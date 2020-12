Wash before use.

Chicory can be eaten raw or baked, poached or steamed for a milder flavour. Wrap each chicory in Parma Ham, cover with béchamel sauce and bake in a got oven.

Good to know

The centre of the chicory has the strongest flavour so tastes best cooked. The outer leaves have a milder taste, perfect for salads.

Chicory is also known as witloof or endive.