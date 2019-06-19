By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Houmous 200G

4(11)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

¼ of a pot
  • Energy444kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Organic dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic.
  • Mediterranean inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Cooked Chickpeas (54%) [Water**, Organic Chickpeas], Water**, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Organic Garlic, Sea Salt**.

**Permitted non-organic ingredients.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (50g)
Energy887kJ / 213kcal444kJ / 107kcal
Fat14.1g7.1g
Saturates1.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate12.9g6.5g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.0g2.0g
Protein6.6g3.3g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Use it instead of butter in your sarnies

5 stars

Great tasty and healthier alternative as a spread in a savoury sandwich as a replacement for butter or oil-based spreads

The best I ever had

5 stars

Fantastic taste!

TASTY

5 stars

pleased that this is made with olive oil - as it should be.

Nice light taste, organic and low fat too

5 stars

Great taste and low in fat for a hummus - about the same percentage of fat as some other supermarkets 'reduced fat' products. No quite as much bite as some of the high fat versions but it's lighter on the digestion and healthier too. Well done Tesco!

This is horrible. I have tried all the other hummu

1 stars

This is horrible. I have tried all the other hummus’s that Tesco have to offer and nothing tastes like the ordinary (not Mediterranean inspired ) organic hummus that I have been buying for years. I hope they haven’t stopped stocking it because I will not be pleased. It seems to have been that one by one lots of the organic lines have been stopped.

the overall flavour has been old oil...again

2 stars

Nasty taste of old oil, or oil that has not been kept well. This is the second time this has happened to me in the last few months so will certainly avoid this in the future.

Wholesome!

5 stars

Really good flavour and amazing texture

Worse

2 stars

They changed something about it. It is no longer what you used to buy. Much blander and wrong texture.

A delicious non dairy dip a must try

5 stars

If you've never tried this for a dip, go ahead give it a taste,you won't regret it. So delicious I'm addicted. A healthy non dairy dip that you can't stop dipping. I chose only Tesco brand products because they are only ones with pure safe ingredients. That matters for health.

The Best Houmous

5 stars

Tesco for me make the best houmous and I love the fact that the organic version isn't expensive. The texture and flavour of this houmous makes it the one that I buy regularly.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

