Tresemme Remoisturising Conditioner 900Ml

4.5(35)Write a review
£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml
  • Hair in need of a refresh? Treat your locks to a clean slate with the vitamin-enriched TRESemmé Cleanse & Replenish collection, the perfect gentle cleanse for that just-left-the-salon feeling.Why use Remoisturise Conditioner?
  • The professional quality formula of TRESemmé remoisturise conditioner lightly conditions without build-up, to leave your hair in optimum condition and ready for styling. With Pro-Vitamin B5 and aloe, it replenishes, leaving your hair vitally shiny and manageable. For all hair types, to get the look you want.
  • Our Experts' Tips:
  • Start with TRESemmé deep cleansing shampoo.
  • Follow with TRESemmé remoisturise hair conditioner from mid lengths to ends.
  • Run a wide-tooth comb or fingers from roots to tips to detangle and work into hair.
  • Leave on for 2-3 minutes.
  • Rinse thoroughly.
  • Style with your favorite TRESemmé products.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon
  • TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day.
  • For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemmé styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk
  • Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
  • TRESemmé – Professional. At your fingertips
  • TRESemmé cleanse & replenish remoisturise conditioner will lightly condition without adding heavy build-up
  • Helps to give hair a clean slate ready for styling
  • Leaves hair shiny, manageable and looking salon-healthy
  • Made with pro-vitamin B5 and aloe
  • After deep cleansing with shampoo, it’s essential to remoisturise: this cleansing conditioner will leave your hair soft, shiny—and ready to style
  • For All Hair Types
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene glycol, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium chloride, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Dipropylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium chloride, Lactic acid, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Love the smell!

3 stars

What I like most about this product is the smell, it has a subtle sweet fruity smell which is not overpowering and smells so fresh! I have very dry hair from using straightners, bleaching and colouring my hair, also I do style it alot on top of that, I felt like the conditioner didn't give as much moisture as I had hoped, I would say that it provided some light moisture to my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth, silky hair

3 stars

I like the TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner as it really moisturises and my hair feels really smooth and healthy after using it The only thing is, I wash my hair every day, so it does feel a little heavy if I use it every day, but if I want deep moisturising (like a hair mask), this product is perfect. I think this product is ideal for me to use on a bi-weekly basis as a mask if you wash your hair as often as I do. It also smells great , and it does feel like my hair is shinier after a week's usage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carolyn and family

5 stars

In our house We all love this tresseme conditioner . My daughter has very long bleached hair and is a nightmare to brush after washing, this moisterises and leaves her hair soft and smooth and easily manageable. You do have to make sure you rinse your hair very well after use. It comes in a big bottle, So lasts for a long time and is great value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Conditioner

4 stars

I have used the TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner multiple times now and I am quite impressed. The conditioner leaves your hair nice and shiny. However, I did find that your hair goes greasier more quickly and it doesn't control any frizz. Besides that, this is a great product and I would recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Paula

5 stars

As a person with bleached hair I find this product great it moisturizes my hair very thoroughly and leaves it soft and shiny. Comes in big bottles which is handy saves you going back and forward to the shop to get condtioners. I find products from this brand very good and worth the money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture

4 stars

After using this product I found my hair felt silky smooth and very light! You definitely get your money's worth with how big the bottle is. The only problem I've found is that my hair seems to be going greasy quicker since using it. I wash my hair every other day and have found on day 2 my hair's a bit more oily then usual! I'd definitely recommend though as it has made my hair feel and smell much nicer maybe just keep a bottle of dry shampoo in the cupboard just incase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Samantha

4 stars

I am slightly biased as I swear by tresemme and I was not disappointed with this! I bleach my hair and this helps keep the colour bright while stopping my hair from becoming dry and brittle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

misskittydeb

5 stars

I think the conditioner was excellent, would definitely buy it in the future . It made my hair so soft and shiny . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

my hair looks brand new

5 stars

This is a god send - day 2 of using it my girlfriend complimented me saying how soft and healthy my hair looked so i mentioned it was TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisture Conditioner she was surprisingly pleased. i love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab fab fab conditioner

5 stars

Lovely conditioner left hair nice and smooth and gave it a beautiful shine without weighing it down. Will defo be buying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

