Tesco Houmous 200G

It is just so more-ish!
Delicious. I had to really exercise self-control to avoid polishing off the whole tub in one go, by myself!
Not good anymore
It would seem the recipe has been changed recently. This used to be the best hummus around, however it is now flavourless and grainy.
Unfortunately I was very disappointed, it was flavourless
Tastes only of lemon juice
All I taste is lemon juice or vinegar. It completely overwhelms any other taste
Tried it for the first time !! I was surprised I really enjoyed it it’s really nice would defiantly buy it again would recommend!!
Ok texture and taste, not as good as others
The best houmous on the supernet market.We have tried loads,but keep coming back to this one.
delicious
buy this a few times every week, my kids love it with the tesco own carrot batons