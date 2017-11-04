Tresemme Remoisturising Conditioner 900Ml

Love the smell! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 4th November 2017 What I like most about this product is the smell, it has a subtle sweet fruity smell which is not overpowering and smells so fresh! I have very dry hair from using straightners, bleaching and colouring my hair, also I do style it alot on top of that, I felt like the conditioner didn't give as much moisture as I had hoped, I would say that it provided some light moisture to my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth, silky hair 3 stars Review from unilever.com 31st October 2017 I like the TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner as it really moisturises and my hair feels really smooth and healthy after using it The only thing is, I wash my hair every day, so it does feel a little heavy if I use it every day, but if I want deep moisturising (like a hair mask), this product is perfect. I think this product is ideal for me to use on a bi-weekly basis as a mask if you wash your hair as often as I do. It also smells great , and it does feel like my hair is shinier after a week's usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carolyn and family 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st October 2017 In our house We all love this tresseme conditioner . My daughter has very long bleached hair and is a nightmare to brush after washing, this moisterises and leaves her hair soft and smooth and easily manageable. You do have to make sure you rinse your hair very well after use. It comes in a big bottle, So lasts for a long time and is great value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Conditioner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2017 I have used the TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner multiple times now and I am quite impressed. The conditioner leaves your hair nice and shiny. However, I did find that your hair goes greasier more quickly and it doesn't control any frizz. Besides that, this is a great product and I would recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Paula 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2017 As a person with bleached hair I find this product great it moisturizes my hair very thoroughly and leaves it soft and shiny. Comes in big bottles which is handy saves you going back and forward to the shop to get condtioners. I find products from this brand very good and worth the money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2017 After using this product I found my hair felt silky smooth and very light! You definitely get your money's worth with how big the bottle is. The only problem I've found is that my hair seems to be going greasy quicker since using it. I wash my hair every other day and have found on day 2 my hair's a bit more oily then usual! I'd definitely recommend though as it has made my hair feel and smell much nicer maybe just keep a bottle of dry shampoo in the cupboard just incase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Samantha 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2017 I am slightly biased as I swear by tresemme and I was not disappointed with this! I bleach my hair and this helps keep the colour bright while stopping my hair from becoming dry and brittle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

misskittydeb 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2017 I think the conditioner was excellent, would definitely buy it in the future . It made my hair so soft and shiny . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my hair looks brand new 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th October 2017 This is a god send - day 2 of using it my girlfriend complimented me saying how soft and healthy my hair looked so i mentioned it was TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner she was surprisingly pleased. i love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]