Ecover Non Bio. Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr

a fan of these products 5 stars A Tesco Customer30th January 2020 not too strong scent like others and you do not need too much to give your clothes a thorough clean. recycable too. Report

Does the job 4 stars Review from ecover.com 16th January 2019 I have been using this product for over a month now and it's pretty good. Works well in a cooler wash so definitely more eco friendly. the only downside is that it doesn't have the freshest of smells. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great detergent 4 stars Review from ecover.com 20th November 2018 I have used this for a month and it is a really good detergent. It does a really good job of cleaning and getting out marks and also has a lovely fresh clean smell. It is also non bio which is my preference for detergents. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product and smells like home 3 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 Really liked this product and made my clothes smell fresh and like home! I felt that I needed to use more than I would usually though, which may be a bit costly in the long run. However I did like the product and the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell & cleans well 5 stars Review from ecover.com 18th November 2018 I normally use only Aldi products but wanted to try Ecover and I have to say I’m not disappointed. The liquid washed my clothes as well as expected and left them with a lovely clean smell. I can definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly as it says! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 16th November 2018 Love this laundry liquid. No phathlates, no fragrance, no colourings. Win. Excellent for helping control eczema or easily irritable skin. The lid gives a clear indication of much you're meant to use, and the is easily recycle-able. We only use Ecover laundry detergent now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent wash detergent 5 stars Review from ecover.com 15th November 2018 I love Ecover products anyway and this laundry liquid is perfect for my family's clothes and all household items. It cleans extremely well and the coloureds stay fast. I'm so happy not to be harming the environment too. I add Ecover fabric softener where appropriate and all my laundry smells beautiful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An eco friendly luxury. 4 stars Review from ecover.com 13th November 2018 The initial size of the bottle had me reassured that it was going to go far. However the guidelines state that you need 3 times as much product compared to other bottles of a similar volume. It does well to clean and freshen a wash load of well worn sports kit however the cost per wash is beyond my budget, shame really as I love the concept. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 4 stars Review from ecover.com 13th November 2018 I have used this product a few times now and can say I will be getting this again. The product is good even on a 30 degree wash and I can notice it has freshened up items especially white items I have washed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]