command White Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 StripsHold strongly on a variety of surfaces inc. wood, tile, metal and paintEach hook holds up to 225gSee usage instructions and wait one hour before hanging
Command™ Small Wire Hooks are our innovative solution for hanging utensils, calendars and other light-weight objects securely and damage free. They hold strongly and remove cleanly using 3M stretch-release technology.Perfect for hanging belts and accessories, utensils and small kitchen items, Command™ Small Wire Hooks have a flexible metal hanger for extra versatility.
Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanlyEasy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drillsStrips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residueSuitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and woodIdeal for utensils and kitchen itemsHolding power: 225 gPack contents: 3 hooks and 4 small stripsSize: SmallColour: White and MetalStrip type: Indoor Original

Preparation and Usage

See usage instructions: After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the hook/strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Even painted woodchip wallpapers with fine or medium textures. Not suitable for unpainted paper or vinyl wallpaper.
