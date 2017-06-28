Sure Women Crystal Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Sure women 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 Nice smell good deodorant. Wouldn't say if u over sweat a lot it kind of let's u down smell wise! If it's Day to day I would say this is a good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Women's deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 Amazing product definitely will be using this one instead of dove. It's great for when your on the go all the time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells LOVELY 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 I often struggle with the smell of body sprays / deodorants / antiperspirants as the smell can really give me headaches once used. I have been in love with this one for a while, it smells so clean & not too heavy, and it does everything it says on the tin! I have fibromyalgia & my medication causes excess perspiration, which I find wholly embarrassing. This takes so much of the humiliation out of my day to day. I'll stay smelling fresh, even on the hottest of days, and it has never irritated my skin or left white marks. I am so pleased & will continue to use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt keep the sweat at bay... 2 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 So I had a week away coming up so was on the lookout for a deodorant, I'm yet to find a deodorant that keeps my sweating more discreet ( chances are so are you if your looking at this review) so I tend to buy whatever is on offer at the time as I get through nearly 2 bottles a WEEK as I'm really self conscious of not wanting to smell or anyone to smell me. Everyone will always remember the heatwave of June 2017 and what a time to put a deodorant to test! But what a disappointment I had, sweat patches on my clothes and body odour was seeping through. However as the heat was excessive I thought that it might be a bit unfair to base my review solely on that extreme heat so I waited for the temperature to drop to the late teens early 20's ... Again I still wasn't overly impressed I still was sweating from under arms profusely and that dreaded odor came creeping back. I had to apply this deodorant my usual 3 times a day and I have had no whiff of apple and pears so the 48 hour protection from sweat and odour didnt work for me! The reason for my 2 star was I liked that the deoderant didnt leave the crumbly talc consistency under my arms, left no marks on my white or black clothes and I didnt feel like it hit the back of my throat when applying it like deodersnt can do sometimes. So basically if you dont suffer from sweating too much your experience might be different from mine, but if you get sweaty easily I would give this one a miss if you want to avoid the odour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the Active woman. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th June 2017 I think this product is fantastic at keeping me protected all day long, feeling fresh and odour free. I run a lot and this is great for the active woman. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sarahlou989 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd June 2017 Love this product. It does exactly what it says it leaves no marks on my clothes at all and love the new smell. All round very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ready, set, GO! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2017 I think the deodorant itself smells lovely, although I wasn't sure it would stand up to its claims, especially in this heat! I do some pretty intense classes leaving me soaked. The product left me feeling fresh even after the gym! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2017 Great product black tops are still black white tops still white not sticky or drying , nice fragrance i wouldnt use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2017 I am not someone who usually uses spray deodorant but this has changed my opinion! It is easy to apply, it has a lovely fresh smell and it even looks nice standing alongside my other toiletries. The only downside is I wouldn't say it lasts all day. In hot days I have had to re-apply 2-3 times and I've always re applied if I go out for an evening. This is a brilliant product and I will be using it myself and recommending to friends and family as it is hard to find a nice smelling, good deodorant which doesn't stain clothes or leave you with white pits! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]