Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 700G

Used to be s o o good! Now it’s nearly 50% mush.😰

1 stars

A Tesco Customer12th March 2020

This used to be the crown of the Finest range of ready meals. The last twice we’ve bought it it has been a huge disappointment. Somehow they’ve managed to take out some of the freshness of flavour, that hint of mint in particular (I se there still mint in it but it’s overwhelmed by the stronger flavours of the other herbs) and added an unpleasantly heavy hand with the other flavours. And where is the aubergine? Where, for that matter, is the potato? Potato is cheap enough, for heavens sake! If you add up the lamb, aubergine and potato you’ll see it comes to just a shade over 50%. No wonder it’s so lacking in substance! It’s so sloppy on the plate with too much sauce you end up playing ‘hunt the tattie in the slop’ with your partner, the prize — the tiny bit of aubergine you might come across on your hunt — going to the first to discover a full slice of potato. Would it really add so much to the cost to give us a proper layer of aubergine, and a double layer of cheap-as-chips potato, take out the over-heavy herbs, and return it to what was so good about it? Do that and I’ll go back to buying it weekly as my favourite treat. Until then I’ll take pity on those who do buy it because they’ll never know how good it used to be. Tesco: we do notice changes. We’re not gullible idiots. Please don’t treat us as if we were. If you have to stick 20pence on to maintain quality, tell,us, and explain why. This way you lose faithful customers and fail to pick up new ones: not good business sense, nor does it enhance customer loyalty to the brand overall, especially if you keep doing this. We’re not chumps; we know prices sometimes need to go up. But give us the chance to choose instead of feeding us 50% mush and hoping we’ll eat anything, as if we were pigs given new swill.