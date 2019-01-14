By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bertolli Light Spread 500G

5(44)Write a review
Bertolli Light Spread 500G
£ 1.90
£3.80/kg

Product Description

  • 38% vegetable fat spread with 16% olive oil
  • Unilever is committed to sustainable palm oil. Please visit: http://www.unilever.co.uk/sustainable-living/sustainablesourcing
  • Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • For real Italian recipe visit www.bertolli.co.uk
  • Enjoy food the Italian way and choose olive oil goodness† as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Olive oil is at the centre of the Italian kitchen and has always been at the heart of our Bertolli recipe.
  • Bertolli spreads have been enriching mealtimes since 1865. Bertolli Light is suitable for spreading (on toast, sandwiches…), sautéing and stir-frying. It's delicious melted over your vegetables, meat and fish.
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of Bertolli spread as part of an active lifestyle and healthy diet. A traditional Mediterranean diet is amongst the healthiest diets in the world.
  • Bertolli Light Spread contains 36% less fat than Bertolli Original and 80% less saturated fat than butter. †Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats) in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Bertolli light spread made with olive oil (16%)
  • With Bertolli light you can enjoy the oil goodness with only 38% fat
  • Olive oil, at the heart of the Italian kitchen & the heart of our recipe
  • Contains no artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (22%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Olive Oil (16%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower, Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Buttermilk (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in refrigeratorFor Best Before Date: See Lid

Produce of

Produced outside of Italy with olive oil

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (pack contains 50 portions)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Bertolli,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Questions? Comments?
  • Call Free: 0800 38 98 192 (UK)
  • Callsave: 1850 204 604 (ROI) Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
  • www.bertolli.co.uk
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1438kJ/346kcal144kJ/35kcal2%
Fat 38g3.8g5%
- of which saturates 9.2g0.9g5%
monounsaturates 2.2g2.2g
polyunsaturates 6.7g0.7g
Carbohydrates1.3g<0.5g<1%
- of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g<1%
Protein <0.5g<0.5g<1%
Salt 0.82g0.08g1%
Vitamin A 800µg (100% NRV)80µg (10% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)0.75µg (15% NRV)
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion = 10g (pack contains 50 portions)---
NRV = Nutrient Reference Values---

44 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil

5 stars

BUT I've stopped buying it as it contains palm oil.

Amazing spread:))) love it

5 stars

Love this product :))) Amazing spread, very light and fast almost like real butter. I was sceptical about it . I love it all of my family love it. Since when I got it I won't be changing for any other spread. Bertolli is very light and fluffy:)) when you put it on the bread spread amazingly and taste lovely on any sandwich:))) Five stars we all love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light spread

5 stars

It was very nice. Tasty very creamy and was not sickly and thick. I would recommend to buy it to people but i think the price of it is a bit steep. My children also enjoyed it on there toast for breakfast and they are very picky and choosy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Im converted!

5 stars

Its beautiful! Ive always been fussy when it comes to spread, and was dubious on this... but been using it almost daily (even made fairy cakes!) & i must say its the tasties softest ive come accross, & have already re-purchased! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but not again

3 stars

First thing I noticed upon purchasing this was the packaging. I instantly felt like I had aged 30 years. It felt that it was targeted at the elderly generation and not something a 37 year old should be purchasing. Once got it home, after opening I found the product to be a very pale colour and didn't look as appealing as normal spreads. The whole family tried it on sandwiches. My kids didn't really notice the difference. My wife and myself found that it was a bit "greasy " and left an odd after taste. However it was easy to spread which is a bonus as our fridge seems to freeze everything. The spread itself on sandwiches or on toast wasn't something myself and wife could eat but it was nice in jacket potatoes or when used in cooking. Overall, was ok but wouldn't be purchasing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light mmmmm

5 stars

I was surprised! It's quite a nice tasting spread and spreads easily without destroying the bread. Would definitely buy this again. Usually buy flora light but would seriously contemplate swapping to this in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light spread

5 stars

Me and my wife really enjoyed the taste of this, we found that it didn't taste oilly like some other spreads and the fact that the fat content is so low is s bonus! I will definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The whole family loved it

5 stars

Me and my family have tried lots of driffent light speeds but i/We must say Bertolli is by far the nicest we have had it taste very creamy easy to spread and taste delicious it taste so nice it's hard to tell it's a light spread it gets a big thumbs up from me and my family it will be something I will buy with my weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tonibogi435

5 stars

Very yummy, huge fan of the light brands of butter and this one is incredible. Best option for taste and low fat for the price you pay. FIVE STARS!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bertolli light

5 stars

Spreads brilliantly straight from the fridge and taste's great too. No complaints from my 3 fussy children. Will definitely be buying in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

