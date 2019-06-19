Tesco Organic Houmous 200G

Use it instead of butter in your sarnies
Great tasty and healthier alternative as a spread in a savoury sandwich as a replacement for butter or oil-based spreads
The best I ever had
Fantastic taste!
TASTY
pleased that this is made with olive oil - as it should be.
Nice light taste, organic and low fat too
Great taste and low in fat for a hummus - about the same percentage of fat as some other supermarkets 'reduced fat' products. No quite as much bite as some of the high fat versions but it's lighter on the digestion and healthier too. Well done Tesco!
This is horrible. I have tried all the other hummu
This is horrible. I have tried all the other hummus’s that Tesco have to offer and nothing tastes like the ordinary (not Mediterranean inspired ) organic hummus that I have been buying for years. I hope they haven’t stopped stocking it because I will not be pleased. It seems to have been that one by one lots of the organic lines have been stopped.
the overall flavour has been old oil...again
Nasty taste of old oil, or oil that has not been kept well. This is the second time this has happened to me in the last few months so will certainly avoid this in the future.
Wholesome!
Really good flavour and amazing texture
Worse
They changed something about it. It is no longer what you used to buy. Much blander and wrong texture.
A delicious non dairy dip a must try
If you've never tried this for a dip, go ahead give it a taste,you won't regret it. So delicious I'm addicted. A healthy non dairy dip that you can't stop dipping. I chose only Tesco brand products because they are only ones with pure safe ingredients. That matters for health.
The Best Houmous
Tesco for me make the best houmous and I love the fact that the organic version isn't expensive. The texture and flavour of this houmous makes it the one that I buy regularly.