Counter Smoked Smoked Basa Fillet

5(2)Write a review
This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 1.89
£9.45/kg

  • Energy379kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 379kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillet, skinless, boneless and dyed, defrosted.
  • Delicate flakes of smoked white fish. Mix with leeks and a creamy white wine sauce for a warming risotto. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (98%), Salt, Colour (Curcumin, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy379kJ / 90kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat2.2g70g
Saturates1.0g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein17.5g50g
Salt1.5g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I don't do anything fancy with it, just poach it g

5 stars

I don't do anything fancy with it, just poach it gently for about 10minutes, then serve with new potatoes and veg (peas, broccoli, runner beans are our favourites) Delicious!!

Great taste, Zero bones....good value!!

5 stars

Been buying these fillets for some time now and we love them. Beautifully textured and full of flavour, they help in making the best chowder...and ZERO BONES!!! Simple and fast just boil up some water and add fish or chicken stock cube to taste(be careful with the salt in some stock cubes). Also add a very fine diced onion to the stock. Reduce to a gentle simmer and add the fish(whole or diced we allow for 1 fillet per adult) and let it gently simmer for 4-6 minutes. Throw in some mussels and again allow to gently simmer for about 4 to 5 minutes. Add a can of sweetcorn(I usually blitz 3/4 of the can with a stick blender and add the remaining 1/4 as is for extra texture). As soon as it starts to rumble, add some prawns or even squid(anything except oily fish). We even tried the cheap "seafood" sticks and they weren't too bad...not great but not bad either. Add fine sliced shallots but reserving the green ends for serving. Take off the heat and add a good knob of butter and pour in some double cream(as much or as little as you like). Add salt and pepper to taste and finely sprinkle the sliced green ends of the shallots over each bowl and that it. It actually takes less time to make than it did to write this review!! Of course, serve it with some crusty bread slathered in butter...no calorie counting around this household!!!!! Hope you enjoy it as much as we do..... 3 little tips..... Never allow the soup to boil. If it boils, everything will be tough and the cream will probably split. Only add the prawns/squid just before you are ready to serve as they will go tough if overcooked. For a little twist, when you add the mussels, try adding some tarragon (fresh or dried) and fresh parsley which will lift the dish to another level. .

