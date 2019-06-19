By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Houmous 200G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Houmous 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

¼ of a pot
  • Energy477kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic.
  • Mediterranean Inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Mediterranean Inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (55%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (50g)
Energy954kJ / 230kcal477kJ / 115kcal
Fat16.6g8.3g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate11.9g6.0g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre4.3g2.2g
Protein6.1g3.0g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It is just so more-ish!

5 stars

Delicious. I had to really exercise self-control to avoid polishing off the whole tub in one go, by myself!

Not good anymore

1 stars

It would seem the recipe has been changed recently. This used to be the best hummus around, however it is now flavourless and grainy.

Unfortunately I was very disappointed, it was flav

1 stars

Unfortunately I was very disappointed, it was flavourless

Tastes only of lemon juice

1 stars

All I taste is lemon juice or vinegar. It completely overwhelms any other taste

Nancy100

5 stars

Tried it for the first time !! I was surprised I really enjoyed it it’s really nice would defiantly buy it again would recommend!!

Ok texture and taste, not as good as others

3 stars

Ok texture and taste, not as good as others

The best houmous on the supernet market.We have tr

5 stars

The best houmous on the supernet market.We have tried loads,but keep coming back to this one.

delicious

5 stars

buy this a few times every week, my kids love it with the tesco own carrot batons

Usually bought next

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco White Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Tzatziki Dip 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here