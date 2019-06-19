By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous Dip 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous Dip 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy350kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 700kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic.
  • Mediterranean Inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Reduced fat
  • Mediterranean inspired
  • Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Reduced fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (62%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic, Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy700kJ / 168kcal350kJ / 84kcal
Fat9.2g4.6g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate12.7g6.4g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.7g2.4g
Protein6.2g3.1g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
30% less Fat than Tesco Standard Houmous.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great on wraps and bread or even dipping vegetable

5 stars

Great on wraps and bread or even dipping vegetables in

