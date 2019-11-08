Garnier Body Hydralock Lotion 400Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Hydralock 5% Urea Body Lotion Dry Skin
  • Provides 24-hours of hydration for a soft & replenished look
  • Rich texture Hydralock body milk formula visibly transforms skin in 7 days
  • 400ml bottle for a dewy look with a supple feel
  • Dry, Dehydrated skin formula enriched with 5% Hydro-urea to help lock in moisture. This highly effective hydrating active works imperfect harmony with your skin. The formula locks in moisture and provides optimal hydration to help protect skin from dryness.
  • Results:
  • Skin looks visibly transformed after 7 days.
  • Immediately: skin feels more comfortable.
  • Day after day: skin feels soft and supple.
  • After 7 days: skin feels replenished with moisture and looks incredibly smooth, as if transformed.
  • Our Garnier Skin Naturals Philosophy
  • We use, wherever possible, naturally derived active ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
  • Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Our products have proven efficacy and results you can see for yourself
  • Intensive 24H rich hydrating lotion
  • Provides non-stop hydration all-day-long
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Urea, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil, Propylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lactate, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Acer Saccharinum Extract/Sugar Maple Extract, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylparaben, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage recommendation:
  • Do not apply on face.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 10007 F 92667 ASNIERE

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0854 375
  • ROI: 1800 818 675
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great lotion - awful bottle

3 stars

The lotion is lovely, however the plastic bottle is too hard which means that unfortunately i won't be buying it again. No good for anyone with arthritic hands - I need to use both to squeeze out any lotion. It would be easier if you could remove the top but that too is impossible

Great product!

5 stars

I had struggled finding the right moisturizer for my dry skin until I found this great product. I have used it for years now and ever since, my skin has been moist, smooth and healthy. Yes, the problem is its not always available in high street stores but I have always stocked up and never run out. I am always on the lookout and grab them when on offer. I would recommend this product 100%.

Baby soft skin in a bottle

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous, shame it so difficult to find on the high street. It’s a really rich and nourishing moisturiser and you really do notice the difference! Our family’s skin is very dry but for ages we’ve been using this moisturiser and were feeling baby soft. Even the next day arms and legs are still feeling soft!! When on offer definitely stock up :)

I LOVE this stuff!

5 stars

This product is great. I used to use the Body Repair which is good. Then I found this one. I find this cream super hydrates the skin! Problem is sometimes I can't see it in the shops! PLEASE DO NOT discontinue this product Garnier! I have been using for years and will hopefully continue to do so. A little goes a long way and a bottle lasts me a few months. I always cut the bottle around the middle into 2 halves when unable to squeeze easily anymore and there's always weeks more product use left.

Skin problems disappearing

5 stars

I wish I had found this product sooner. Psoriasis ruins your skin and confidence and although prescribed creams can help, they dry out your skin. This wonderful product has started to transform the look and hydration of my skin, containing a skin building block - urea. For the first time in years I have comfort. I cannot recommend this product enough.

The best body lotion ever

5 stars

I've tried many body lotions in my life and this is the best ever. I have generally oily skin but still use body lotion - for this reason I find some lotions too greasy and feel like they linger for too long after application. Other members of my family have dry skin and other products don't moisturise enough. This lotion deals with all kinds of skin and soothes dry skin whilst feeling light and once it's been applied it feels natural. Great product !

Hydration hydration hydration

5 stars

I have used very expensive body hydration lotions and body moisturisers but none of them have been quite so effective as this. It is excellent. Like other reviewers I really do have trouble getting the lotion out of the bottle and decant it into jars or a squirter bottle. I do not have the time required each morning to wrestle the contents out of the bottle provided. Please package this in a squirted bottle or put into a jar Garnier.

V good for flaky skin

5 stars

This moisturiser is the best I've tried for extremely flakey dry skin. I'm better than stuff prescribed by my gp.

Great Cream and delivery

5 stars

I always use this cream everyday. Its the best cream out there full stop!

Great product for dry skin

5 stars

Does what it says on the tin. Been using it for a few years now and love the lighter summer alternative lotion. If you have dry skin and find nothing else works then this just might do the trick

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

