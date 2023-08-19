Command White Utensil Hooks 3 Hook 4 Strips Hold strongly on a variety of surfaces inc. wood, tile, metal and paint Each hook holds up to 225g See usage instructions and wait one hour before hanging

Command™ Small Wire Hooks are our innovative solution for hanging utensils, calendars and other light-weight objects securely and damage free. They hold strongly and remove cleanly using 3M stretch-release technology.Perfect for hanging belts and accessories, utensils and small kitchen items, Command™ Small Wire Hooks have a flexible metal hanger for extra versatility.

Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood Ideal for utensils and kitchen items Holding power: 225 g Pack contents: 3 hooks and 4 small strips Size: Small Colour: White and Metal Strip type: Indoor Original

Preparation and Usage