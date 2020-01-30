Ecover Non Bio. Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr

a fan of these products
not too strong scent like others and you do not need too much to give your clothes a thorough clean. recycable too.
Does the job
I have been using this product for over a month now and it's pretty good. Works well in a cooler wash so definitely more eco friendly. the only downside is that it doesn't have the freshest of smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great detergent
I have used this for a month and it is a really good detergent. It does a really good job of cleaning and getting out marks and also has a lovely fresh clean smell. It is also non bio which is my preference for detergents. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product and smells like home
Really liked this product and made my clothes smell fresh and like home! I felt that I needed to use more than I would usually though, which may be a bit costly in the long run. However I did like the product and the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell & cleans well
I normally use only Aldi products but wanted to try Ecover and I have to say I’m not disappointed. The liquid washed my clothes as well as expected and left them with a lovely clean smell. I can definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does exactly as it says!
Love this laundry liquid. No phathlates, no fragrance, no colourings. Win. Excellent for helping control eczema or easily irritable skin. The lid gives a clear indication of much you're meant to use, and the is easily recycle-able. We only use Ecover laundry detergent now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent wash detergent
I love Ecover products anyway and this laundry liquid is perfect for my family's clothes and all household items. It cleans extremely well and the coloureds stay fast. I'm so happy not to be harming the environment too. I add Ecover fabric softener where appropriate and all my laundry smells beautiful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
An eco friendly luxury.
The initial size of the bottle had me reassured that it was going to go far. However the guidelines state that you need 3 times as much product compared to other bottles of a similar volume. It does well to clean and freshen a wash load of well worn sports kit however the cost per wash is beyond my budget, shame really as I love the concept. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
I have used this product a few times now and can say I will be getting this again. The product is good even on a 30 degree wash and I can notice it has freshened up items especially white items I have washed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Average cleaning ability
I can't say that I'm overly impressed with this detergent. First of all it's not particularly concentrated, and thus you have to use loads of detergent - about 3 caps full for a normal load. It's worth noting too that the detergent is very watery. I'm don't think this detergent washes better than the the usual liquid detergents I would use. I found it wasn't particularly effective at ruining stains. On the plus side I do like the eco-credentials of the product. The lavender fragrance is natural and not overpowering. Also as someone with sensitive skin this product was pretty gentle and didn't cause any irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]