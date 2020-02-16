Harpic Hygienic Citrus Toilet Block 2 X 40 G

I really do have trouble with them not dissolving
Not well designed
First set I got, on one half of the block fell off before it had been used up. The second set had the plastic hook so skewed that when sliding during cleaning it popped off and fell into the bowl. I can't believe that such a basic product can fail so badly. I remember having a plastic "cup" holder version that we just dropped new ones in when used up and it worked brilliantly. Also had no plastic waste per item too. Harpic needs to get onto addressing the needless waste of plastics.
Very disappointed with this product. Poor design.
Very disappointed with this product. Poor design. Plastic does not affix securely to the toilet. It often falls into the toilet bowl. Today it fell into the toilet & has blocked the system. “Citrus toilet block” definitely correct description.