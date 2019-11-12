By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cully & Sully Vegetable Soup 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Cully & Sully Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 1.75
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • A Full Bodied Vegetable Soup
  • Apart from over - indulging in wives, Henry VIII was also a glutton, favouring 14 course banquets prepared by his 200 kitchen staff. Amongst the bizarre items on the menu were grilled beavers' tails, whole roasted peacocks, internal organs (although not of his wives!) and whale meat. Vegetables also featured, but not to excess, as they were viewed as the food of the poor.
  • Meet Cully & Sully
  • Cully & Sully love food. Growing up in Ireland's foodie capital, Cork, they ate a lot of good food, Cully (the cook) knows that for good food you need great ingredients.
  • They also love business (well Sully does!!). The business of making good, honest & tasty foods is what Cully & Sully do best!
  • No bones about it!
  • Totally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Onions, Leeks, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Vegetable [Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsley], Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Sugar, Fresh Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Vegetables (52%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep chilled 0°-4°CSuitable for home freezing

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour into a pan, over a medium heat bring to the boil stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating
  • Pretend you're dining out:
  • Make some root vegetable crisps and float them on the soup. Use a potato peeler to peel thin strips of potato, carrot, parsnip or beetroot. Fry them in about 1 cm of nice olive oil until crisp. Drain on some kitchen paper and sprinkle with salt.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cully & Sully,
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.

Return to

  www.cullyandsully.ie
  • The Hen House,
  • Reeveswood,
  • Douglas,
  • Co. Cork.
  • www.cullyandsully.ie

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 258kJ/62kcal
Fat 4.4g
Of which Saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrates4.5g
Of which Sugars 2.6g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.6g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Thumbs up!

5 stars

My favourite of all soups, great either hot or cold.

It's a great soup.

5 stars

I've no idea what that other reviewer ate but it certainly wasn't this soup... maybe they were eating curry powder. Who knows? This soup is incredibly tasty, hearty and filling. It's a smooth vegetable soup that has strong hints of garlic, potato and carrot all sitting below a light smokiness. I'd highly recommend this soup as well as any of the other Cully & Sully soups.

Blended Vegetables and Curry Powder.

1 stars

I love every soup I have tried from this brand that is vegetarian but this one gives the wrong impression. The image shows vegatables being put into a soup - which is what I thought I would get. The soup is blended. It is bright orange and tastes like cheap curry powder. I have tried the mushroom soup and pea and mint from this brand which I recommend. This 'vegetable' soup did not contain the taste of individual vegetables, its was spiced baby food. I do miss Crosse and Blackwell. I will certainly re order the mushroom soup by Cully and Sully but nothing else.

