Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(77)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml
  • Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol has been created to provide 48-hour protection against sweat and odour, so you can feel fresh and dry all day long. This antiperspirant deodorant has an invigorating and energizing scent that combines fresh citrus, spices and wood tones. The fragrance gives you a lift when you need it most, powering you through your day. Thanks to the MotionSense technology, this men’s deodorant delivers freshness with every move, right when you need it. Microcapsules sit on the skin and break as you move, releasing a powerful burst of the clean, energizing fragrance that gives you the confidence to take your day to the next level. Each step, stride and sprint comes with an energizing boost. And with protection for up to 48 hours, sweat and odour won’t stand in your way. You can keep going to where you want to be, and a bit further. Feel fresh. Feel energized. Feel ready for anything. Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Men Quantum Dry antiperspirant deodorant can well. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area in short bursts. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Sure Men Quantum Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant provides 48h protection against wetness and odour
  • This deodorant spray features our unique MotionSense technology – the more you move, the more it protects
  • Deodorant for men that gives you energizing scent of fresh citrus, spices and wood tones activating with movement
  • Microcapsules included in this men's deodorant sit on the skin and break as you move, releasing a powerful burst of the clean, energizing fragrance
  • Quantum Dry antiperspirant is dermatologically tested & alcohol free (ethyl alcohol)
  • Sure is UK’s No.1 deodorant brand
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useDANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

77 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sure deodorant

5 stars

This deodorant is good value compared to lynx which makes my underarm wet. This deodorant actually works and lasts all day well done sure.

A fantastic long lasting Anti-Perspirant

5 stars

I have been solely using Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant now for 3 weeks and I can definitely say WoW! I have hyperhidrosis so need to make ‘Sure’ I use something I can trust to get me through the day. I can safely say Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant does just that and some. I am always sceptical when it comes to anti-perspirants so to find one that can stop those nasty odurs all day long it great. Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant has a lovely refreshing scent to it which to be fair doesn’t stay all day, but that doesn’t stop the protection. There are no white marks either so you can wear whatever colour clothing you like without worrying if it will mark them. Safe to say I will definitely be using Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad, does its job

3 stars

I've been using it everyday and it keeps me dry after a 15min cycle to work. I've got quite sensitive skin and it doesn't aggravate my skin. The smell isn't that strong compared to other deodorants which is good if you find other sprays over powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average compared to some

3 stars

I took a while to review this . Day to day it's ok . Up shower work home , not to bad however this 48hr is not true 24 maybe but that's it. I am now on holiday swimming in and out and it is very poor . So active not really . Day to day maybe [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure man anti-perspirant

3 stars

My first time trying out Sure men anti-perspirant definitely does what it says on the tin kept me dry and sweat free I like how the cap locks and that it’s clear on how to open and close I also like that it has a specially designed cap that limits you too how much spray it releases the only thing I didn’t like about it which was abit disappointing and the main reason I will not use it in the future is that there is no scent at all I like to spell good too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Men Deodorant

4 stars

cracking product, keeps me dry on even the warmest days and smells good too. i'm not sure how the motion sense works, but it works, every time i move i get a nice breath of fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly dry

4 stars

Normally the antiperspirants i use just make me sweat more (not quite sure why), but for once , this actually did a really good job, especially on a hot summer day at the gym. I couldn't notice any perspiration at all, and bear in mind, i sweat a lot. The only downside i found was the irritation caused by the initial application, which made my eyes slightly itcht. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deo!

5 stars

The Fragrance is softly scented and mildly pleasant. The anti persperant has a unique sweet smell and is not overpowering. The deodarant can has a lockable twist top which allows for safe storing and is convenient and perfect for traveling. After shaking well before use there are no markings or stains left on my clothing. Thanks to motion activated formula I sometimes get the descreet smell of the deodarant throughout the day. Also my underarms are kept dry for most of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I bzzed and it was great

5 stars

Great product realy does what it says on the tin, lasts 48 hrs. Even after a a long jog, the only odour was success. It worked. Great smell and no white marks, what more do we want in a perspirant, i will be using sure quantum dry from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant protection and smell

5 stars

Very impressed with this product. Not a normal deodorant I would purchase, however the smell is amazing and the protection itself is very good! Lasted all day in a very physical 9hr shift. Also found no white marks either, which always would put me off purchasing this type of product. May have to rethink my purchases now, thanks to this great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 77 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

