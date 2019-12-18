By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Turkish Delight Thins Carton 200G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Turkish Delight Thins Carton 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
2 chocolates
  • Energy389kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946kJ / 464kcal

Product Description

  • Rose flavour jelly covered in milk chocolate
  • MILK CHOCOLATE Aromatic Turkish delight wrapped in a crisp milk chocolate shell. Our confectioners have been crafting chocolates in the UK for more than 50 years. They take traditional flavours and give them a modern twist for each and every occasion, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • MILK CHOCOLATE Aromatic Turkish delight in a crisp milk chocolate shell.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing
  • Aromatic Turkish delight in a crisp milk chocolate shell
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (65%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Solids, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1946kJ / 464kcal389kJ / 93kcal
Fat21.1g4.2g
Saturates12.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate64.1g12.8g
Sugars56.4g11.3g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein3.8g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Perfectly Christmas

Rose flavoured after-eights without the mint

5 stars

A lovely nibble sized treat for anyone who likes chocolate and turkish delight.

Delicious

5 stars

We enjoy a couple of these each evening with the after dinner liquers

Helpful little swaps

Pimlico Vegetarian Fruit Jellies Mini Mix 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Swizzels Squashies Bubblegum 175G

£ 1.00
£0.57/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here