Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

Indulgent treats 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 11th July 2019 The chocolates were delicious, they had a lovely smooth chocolate taste without being bitter or too sweet. This is my favourite flavour and a lovely indulgent treat which i didn't want to share because they were too delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Of you like dark chocolate you will love these! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 I am a huge fan of dark chocolate and of Lindor chocolates so for me, these were a win win!! Creamy and tasty with the bonus of extra cocoa. Very chocolatey too. As these are quite rich, you don’t need to eat too many to enjoy a treat. A box will last a little bit longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate yumminess 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 4th July 2019 As I am a complete chocoholic I was very keen to try this product. Dark chocolate has always been my favourite. I was drawn by the packaging as it really does look like a quality product. On opening the packet I was amazed at just how big the individual balls of chocolate were ….in fact I think they are slightly too big if I am honest. The taste of these chocolates is a taste of pure luxury ...dark, rich, luscious ...smooth dark chocolate at its best. Then you get the gooey centre ...oh my days ….a touch of chocolatey velvety heaven ….I think that there is slightly too much gooey chocolate in the centre but is doesn't stop this from being the greatest tasting chocolate ….I am certainly going to be buying more ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 4th July 2019 As a dark chocolate aficionado, I knew I would love these dark Lindt balls before I even tasted them. However, nothing could prepare me for the delicious rich centre. These are my new favourite chocolates and a perfect sweet treat/pick me up after a long day at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely Awesome 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 2nd July 2019 Absolutely awesome doesn't cover it. Once I started I did not want to stop. However, they were so tasty I savoured. These little balls of awesomeness have the perfect consistency. As a lover of dark chocolate, the bitterness was perfect, the texture was perfect. I just can't wait to eat more!!! Already on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 4 stars Review from Lindt UK 2nd July 2019 Dark chocolate was always an antioxidant in a small amounts. And Lindt Lindor Dark 60% Chocolate has great taste. Not too much and with different fillings is great dessert or quick booster your energy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 1st July 2019 Lindt milk chocolate is one of my absolute favourites and I have to say the dark chocolate has not disappointed! It's silky texture and strong (but not overpowering) taste is fantastic. I will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolate Heaven 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 30th June 2019 I've just discovered this flavour; Lindt Lindor Dark 60% Chocolate 200g - Extra Dark. I had no idea Lindt did extra dark. I love dark chocolate and have been eating Bournville by Cadbury since I was a kid except I don't think it tastes the same since Kraft bought out Cadbury so have been completely lost without dark chocolate, milk chocolate just isn't for me. Then I discovered these amazing truffles and they're amazing! I can't stop eating them, which isn't a problem for my diet, as dark chocolate is healthy. These are absolutely amazing. The shell is traditional Lindt, smooth and hard and when you break through its filled with smooth dark melt in your mouth soft chocolate. Its chocolate heaven. I need to put this on my shopping list under "essentials". [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely gift for a chocolate lover 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 29th June 2019 Excellent gift for someone who enjoys dark chocolate!! Very well packaged and in a really lovely decorative box. If you like dark, creamy and rich chocolate - you'll really like these!! Nom nom nom!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]