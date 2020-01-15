By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Kids On The Go Insulated Big Chill - available in various colours

4.5(16)Write a review
£ 2.25
Product Description

  • Free Flow Big Chill Kids on the Go
  • Insulated to keep drinks cooler for longer
  • 300ml free flow cup

  • At 300ml, the Tommee Tippee® Kids on the go Insulated Big chill can hold quite a large drink. The free flow baby cup has an insulated body to keep drinks cool for longer so it's ideal for days out with the little one. It features a flip up straw that is leak proof when closed. \n

    \n

    Available in a choice of fun colours and designs, the non-spill Tommee Tippee® Kids on the go Insulated Big chill is microwave, steriliser and dishwasher safe. \n

    \n

    \n

  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials: polypropylene, silicone.
  • BPA free
  • Insulated keeps cool
  • Leak proof - flip down straw
  • Dishwasher safe

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions are included on this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Or call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Months

16 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Love this

5 stars

Probably our favourite. Doesn’t leak for us, really reasonably priced. Easy to clean.

leaking leaking,

3 stars

leaking leaking,

Finally a cup that doesn't leak!

5 stars

I've been through quite a few brands and the cups always seem to leak, except this one. Finally my hamdbag isnt dripping wet from a leaking bottle. Plus keeps the water cool, my 3 year old loves it so i bought a ciuple more!

Perfect! Best toddler cup so far!

5 stars

Like many mums I've been through many cups to get our little one to drink! This is the best by far! Easy to use, fluid comes out easily and not too fast a flow. Wil leak lightly if completely upturned but not too much before you notice! Would recommend! From 18 months. Excellent value also!

Perfect for Toddler

5 stars

The cup is perfect for a toddler to enjoy a cool drink on the go wherever they are.

great bottle for toddlers

5 stars

I bought this bottle for my 18 month old son and he loves it. It's easy for him to open and close and it doesn't leak. Great buy.

beautiful, sturdy and bright!

5 stars

My little niece loves her "big girl" cup. Especially the bright colours (her mummy loves the fact she can drop it repeatedly, without breaking it :) )

good but ...

4 stars

My son is 20 months and got on we'll with this cup. The only slight downer is that he quickly realized that water came out when he tipped it upside down.

great value

4 stars

Bought for my messy two year old and I'm very pleased with it. Leak proof when straw is down. Much easier to clean than most non spill beakers. Nice design too

Have bought twice and liked both times

4 stars

Both my sons took to this bottle well around the year mark, so when I lost one I had no hesitation in buying replacements.

1-10 of 16 reviews

