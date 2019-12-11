By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Product Description

  • Extra dark chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Have you tried our irresistible Lindor bars?
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • 60% cocoa chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 200g

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place. Best before: (See back)

Manufactured in Italy

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

200g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2639 kJ / 637 kcal
Fat 52 g
- of which saturates 39 g
Carbohydrate 34 g
- of which sugars 32 g
Protein 5.0 g
Salt 0.05 g

48 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Indulgent treats

5 stars

The chocolates were delicious, they had a lovely smooth chocolate taste without being bitter or too sweet. This is my favourite flavour and a lovely indulgent treat which i didn't want to share because they were too delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Of you like dark chocolate you will love these!

5 stars

I am a huge fan of dark chocolate and of Lindor chocolates so for me, these were a win win!! Creamy and tasty with the bonus of extra cocoa. Very chocolatey too. As these are quite rich, you don’t need to eat too many to enjoy a treat. A box will last a little bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate yumminess

4 stars

As I am a complete chocoholic I was very keen to try this product. Dark chocolate has always been my favourite. I was drawn by the packaging as it really does look like a quality product. On opening the packet I was amazed at just how big the individual balls of chocolate were ….in fact I think they are slightly too big if I am honest. The taste of these chocolates is a taste of pure luxury ...dark, rich, luscious ...smooth dark chocolate at its best. Then you get the gooey centre ...oh my days ….a touch of chocolatey velvety heaven ….I think that there is slightly too much gooey chocolate in the centre but is doesn't stop this from being the greatest tasting chocolate ….I am certainly going to be buying more ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite!

5 stars

As a dark chocolate aficionado, I knew I would love these dark Lindt balls before I even tasted them. However, nothing could prepare me for the delicious rich centre. These are my new favourite chocolates and a perfect sweet treat/pick me up after a long day at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely Awesome

5 stars

Absolutely awesome doesn't cover it. Once I started I did not want to stop. However, they were so tasty I savoured. These little balls of awesomeness have the perfect consistency. As a lover of dark chocolate, the bitterness was perfect, the texture was perfect. I just can't wait to eat more!!! Already on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

Dark chocolate was always an antioxidant in a small amounts. And Lindt Lindor Dark 60% Chocolate has great taste. Not too much and with different fillings is great dessert or quick booster your energy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these!

5 stars

Lindt milk chocolate is one of my absolute favourites and I have to say the dark chocolate has not disappointed! It's silky texture and strong (but not overpowering) taste is fantastic. I will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate Heaven

5 stars

I've just discovered this flavour; Lindt Lindor Dark 60% Chocolate 200g - Extra Dark. I had no idea Lindt did extra dark. I love dark chocolate and have been eating Bournville by Cadbury since I was a kid except I don't think it tastes the same since Kraft bought out Cadbury so have been completely lost without dark chocolate, milk chocolate just isn't for me. Then I discovered these amazing truffles and they're amazing! I can't stop eating them, which isn't a problem for my diet, as dark chocolate is healthy. These are absolutely amazing. The shell is traditional Lindt, smooth and hard and when you break through its filled with smooth dark melt in your mouth soft chocolate. Its chocolate heaven. I need to put this on my shopping list under "essentials". [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely gift for a chocolate lover

5 stars

Excellent gift for someone who enjoys dark chocolate!! Very well packaged and in a really lovely decorative box. If you like dark, creamy and rich chocolate - you'll really like these!! Nom nom nom!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nearly as good as the classic!

5 stars

When I got these there wasn’t much of a question about how good they were going to be. Lindor are just one of the best chocolates available in supermarkets. This dark variety is ever so slightly less creamy than the red kind but just as indulgent and buttery. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

