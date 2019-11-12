Cully & Sully Vegetable Soup 400G

Thumbs up!
My favourite of all soups, great either hot or cold.
It's a great soup.
I've no idea what that other reviewer ate but it certainly wasn't this soup... maybe they were eating curry powder. Who knows? This soup is incredibly tasty, hearty and filling. It's a smooth vegetable soup that has strong hints of garlic, potato and carrot all sitting below a light smokiness. I'd highly recommend this soup as well as any of the other Cully & Sully soups.
Blended Vegetables and Curry Powder.
I love every soup I have tried from this brand that is vegetarian but this one gives the wrong impression. The image shows vegatables being put into a soup - which is what I thought I would get. The soup is blended. It is bright orange and tastes like cheap curry powder. I have tried the mushroom soup and pea and mint from this brand which I recommend. This 'vegetable' soup did not contain the taste of individual vegetables, its was spiced baby food. I do miss Crosse and Blackwell. I will certainly re order the mushroom soup by Cully and Sully but nothing else.