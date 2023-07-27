Catsan Hygiene Smart Pack Inlays Cat Litter 2x Tray Liners

Catsan Smart Pack is the only inlay pack for your cat's litter tray consisting of a super absorbent liner sitting beneath a layer of Catsan Hygiene Plus cat litter. There are two inlays in a pack which is as efficient as 30 litres of conventional non-clumping cat litter. Thanks to the cat litter tray liners, liquids are absorbed and locked in quickly, stopping bad odours before they can develop. Catsan Smart Pack inlays are suitable for domestic cat litter trays. Catsan Smart Pack cat litter is totally dust free, and is suitable for indoor adult cats and kittens. Catsan Smart Pack is the ultimate in convenience and hygiene - the first pre-filled hygienic cat litter for your cat toilet. Efficient and simple to use, this non-clumping litter is an easy choice This odour control cat litter is a unique combination of Catsan Hygiene natural cat litter with a super absorbent liner, providing improved hygiene with high absorbency and odour control. Catsan Smart Pack contains a natural non-clumping cat litter and a liner, keeping the toilet tray hygienically clean, so no need to clean before inserting the new pack - convenient and hygienic Catsan Smart Pack fits most cat litter trays up to 45x55cm. The flexible draw string allows you to tie the used pack closed for easy disposal. Choose Catsan Smart Pack for a clean, hygienic cat litter

When it comes to hygiene, cats have by nature extremely high standards: They feel happiest when everything is comfortable and clean at home. That is why for over 30 years experts at Catsan have worked on developing high quality cat litter. By using Catsan cat litter you provide your cat with a cat litter box or cat litter tray that's always clean and hygienic.

Catsan Smart Pack doesn't mask bad odours - it stops them even forming The liner absorbs and safely locks in liquid, keeping the litter noticeably dryer for longer and improving odour control

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

2 x Cat Litter

Preparation and Usage