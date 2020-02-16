By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harpic Hygienic Citrus Toilet Block 2 X 40 G

Product Description

  • Hygienic Toilet Block Citrus & Grapefruit Splash.
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Nature fresh inspirations
  • With essential oils
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Contains >30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Perfume, Limonene, Citronellol, Geraniol and Linalool

Produce of

Made in Hungary from imported and local components

Warnings

  • DANGER. Hygienic Toilet Block Citrus & Grapefruit Splash. Contains sodium Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate, Sodium C14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Limonene, Terpinolene and Methylundecanal. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON Center or doctor/physician. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs, get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • Info: www.harpic.co.uk
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

2 x 40g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I really do have trouble with them not dissolving

2 stars

I really do have trouble with them not dissolving away.

Not well designed

1 stars

First set I got, on one half of the block fell off before it had been used up. The second set had the plastic hook so skewed that when sliding during cleaning it popped off and fell into the bowl. I can't believe that such a basic product can fail so badly. I remember having a plastic "cup" holder version that we just dropped new ones in when used up and it worked brilliantly. Also had no plastic waste per item too. Harpic needs to get onto addressing the needless waste of plastics.

Very disappointed with this product. Poor design.

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product. Poor design. Plastic does not affix securely to the toilet. It often falls into the toilet bowl. Today it fell into the toilet & has blocked the system. “Citrus toilet block” definitely correct description.

