Tresemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(93)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo 500Ml
£ 1.65
£0.33/100ml

Offer

  • Why use Vibrant Colour Protection Shampoo? Heat, styling and repeated washing can cause colour to fade and lose its vibrancy. The TRESemme Vibrant Colour Protection Shampoo & Conditioner system, infused with Rosemary and Nutri-Oil helps keep your colour luminous for up to 11 weeks (With TRESemme Vibrant Colour Protection Shampoo and Conditioner vs non-conditioning shampoo. Based on 3.5 washes per week). The micellar formula of Colour Protection shampoo is gentle enough for daily use. This system, with UV filter, also helps replenish vital moisture to take care of your coloured hair, leaving it with a salon-healthy look and silky finish. Our Expert's Tips: Apply Colour Protection TRESemme colour shampoo to wet hair from roots to ends Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp Rinse thoroughly Follow with TRESemme Vibrant Colour protection Conditioner Style with your favourite TRESemme products Our philosophy: From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemme has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemme is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemme styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. TRESemme® – Professional. At your fingertips
  • TRESemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo is professionally developed to keep colour treated hair vibrant
  • The Colour Revitalise shampoo will make hair soft, manageable, and rich with long-lasting colour protection
  • Advanced Colour Vibrancy technology helps keep colour looking more vibrant for up to 40 washes (TRESemme Colour Revitalise Vibrance Protection Shampoo and Conditioner vs non-conditioning shampoo)
  • A gentle formula enriched with green tea, rosemary, and sunflower infuses hair with moisture
  • TRESemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo is perfect for vibrant and shiny hair colour
  • TRESemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo with its UV filtering formula keeps your hair looking salon-healthy with a silky finish
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Mica, Disodium EDTA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-9, Sodium Hydroxide, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Citrus Tangerina Peel Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

93 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love

5 stars

I love this product I fact have bought the conditioner to go with makes my hair feel so soft and fresh.. Smells amazing and the shine is to die for?!! I would reccoment this to any one and everyone wanting health hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silicones!

2 stars

Since iv moved to silicone free shampoos and conditioners this is not one i tend to reach for anymore. Although when i do use this it makes my hair smell lovely and gives a thorough clean. Overall if you arent bothered about silicone coating your hair then youll love this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love it

5 stars

I bought the tresumme colour revitalise shampoo for my hair why I colour every few months . I have recently coloured my hair and realised the colour is coming out fast and my hair ain't got the shine it should have since using the shampoo my hair is shiny for at least 3 days and th le colour is staying lovely and bold. It's easy to wash out and doesnt make my hair feel greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colour shampoo

4 stars

This product works well to cleanse coloured hair without stripping it of colour. Not much product is needed, however I do find I sometimes shave to double shampoo to ensure my hair is thoroughly cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fantastic product

5 stars

I love tresemme products so i decided to try this shampoo for coloured hair as due to bleach and hair dyes my hair are really dry and brittle these days so i give this one a try and i must say it does what it says. Once rinsed, you can really feel the effects from the shampoo....my hair feels so soft and silky and i cant stop touching and feeling my hair.the smell is also really gorgeous. totally amazed by this shampoo.gives an amazing shine to my hair.hair feels very luxurious. this is the first time i have used a colour protection shampoo and now i would definately buy a matching colour protection conditioner. thank you tresemme for making such a fantastic product.would definately buy again and will deinately recommend to everyone who have colour treated dry rough hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good high street buy

3 stars

I recently tinted my hair and thought I’d try this shampoo out, although I knew my colour wouldn’t last too long I thought I’d get a little longer out of it. I found the shampoo really nice to use and bought the conditioner too, it lathers really well and a little goes a long way. The shampoo left my hair looking shiny and smooth for 3 days which was great. I’d say it’s a good shampoo for the price and it kept my tinted colour in for at least an extra week. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago have been using it since. Smells amazing my hair is gorgeous afterwards when dried. Has a little shine to it. My eldest has started to use it too and she says we need more when it finishes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results

5 stars

The first thing I noticed about this shampoo was the fragrance, I can't quite put my finger on it but I think it's like floral /aniseed, anyway it's really nice. The formula is thick and it lathers really well so a little goes a long way (and with the size of the bottle it is going to last for ages). My hair does feel very clean after washing. As for the colour my hair definitely looks more vibrant. I have dark brown hair and the brown looks richer and after styling my hair looks like it has only just been coloured. Big fan, would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very shiny hair

5 stars

This shampoo lathered up nicely. It made my hair feel really smooth while washing but once washed out it lost some of that smoothness. However it did look really shiny and silky. I also dye my hair a lot and found this shampoo helped protect the colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great, great value too!

4 stars

I’ve always been a fan of Tresemme products. This one is not exception to the rule, smells great, lathers well, good value and big bottle. I’m not sure it’s making my colour fade slower but I generally like the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

