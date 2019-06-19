Tesco Taramasalata 200G

Awful
Very liquid, more like a thick rather tasteless soup than a dip. Very poor quality.
georgeous!
Absolutely delicious-shame about the calories!
Pink flower and rapeseed oil!
This is not Taramasalata but pink flower and rapeseed oil! Only 6% fish! Very disappointing!
Average
Consistency ok but doesn't really taste of anything. Average.
Tasteless, bright pink goo
This has to be the worst taramasalata I have ever tasted. It is absolutely tasteless. Don't waste your money.
Lacking in any flavour
This has so little cod roe (6%) in it I'm amazed it can even be called Taramasalata. No fish flavour at all and pink and runny. Yuk!
Purchased this product today and was extremely disappointed with its bland taste, which given the low cod roe content of 6% (only wish I'd seen that earlier) I suppose is only to be expected. I really had expected something better from Tesco.