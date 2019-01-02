Counter Smoked Smoked Basa Fillet

Great taste, Zero bones....good value!!

5 stars

A Tesco Customer11th September 2018

Been buying these fillets for some time now and we love them. Beautifully textured and full of flavour, they help in making the best chowder...and ZERO BONES!!! Simple and fast just boil up some water and add fish or chicken stock cube to taste(be careful with the salt in some stock cubes). Also add a very fine diced onion to the stock. Reduce to a gentle simmer and add the fish(whole or diced we allow for 1 fillet per adult) and let it gently simmer for 4-6 minutes. Throw in some mussels and again allow to gently simmer for about 4 to 5 minutes. Add a can of sweetcorn(I usually blitz 3/4 of the can with a stick blender and add the remaining 1/4 as is for extra texture). As soon as it starts to rumble, add some prawns or even squid(anything except oily fish). We even tried the cheap "seafood" sticks and they weren't too bad...not great but not bad either. Add fine sliced shallots but reserving the green ends for serving. Take off the heat and add a good knob of butter and pour in some double cream(as much or as little as you like). Add salt and pepper to taste and finely sprinkle the sliced green ends of the shallots over each bowl and that it. It actually takes less time to make than it did to write this review!! Of course, serve it with some crusty bread slathered in butter...no calorie counting around this household!!!!! Hope you enjoy it as much as we do..... 3 little tips..... Never allow the soup to boil. If it boils, everything will be tough and the cream will probably split. Only add the prawns/squid just before you are ready to serve as they will go tough if overcooked. For a little twist, when you add the mussels, try adding some tarragon (fresh or dried) and fresh parsley which will lift the dish to another level. .