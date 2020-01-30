By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Non Bio. Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr

Ecover Non Bio. Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr
£ 5.00
£3.34/litre

Product Description

  • Non-Bio Laundry Liquid
  • Our laundry liquid is tough on stains, even at 30° with no optical brighteners and a formula which is gentle on your skin and the environment.
  • If you were wondering why our products smell so nice, it's because we make the most of what our planet gives us... fresh naturally-derived fragrances.
  • At Ecover, we have been pioneering green science for over 30 years to get nature on our side and bring you effective detergents which will give your laundry a wash that's both powerful and gentle on fabrics.
  • We choose renewable plant-based and mineral ingredients which are effective, reduce pollution and lessen the burden on our planet's resources.
  • Get nature on your side
  • Plant-based & mineral ingredients
  • Naturally derived fragrance
  • Tackles tough stains even at 30 degrees
  • Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin
  • UNEP award
  • Cruelty-free international
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Soap, Benzyl Alcohol, Perfume (Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol), Others: Water, Soil release Polymer, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: For whites and colourfast colours. Add Ecover bleach into the machine's dispenser for whiter whites. For woollens and other delicate fabrics use Ecover delicate. Run your machine following the manufacturer's instructions.
  • See pack for full dosage instructions.
  • Not suitable for wool & silk

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • ECOVER NON-BIO LAUNDRY LIQUID
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • B-2390 Malle.

Return to

  • www.ecover.com
  • 03451 302230
  • info@ecovercareline.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION. ECOVER NON-BIO LAUNDRY LIQUID Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

a fan of these products

5 stars

not too strong scent like others and you do not need too much to give your clothes a thorough clean. recycable too.

Does the job

4 stars

I have been using this product for over a month now and it's pretty good. Works well in a cooler wash so definitely more eco friendly. the only downside is that it doesn't have the freshest of smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great detergent

4 stars

I have used this for a month and it is a really good detergent. It does a really good job of cleaning and getting out marks and also has a lovely fresh clean smell. It is also non bio which is my preference for detergents. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product and smells like home

3 stars

Really liked this product and made my clothes smell fresh and like home! I felt that I needed to use more than I would usually though, which may be a bit costly in the long run. However I did like the product and the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell & cleans well

5 stars

I normally use only Aldi products but wanted to try Ecover and I have to say I’m not disappointed. The liquid washed my clothes as well as expected and left them with a lovely clean smell. I can definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly as it says!

5 stars

Love this laundry liquid. No phathlates, no fragrance, no colourings. Win. Excellent for helping control eczema or easily irritable skin. The lid gives a clear indication of much you're meant to use, and the is easily recycle-able. We only use Ecover laundry detergent now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent wash detergent

5 stars

I love Ecover products anyway and this laundry liquid is perfect for my family's clothes and all household items. It cleans extremely well and the coloureds stay fast. I'm so happy not to be harming the environment too. I add Ecover fabric softener where appropriate and all my laundry smells beautiful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An eco friendly luxury.

4 stars

The initial size of the bottle had me reassured that it was going to go far. However the guidelines state that you need 3 times as much product compared to other bottles of a similar volume. It does well to clean and freshen a wash load of well worn sports kit however the cost per wash is beyond my budget, shame really as I love the concept. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

4 stars

I have used this product a few times now and can say I will be getting this again. The product is good even on a 30 degree wash and I can notice it has freshened up items especially white items I have washed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average cleaning ability

3 stars

I can't say that I'm overly impressed with this detergent. First of all it's not particularly concentrated, and thus you have to use loads of detergent - about 3 caps full for a normal load. It's worth noting too that the detergent is very watery. I'm don't think this detergent washes better than the the usual liquid detergents I would use. I found it wasn't particularly effective at ruining stains. On the plus side I do like the eco-credentials of the product. The lavender fragrance is natural and not overpowering. Also as someone with sensitive skin this product was pretty gentle and didn't cause any irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

