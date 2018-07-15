By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

5(84)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • 250ml size
  • Deodorant Spray
  • Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Aerosol Deodorant 250 ml provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care.
  • Our antiperspirant deodorant aerosol has been tested on 100 different colours and it’s proven to leave no white marks on any of them. With up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection, you don’t have to worry about underarm wetness either, you can do your thing, knowing that you’ll smell great all day. Its unique formula, with 1/4 moisturising cream, helps underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving you with soft, smooth underarms.
  • The delicate scent keeps you feeling clean and fresh all day too with a 0% alcohol formula to reduce skin irritation. What more could you ask for from a moisturising antiperspirant deodorant?
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients, then hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for two seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms. Invisible Dry is also available in a compressed 75ml size, perfect to slip into your handbag or hand luggage and keep you fresh on the go.
  • Effective protection, beautiful results.
  • Dove Invisible Dry Aerosol Anti-perspirant Deodorant is proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours
  • 0% alcohol aerosol spray to help reduce irritation to the skin
  • Provides up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection
  • Strong antiperspirant containing 1/4 moisturizing cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Deodorant spray that helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • The Invisible Dry deodorant for women is also available in a compressed 75ml size to slip into your handbag or hand luggage
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

‎Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Dimethiconol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

84 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Stain Free Protection

5 stars

I tend to stick to one other leading brand when it comes to anti-perspirant but I was pleasantly surprised when it came to using Dove! The weather has been hotter than usual and this brand has withstood the test of the heat, work, stress and more. Importantly I have felt clean and not sweaty at all and also have noticed no stains on my clothes which is excellent. The fragrance is light and my armpit area feels good using this product. I would definitely use this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Be the best you can be.

5 stars

When it's time for some Sun,Sand and Sea. Every girl needs to pack the estemtials. Dove deodorant softens your skin while keeping you dry. There is no stains on your Summer dress and with 48 hours protection it will keep you going all through the night.  This is definitely the product for me, no disasters, no marks, I feel fresh and confident with what ever I wear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thoroughly tested in the heatwave!

4 stars

I’ve tried a variety of new deodorants recently, just to see if they were better than the brand I’ve been using for years. This is certainly a lot better than some I’ve tried. It smells nice, drys quick, doesn’t leave white marks (on any colour) and my underarms have felt softer since using it. My only reservation is that I did feel very sweaty and wet under my arms when wearing it on really hot days when I was outside. I didn’t get this with my long term brand that I can recall, even on holiday. It could have been the humidity here, I’m not sure. Anyway, that’s why it got 4 stars and not 5. Overall it’s a really good product and I’d quite happily switch to this during the winter months as it’s made my skin lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant

5 stars

Deodorant that does what it says on the tin! I’m a nurse and am on the go all day/night so need a deodorant that keeps me dry and smelling fresh! This does just that. And being able to use it with any colour top I choose without leaving those delightful marks is a fab bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply Dove it!

5 stars

I have loved this spray. Being asthmatic, some deodorants can be particularly strong smelling and powdery in consistency, resulting in coughing and wheezing. But not with Dove! The spray itself is not dry, I've even been able to use it within the confined space of a tent without it affecting my breathing! I've not experienced a single day of white powdery marks visible on my skin or my clothes. This spray has a subtle, fresh, clean linen smell that doesn't interfere with any perfumes I want to wear. This freshness has lasted all day, even on the busiest of days in the hot sun. Definitely a win-win for me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove - tastic!

5 stars

What can I say about Dove Invisible Dry? Firstly the smell is fantastic, not overly floral but a soft smell that doesn't clash with any fragrance you may want to wear on top. It has a nice even spray and so far I can honestly say that I haven't seen even a spec of white powder on my clothes, in the air or on my arms. I really do hate sprays that clog into a white powder yuk! Now for the important bit - did I stay sweat and smell free all day? Smell free - definately yes, sweat free - sadly no - but I am not sure anything would keep me sweat free in this heat to be fair to Dove! I would still award 5 stars as it is easily as good as my normal brand and I would say a lot better than some others I have used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic wonderful scent

5 stars

Wow, I really like this deodorant. It's true it doesn't leave white marks. Also when using it doesn't leave a powder in the air unlike some other deodorant sprays. It has a beautiful soft scent that doesn't interfer if wearing a perfume. Without a doubt it lasted all day through many different level activities, without a need to reapply. Easy to use and spray. I really liked this deodorant and without a doubt would recommend and will buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant

5 stars

WOW this is a great product - no marks on clothing, obviously easy to use, just fab - would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Paulina1982

5 stars

I really like Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol I feel very fresh all day long. has a very pleasant smell I recommend very much . I will definitely buy it one more time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it... finally tried and loved it!

5 stars

This is a brilliant deodorant. Its particularly smooth on the underarm and left no white mark s on my black dress... will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

