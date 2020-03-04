By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twining's Cherry & Cinnamon Tea Bags 20'S 40G

Twining's Cherry & Cinnamon Tea Bags 20'S 40G
£ 1.70
£4.25/100g

Product Description

  • A cherry and cinnamon flavoured infusion
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
  • All natural ingredients*
  • * All our herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste.
  • Rest on the village green under the cherry trees boasting their ripe, round and delicious fruit, as a competitive sports game between friends spices up.
  • What does it taste like?
  • This infusion has a delicious aroma of juicy ripe cherries, and combines their ever-so-slight sharpness with a touch of warm, spicy cinnamon.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Naturally caffeine free
  • 4 Calories per cup
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 40G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Hibiscus, Natural Cherry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (13%), Blackberry Leaves* (11%), Orange Leaves* (11%), Cinnamon* (9%), Rosehips, Liquorice Root*, * All our Herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Using one bag per person, pour on boiling water and infuse for three to four minutes. Leave for a little longer if your prefer a stronger taste.

Number of uses

20 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444.
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy 10 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great taste

5 stars

great taste

Delectable!

5 stars

Tastes like cherry bakewell in a tea!

