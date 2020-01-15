Tommee Tippee Kids On The Go Insulated Big Chill - available in various colours

Love this
Probably our favourite. Doesn’t leak for us, really reasonably priced. Easy to clean.
leaking leaking,
leaking leaking,
Finally a cup that doesn't leak!
I've been through quite a few brands and the cups always seem to leak, except this one. Finally my hamdbag isnt dripping wet from a leaking bottle. Plus keeps the water cool, my 3 year old loves it so i bought a ciuple more!
Perfect! Best toddler cup so far!
Like many mums I've been through many cups to get our little one to drink! This is the best by far! Easy to use, fluid comes out easily and not too fast a flow. Wil leak lightly if completely upturned but not too much before you notice! Would recommend! From 18 months. Excellent value also!
Perfect for Toddler
The cup is perfect for a toddler to enjoy a cool drink on the go wherever they are.
great bottle for toddlers
I bought this bottle for my 18 month old son and he loves it. It's easy for him to open and close and it doesn't leak. Great buy.
beautiful, sturdy and bright!
My little niece loves her "big girl" cup. Especially the bright colours (her mummy loves the fact she can drop it repeatedly, without breaking it :) )
good but ...
My son is 20 months and got on we'll with this cup. The only slight downer is that he quickly realized that water came out when he tipped it upside down.
great value
Bought for my messy two year old and I'm very pleased with it. Leak proof when straw is down. Much easier to clean than most non spill beakers. Nice design too
Have bought twice and liked both times
Both my sons took to this bottle well around the year mark, so when I lost one I had no hesitation in buying replacements.