Uncle Bens Long Grain Rice 500G

Uncle Bens Long Grain Rice 500G
£ 2.10
£4.20/kg
Per cooked portion (based on 62.5g dry rice)
  • Energy916kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ/154kcal

Product Description

  • Long Grain Rice
  • Join in on our passion for rice and give the recipe here a try. Or get inspired with more recipes on our website www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
  • Our perfect rice recipes
  • Our rice is perfect for many recipes.
  • You'll find simple recipe ideas and many more inspirations on our website www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
  • Begin with Uncle Ben's® rice and bring a smile to meal times. We've selected and prepared our rice to be as perfect as we can, so it's as easy to cook as it is to eat! Fluffy rice that inspires tasty meals every time.
  • Perfect in 10 minutes
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Parboiled Long Grain Rice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry place and keep at room temperature.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Perfect every time...
1. Boil Water - Boil a large amount of water in a saucepan.
2. Add rice - Pour in the rice. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
3. Drain - Drain well. Serve and enjoy!
Bring 2 cups of water to the boil. Add 1 cup of rice and stir.
Cover and simmer until all water is absorbed. Serve and enjoy!

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

8 Servings

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • Share it with Ben!
  • I take a lot of care to ensure you have great tasting rice meals. So if you have any comments on my products, please contact us.
  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of cooked riceper cooked portion (based on 62.5g dry rice) (%*)
Energy 654kJ/154kcal916kJ/216kcal (11%)
Fat 0.5g0.7g (1%)
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 33.7g47.2g (17%)
of which sugars 0.2g0.3g (<1%)
Protein 3.2g4.5g (9%)
Salt 0.00g0.00g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

