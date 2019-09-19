Sure Men Quantum Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

Lovely scent for a dependable anti perpirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2019 I'm normally a roll on man so I'm not new to sure roll on's and find them to be a very dependable anti antiperspirant. What did surprise me was the new scent of the Quantum variant. While it still has a freshness like most other deodorants it seems to have a nice sandalwood base that I think is more common to aftershaves than supermarket deodorants. This will certainly be top of my list whenever I'm out shopping for a new deoderant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Anti-perspirant but could improve packaging 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th September 2019 This is surely a good anti-perspirant that works well throughout the day. The fragrance is also good as far as anti-perspirant go. My only complain would be more around the packaging. While it does work well for application and storage, it is very "plastic-y" and in this day and age, I would prefer something a bit more "earth-concious". But all in all, a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not that great 2 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2019 So I use roll on’s a lot and always willing to try different ones and so I did with this one. I got and tried. At first it was a bit difficult to open maybe a faulty lid? Not sure. But after trying it, it took a lot of rolls to get the ball rolling. I thought it was like because it’s new. But the more I try the more it’s like that. Also it doesn’t have any smell to it really. No fresh smell. I wouldn’t get this product again ever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 This product smells great and really lasts all day. The roll on absorbs really quickly and doesn’t leave any sticky residue or white marks on clothing. The deodorant left me smelling fresh all day and didn’t need an extra application during the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works really well 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 This antiperspirant/deodorant works really well, no marks on clothing. Smells good, dries quickly and keep you dry. Smells quite pleasant and isn't over powering. The container is well designed so it doesn't tip over easily - the roller too is very easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells very nice 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 Smells very nice, I wore this whole day and cycled and at the end of the day i was a little sweaty, but the whole day in work I was dry and smelled fine so it is not for actual heavy workout. The mechanism with the ball is not my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the gym bag 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 Really happy, smells great and doesn’t leak like other roll ons. Perfect for the gym bag or in the office drawer. Plastic seems a bit cheap however the product works and smells good. I would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works a treat but a bit chemical 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 The smell of this product had a slight chemical edge to it but it does work well as an antiperspirant. I would recommend this product along with any others in the range to anyone who works out a lot or likes running. Very portable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 This is a really good quality deodorant. I apply it in the morning and it lasts all day keeping me feeling dry and fresh. It has a really nice scent that lasts all day too. This also doesn't stain my clothes unlike other brands ive used. It even lasts a full gym session and it come in a gandy small bottle so is easy to carry around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]