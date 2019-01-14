Bertolli Light Spread 500G

BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th January 2019 BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil. Report

Amazing spread:))) love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th July 2017 Love this product :))) Amazing spread, very light and fast almost like real butter. I was sceptical about it . I love it all of my family love it. Since when I got it I won't be changing for any other spread. Bertolli is very light and fluffy:)) when you put it on the bread spread amazingly and taste lovely on any sandwich:))) Five stars we all love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th July 2017 It was very nice. Tasty very creamy and was not sickly and thick. I would recommend to buy it to people but i think the price of it is a bit steep. My children also enjoyed it on there toast for breakfast and they are very picky and choosy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Im converted! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 Its beautiful! Ive always been fussy when it comes to spread, and was dubious on this... but been using it almost daily (even made fairy cakes!) & i must say its the tasties softest ive come accross, & have already re-purchased! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but not again 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st July 2017 First thing I noticed upon purchasing this was the packaging. I instantly felt like I had aged 30 years. It felt that it was targeted at the elderly generation and not something a 37 year old should be purchasing. Once got it home, after opening I found the product to be a very pale colour and didn't look as appealing as normal spreads. The whole family tried it on sandwiches. My kids didn't really notice the difference. My wife and myself found that it was a bit "greasy " and left an odd after taste. However it was easy to spread which is a bonus as our fridge seems to freeze everything. The spread itself on sandwiches or on toast wasn't something myself and wife could eat but it was nice in jacket potatoes or when used in cooking. Overall, was ok but wouldn't be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light mmmmm 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 I was surprised! It's quite a nice tasting spread and spreads easily without destroying the bread. Would definitely buy this again. Usually buy flora light but would seriously contemplate swapping to this in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light spread 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 Me and my wife really enjoyed the taste of this, we found that it didn't taste oilly like some other spreads and the fact that the fat content is so low is s bonus! I will definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The whole family loved it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 Me and my family have tried lots of driffent light speeds but i/We must say Bertolli is by far the nicest we have had it taste very creamy easy to spread and taste delicious it taste so nice it's hard to tell it's a light spread it gets a big thumbs up from me and my family it will be something I will buy with my weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tonibogi435 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th June 2017 Very yummy, huge fan of the light brands of butter and this one is incredible. Best option for taste and low fat for the price you pay. FIVE STARS!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]