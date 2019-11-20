Dawtona Tomato Puree 200G

Product Description
- Pasteurized tomato paste 30%
- Dawtona's tomato paste has already gained cult status. It is made entirely of ripe and plump tomatoes, without any additional ingredients. For years, it has accompanied us in the kitchen as an integral ingredient of many dishes and sauces, tomato soups, stuffed cabbage rolls or baked beans.
- Dawtona is a brand that encompasses a very wide range of vegetables and fruit, characterized by one common feature - the highest quality, natural ingredients, carefully selected and processed with the use of traditional recipes and modern, innovative production technologies. Dawtona is distinguished by tradition, undisputed, award-winning quality and reasonable prices.
Dawtona is a family company with almost thirty years of experience in fruit and vegetable processing. After years of dynamic development it became one of the largest fruit and vegetables processing companies in Poland, each year broadening the production assortment, adapting it to the changing needs and preferences of customers. In three production plants, equipped with state-of-the-art production lines and meeting EU standards of quality and food safety, we produce: corn, peas, dill cucumbers, tomato concentrates, ketchups, jams, juices, peeled tomatoes, sauces and many other fruit and vegetables products. All our products have one feature - based on the highest quality natural and carefully selected ingredients. The traditional recipe, modern and innovative production technology are complemented highest quality.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Keep in a fridge after opening no longer than 48 hours.Best before date: see on the top.
Name and address
- ZPOW Dawtona Danuta Wielgomas
- ul. Bieniewicka 52
- 05-870 Błonie
Return to
- www.dawtona.pl
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|% RI per 100 g*
|Energy
|427 kJ / 101 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|0 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrates
|19 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|16 g
|18 %
|Fibre
|3,9 g
|Protein
|4,3 g
|9 %
|Salt
|0,05 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
