Bottlegreen Pomegranate Elder Flower 75Cl

You know when you were a kid and your juice would 1 stars A Tesco Customer13th July 2019 You know when you were a kid and your juice would finish and you would add some water hoping that you can get some more but it wouldn't be even close to your expectations? That's the taste of this juice. Now I also know why it's on sale, because no one wants the aftertaste of a wine hangover. Report

Very refreshing 4 stars Review from shs.com 8th May 2019 This drink is refreshing and light and perfect if put in the fridge beforehand. It was quite sweet, but I like sweet drinks and it wasn’t as sweet as other well known brands of canned drinks. I would order this again if out and would definitely pay a premium price for it, as I find it hard to get tasty non alcoholic drinks when out with friends and family. Liked the packaging too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bottle 4 stars Review from shs.com 13th February 2019 Lovely sparking water with a twist with the rhubarb and ginger. The bottle is lovely and gives of a premium drink vibe to its customer. Flavored waters and drinks are becoming increasingly popular and I can see why with this drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing and tasty! 4 stars Review from shs.com 12th February 2019 I don't normally drink sparkling water; however the Pomegranate and Elderflower flavour is so tasty and refreshing! It is also nice to use as a mixer for drinks at the weekend. I would recommend trying this product if you have a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Posh pop 4 stars Review from shs.com 31st January 2019 As a family we like a fizzy treat at Christmas. This was a lovely alternative for any non-alcohol drinkers as well as my teenage daughter who fancied some ‘posh pop’. Personally I still prefer to mix it with sparkling water as I don’t like too much sweetness but that’s just me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great drink 5 stars Review from shs.com 18th January 2019 We really loved this refreshing sparkling drink as it was so sweet and fruity! This is certainly one of their best flavours and I would buy it again. Will be a perfect choice for picnics in the summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing with a delicious taste. 5 stars Review from shs.com 15th January 2019 I love sparkling waters as do my children. The taste is light and the fizz is really refreshing and just what you need as a tasty alternative. Handy size to tKe our and about on family days out. We will definitely be purchasing more, can’t wait to sample the other flavors on the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bottle green crisp apple sparkling 1 stars Review from shs.com 11th January 2019 Didn’t really like it so can not say much about it , my opinion is if there was more babbling it would be better not much taste of apples to but I liked the bottle how it looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Tasty! 5 stars Review from shs.com 9th January 2019 I tried this alone and as a mixer over the Christmas period (with gin!) and it was delicious. Very refreshing and not sickly at all. Excited to try the other flavors in this range. Definitely recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]