Vo5 Sculpted Hold Freeze Hair Gel 200Ml

Good for a little boost! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th May 2017 This product comes in a spray bottle meaning it is really easy to apply and it gets exactly where you need it, it's a light gel formula. It doesn't go hard like you'd think with a traditional hair 'gel' product. The smell is really nice, it's not at all chemical like and it's very fruity, reminds me of a fruit punch kind of smell very watermelon like! The formula isn't very thick, nor too liquid so it doesn't drop everywhere or apply unevenly. It's very easy to spread throughout the hair and you can feel where it's been applied which makes it easy to know where you've been so you won't end up with patchy results. Using with a light going over with the hair dryer gave a causal boost perfect for daily use, I also noticed that my Frizz wasn't so bad when using this which is a big plus especially in the warmer weather we're having. I have naturally thick hair and lots of it but it is very limp, this gave me a nice boost that looks natural not that I've used anything. The downside for me is that it doesn't give any indication of how much to use so I just did a bit all over and you could feel the product there but only slightly so I'd say to start off with a little to see what amount works for you as it will likely vary by what other products you use. Overall very happy with it, I've struggle for a while to find something that really gives volume! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Volume Boost Gel Spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th May 2017 Great product. I used it on damp hair and just scrunched gently as I normally would then left it to dry naturally. Nice natural waves, very slightly sticky but noting noticable. Great product, would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

V05 Volume Boost Gel Spray Review 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th May 2017 After having a baby 4 months ago and having no time for a hair cut, I was dreading going out on the hen do that I had been invited to. My hair has always been quite hard to tame and style, so when I came to using this product I wasn't very optimistic. However, despite usually being hopeless with hair, I found the gel spray very easy to use and the instructions easy to follow. I sprayed on towel dried hair as directed and then blow dried, followed by some loose curls using hair straighteners. I then also added a bit more of the spray for good measure. The spray produced a fine mist, and from using it at around 5pm, followed by heavy partying into the early hours, I then awoke the next morning with my hair virtually the same as when I started. I'd definitely recommend the product, the only downfall I'd say is that they should do a smaller handbag sized bottle to take on the go as my hair did drop slightly throughout the night and it would have been good to have a quick touch up. Also, I wish I'd have known how dry my hair needed to be before using the spray as I think the wetness of my hair when I used it may have affected the overall hold... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

less is more!! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 4th May 2017 the first time i used it my hair was great, held my style for 2 days but the next time i used it i couldnt do anything with my hair!! not sure if too much product used or styling method but my hair was so stiff!! i had to really struggle to manage to brush my hair and ended up re washing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vo5 volume boost gel spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd May 2017 Absolutely wonderful! Held my hair in place wonderfully. Absolutely brilliant! Will definitely be using this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for shorter hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd May 2017 Great product for my sons and daughters hair, they both have shorter styles than me. Holds great with no residue, however on my thicker longer hair the style didn't hold. Not matter how I used the product. So it's the perfect product for light summer length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Volume Boost Gel Spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2017 I have given this a good few tries before writing this review as I am not one for normally using hair products, but my hair has not been great for a while now, completely lacking in body and very fine. So far, I have found that it requires quite a lot of 'pumps' - I would say 30-40 for it to have any effect - this could well be the norm? So, I definitely think that, as it says, it doesn't leave any stickiness, as with some hair mousses I have tried in the past, which is one of the things that deterred me from using hair products. There is also no hair frizz with this product, which is always a bonus! In terms of volume - I would say that there is 'some' volume and my hair does feel like it has more 'bounce' to it too. It does fall into place a heck of a lot better than it does without product. I wouldn't say there is a great deal of volume but that may well be down to my hair and the fact that I am not particularly great at styling my own hair! I have included a photo with (on the right) and without product - can you tell?! Would I use it again?? Most probably - maybe with a few more 'pumps' to try for more volume.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazzzingg 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2017 Amazing product styled my hair beautifully with no sticky feeling defiently would buy love love love love love xxxxxxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VO5 Volum Boost Gel Spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2017 I Have found this product to be good and considerably reduces frizz. I found it works best when you blow dry your hair rather than let it dry naturally. I have really thin hair which can be sensitive to hair products, which can leave it feeling greasy but this product doesn't as I spray one pump in each 4 areas of my head. I would buy this product once I have run out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]