Sure Men Quantum Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

4.5(69)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Men Quantum Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant roll-on 50ml is made to provide 48-hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This antiperspirant deodorant has an invigorating and energising fragrance with fresh citrus, spices and wood tones, giving you the confidence to keep moving all day long, whilst feeling fresh and dry.
  • It also contains Sure’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Quantum Dry will give you all the back-up you need. Sure. It won't let you down.
  • Each step, stride and sprint comes with an energising boost. And with protection for up to 48 hours, sweat and odour won’t stand in your way. You can keep going to where you want to be, and that bit farther.
  • Feel fresh. Feel energised. Feel ready for anything. Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Sure is UK’s No.1 deodorant brand, try Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll-On
  • Sure men's roll-on deodorant has a unique Motionsense Technology meaning the more you move, the more it protects
  • Roll-on deodorant with a n all-day fresh and clean energising fragrance with fresh citrus scent, spices and wood tones
  • This men's antiperspirant gives you 48h protection against wetness and odour
  • Dermatologically tested & alcohol-free deodorant for men
  • Sure Men Quantum Dry men's deodorant won't let you down
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Steareth-2, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, Steareth-20, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, C aprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Disodium EDTA, Potassium Lactate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITHOUT ZIRCONIUM DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useROLL ON - ANTIPERSPIRANT WITHOUT ZIRCONIUM DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. .

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

69 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely scent for a dependable anti perpirant

5 stars

I'm normally a roll on man so I'm not new to sure roll on's and find them to be a very dependable anti antiperspirant. What did surprise me was the new scent of the Quantum variant. While it still has a freshness like most other deodorants it seems to have a nice sandalwood base that I think is more common to aftershaves than supermarket deodorants. This will certainly be top of my list whenever I'm out shopping for a new deoderant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Anti-perspirant but could improve packaging

4 stars

This is surely a good anti-perspirant that works well throughout the day. The fragrance is also good as far as anti-perspirant go. My only complain would be more around the packaging. While it does work well for application and storage, it is very "plastic-y" and in this day and age, I would prefer something a bit more "earth-concious". But all in all, a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not that great

2 stars

So I use roll on’s a lot and always willing to try different ones and so I did with this one. I got and tried. At first it was a bit difficult to open maybe a faulty lid? Not sure. But after trying it, it took a lot of rolls to get the ball rolling. I thought it was like because it’s new. But the more I try the more it’s like that. Also it doesn’t have any smell to it really. No fresh smell. I wouldn’t get this product again ever. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting

5 stars

This product smells great and really lasts all day. The roll on absorbs really quickly and doesn’t leave any sticky residue or white marks on clothing. The deodorant left me smelling fresh all day and didn’t need an extra application during the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works really well

5 stars

This antiperspirant/deodorant works really well, no marks on clothing. Smells good, dries quickly and keep you dry. Smells quite pleasant and isn't over powering. The container is well designed so it doesn't tip over easily - the roller too is very easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells very nice

4 stars

Smells very nice, I wore this whole day and cycled and at the end of the day i was a little sweaty, but the whole day in work I was dry and smelled fine so it is not for actual heavy workout. The mechanism with the ball is not my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the gym bag

4 stars

Really happy, smells great and doesn’t leak like other roll ons. Perfect for the gym bag or in the office drawer. Plastic seems a bit cheap however the product works and smells good. I would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works a treat but a bit chemical

4 stars

The smell of this product had a slight chemical edge to it but it does work well as an antiperspirant. I would recommend this product along with any others in the range to anyone who works out a lot or likes running. Very portable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality

5 stars

This is a really good quality deodorant. I apply it in the morning and it lasts all day keeping me feeling dry and fresh. It has a really nice scent that lasts all day too. This also doesn't stain my clothes unlike other brands ive used. It even lasts a full gym session and it come in a gandy small bottle so is easy to carry around. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple yet fresh scented product

5 stars

I received this item a month ago and have seems different perspective to roll on deodorants. This product leaves a very fresh scent that lasts for a very long time. No stains are left on the inside sleeve and is easily to apply. No downsides to the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

