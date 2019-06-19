By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Taramasalata 200G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Taramasalata 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy1062kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat26.3g
    38%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123kJ / 515kcal

Product Description

  • A dip with marinated cod roe, onion and lemon juice.
  • Greek Inspired. Marinated cod roe mixed with bread rusk and lemon juice
  • Greek Inspired. Marinated cod roe mixed with bread rusk and lemon juice
  • Greek inspired
  • Marinated cod roe mixed with bread rusk and lemon juice
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cod Roe (Fish) (6%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion (4%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy2123kJ / 515kcal1062kJ / 258kcal
Fat52.5g26.3g
Saturates3.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate8.0g4.0g
Sugars1.6g0.8g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein2.5g1.3g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Very liquid, more like a thick rather tasteless soup than a dip. Very poor quality.

georgeous!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious-shame about the calories!

Pink flower and rapeseed oil!

1 stars

This is not Taramasalata but pink flower and rapeseed oil! Only 6% fish! Very disappointing!

Average

3 stars

Consistency ok but doesn't really taste of anything. Average.

Tasteless, bright pink goo

1 stars

This has to be the worst taramasalata I have ever tasted. It is absolutely tasteless. Don't waste your money.

Lacking in any flavour

1 stars

This has so little cod roe (6%) in it I'm amazed it can even be called Taramasalata. No fish flavour at all and pink and runny. Yuk!

Purchased this product today and was extremely dis

2 stars

Purchased this product today and was extremely disappointed with its bland taste, which given the low cod roe content of 6% (only wish I'd seen that earlier) I suppose is only to be expected. I really had expected something better from Tesco.

