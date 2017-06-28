By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Crystal Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(45)
£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml
  • Sure Women Invisible Pure Aerosol Antiperspirant Deodorant is formulated with a special stain-minimising formula that helps keep your clothes looking beautiful. Women's antiperspirant provides 48-hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes. The best fashion accessory? No white marks. Some antiperspirant deodorants can mix with sweat and your body’s natural oils to cause underarm stains: white marks on black clothes, yellow stains on white. Not with Sure Invisible Pure antiperspirant deodorant for women. It doesn’t just protect you against sweat, it helps protect your clothes from deodorant marks and stains, so you can get ready and on the move straight after applying. Sure Women antiperspirant deodorant aerosol contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology, which releases bursts of fresh sparkling apple and pear fragrance when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules, and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects. Get all-day freshness and 48-hour protection from sweat, odour and marks with Sure Invisible Pure antiperspirant. The more you move the more you live! How to use: Shake the Sure Women Antiperspirant Deodorant can. Hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Sure Women Invisible Pure Antiperspirant Deodorant gives you long-lasting protection against white marks and yellow stains, keeping blacks black and whites white
  • Sure Invisible antiperspirant spray offers 48-hour wetness and odour protection
  • Innovative MotionSense Technology contains smart microcapsules that respond directly to movement, releasing immediate freshness
  • Thanks to our deodorant's odour fighting technology and a sparkling apple and pear scent, you can be sure it's the only smell you're left with
  • Our alcohol-free deodorant spray for women is dermatologically tested and endorsed by experts
  • Sure deodorant, it won't let you down
  • Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminium Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useDANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Sure women

4 stars

Nice smell good deodorant. Wouldn't say if u over sweat a lot it kind of let's u down smell wise! If it's Day to day I would say this is a good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Women's deodorant

5 stars

Amazing product definitely will be using this one instead of dove. It's great for when your on the go all the time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells LOVELY

5 stars

I often struggle with the smell of body sprays / deodorants / antiperspirants as the smell can really give me headaches once used. I have been in love with this one for a while, it smells so clean & not too heavy, and it does everything it says on the tin! I have fibromyalgia & my medication causes excess perspiration, which I find wholly embarrassing. This takes so much of the humiliation out of my day to day. I'll stay smelling fresh, even on the hottest of days, and it has never irritated my skin or left white marks. I am so pleased & will continue to use! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didnt keep the sweat at bay...

2 stars

So I had a week away coming up so was on the lookout for a deodorant, I'm yet to find a deodorant that keeps my sweating more discreet ( chances are so are you if your looking at this review) so I tend to buy whatever is on offer at the time as I get through nearly 2 bottles a WEEK as I'm really self conscious of not wanting to smell or anyone to smell me. Everyone will always remember the heatwave of June 2017 and what a time to put a deodorant to test! But what a disappointment I had, sweat patches on my clothes and body odour was seeping through. However as the heat was excessive I thought that it might be a bit unfair to base my review solely on that extreme heat so I waited for the temperature to drop to the late teens early 20's ... Again I still wasn't overly impressed I still was sweating from under arms profusely and that dreaded odor came creeping back. I had to apply this deodorant my usual 3 times a day and I have had no whiff of apple and pears so the 48 hour protection from sweat and odour didnt work for me! The reason for my 2 star was I liked that the deoderant didnt leave the crumbly talc consistency under my arms, left no marks on my white or black clothes and I didnt feel like it hit the back of my throat when applying it like deodersnt can do sometimes. So basically if you dont suffer from sweating too much your experience might be different from mine, but if you get sweaty easily I would give this one a miss if you want to avoid the odour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the Active woman.

5 stars

I think this product is fantastic at keeping me protected all day long, feeling fresh and odour free. I run a lot and this is great for the active woman. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sarahlou989

5 stars

Love this product. It does exactly what it says it leaves no marks on my clothes at all and love the new smell. All round very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ready, set, GO!

5 stars

I think the deodorant itself smells lovely, although I wasn't sure it would stand up to its claims, especially in this heat! I do some pretty intense classes leaving me soaked. The product left me feeling fresh even after the gym! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure deodorant

5 stars

Great product black tops are still black white tops still white not sticky or drying , nice fragrance i wouldnt use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Women

4 stars

I am not someone who usually uses spray deodorant but this has changed my opinion! It is easy to apply, it has a lovely fresh smell and it even looks nice standing alongside my other toiletries. The only downside is I wouldn't say it lasts all day. In hot days I have had to re-apply 2-3 times and I've always re applied if I go out for an evening. This is a brilliant product and I will be using it myself and recommending to friends and family as it is hard to find a nice smelling, good deodorant which doesn't stain clothes or leave you with white pits! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Woman anti-perspirant

4 stars

Very nice on the skin, amd is indeed very invisible. Had never tried this product before but will definitely be using this one from now on! Smells amazing too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

