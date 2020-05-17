By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 700G

2(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 700G
£ 6.00
£8.58/kg

New

1/2 a pack
  • Energy2125kJ 511kcal
    26%
  • Fat36.4g
    52%
  • Saturates14.1g
    71%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of minced lamb, aubergine and potato topped with bechamel sauce.
  • Rich lamb ragu made with tomatoes and red wine. Layered with fresh aubergine, potatoes and creamy bechamel sauce. Inspired by the Mediterranean. Our experts use juicy tomatoes, fruity dry red wine, mint and oregano to create the rich ragu. Layered with fresh sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, with a sprinkling of paprika for a hint of smokiness.
  • Rich lamb ragu made with tomatoes and red wine. Layered with fresh aubergine, potatoes and creamy bechamel sauce. Inspired by the Mediterranean. Our experts use juicy tomatoes, fruity dry red wine, mint and oregano to create the rich ragu. Layered with fresh sliced aubergine, potatoes and creamy béchamel sauce, with a sprinkling of paprika for a hint of smokiness.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Lamb (27%), Aubergine (13%), Potato (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Red Wine, Tomato, Salt, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Paprika, Black Pepper, Lamb Extract, Nutmeg, Mint, Oregano, Cinnamon, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Rosemary, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35-40 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using lamb from New Zealand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (333g**)
Energy638kJ / 154kcal2125kJ / 511kcal
Fat10.9g36.4g
Saturates4.2g14.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g22.1g
Sugars1.0g3.2g
Fibre1.5g5.1g
Protein6.4g21.3g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 666g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not recommended

1 stars

Worst Mousaka we have ever had!

Not as good as the Moussaka Tesco sold years ago.

2 stars

Not as good as the Moussaka Tesco sold years ago. The flavours were fine but ingredients were lacking authenticity. Please bring back the old recipe. Won’t buy this one again, very disappointed ☹️

Used to be s o o good! Now it’s nearly 50% mush.😰

1 stars

This used to be the crown of the Finest range of ready meals. The last twice we’ve bought it it has been a huge disappointment. Somehow they’ve managed to take out some of the freshness of flavour, that hint of mint in particular (I se there still mint in it but it’s overwhelmed by the stronger flavours of the other herbs) and added an unpleasantly heavy hand with the other flavours. And where is the aubergine? Where, for that matter, is the potato? Potato is cheap enough, for heavens sake! If you add up the lamb, aubergine and potato you’ll see it comes to just a shade over 50%. No wonder it’s so lacking in substance! It’s so sloppy on the plate with too much sauce you end up playing ‘hunt the tattie in the slop’ with your partner, the prize — the tiny bit of aubergine you might come across on your hunt — going to the first to discover a full slice of potato. Would it really add so much to the cost to give us a proper layer of aubergine, and a double layer of cheap-as-chips potato, take out the over-heavy herbs, and return it to what was so good about it? Do that and I’ll go back to buying it weekly as my favourite treat. Until then I’ll take pity on those who do buy it because they’ll never know how good it used to be. Tesco: we do notice changes. We’re not gullible idiots. Please don’t treat us as if we were. If you have to stick 20pence on to maintain quality, tell,us, and explain why. This way you lose faithful customers and fail to pick up new ones: not good business sense, nor does it enhance customer loyalty to the brand overall, especially if you keep doing this. We’re not chumps; we know prices sometimes need to go up. But give us the chance to choose instead of feeding us 50% mush and hoping we’ll eat anything, as if we were pigs given new swill.

Dissappointed

2 stars

Really disappointed with this meal, very sloppy and reminded me of school dinner, won't be buying again

Aromatic and tasty

4 stars

Lovely moussaka with the fragrant spices that other producers don't put in. Makes it more authentic.

Tasty but far too sloppy

2 stars

Actual taste was okay but the consistency of the meal was far too sloppy. We’ve eaten moussaka in Greece many times and in Greek and Turkish restaurants in the UK and it is always served as a cut out square/rectangle from a tray bake which holds its shape when on the plate. This was just a tasty but sloppy mess.

Used to enjoy Tesco finest moussaka, not anymore.

1 stars

Used to enjoy Tesco finest moussaka, not anymore. The last 3 have been lacking in potato and aubergine, (necessary for the layering of moussaka) so much so we had to abandon the knifes and forks for spoons due to the constituency of the dish. When put on to plates it splodged in a very unappetising mess. Will not buy again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Lasagne 700G

£ 6.00
£0.86/100g

Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 700G

£ 6.00
£8.58/kg

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here