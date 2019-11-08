Garnier Body Hydralock Lotion 400Ml

Great lotion - awful bottle 3 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2019 The lotion is lovely, however the plastic bottle is too hard which means that unfortunately i won't be buying it again. No good for anyone with arthritic hands - I need to use both to squeeze out any lotion. It would be easier if you could remove the top but that too is impossible Report

Great product! 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th October 2019 I had struggled finding the right moisturizer for my dry skin until I found this great product. I have used it for years now and ever since, my skin has been moist, smooth and healthy. Yes, the problem is its not always available in high street stores but I have always stocked up and never run out. I am always on the lookout and grab them when on offer. I would recommend this product 100%. Report

Baby soft skin in a bottle 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th June 2019 Absolutely fabulous, shame it so difficult to find on the high street. It’s a really rich and nourishing moisturiser and you really do notice the difference! Our family’s skin is very dry but for ages we’ve been using this moisturiser and were feeling baby soft. Even the next day arms and legs are still feeling soft!! When on offer definitely stock up :) Report

I LOVE this stuff! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd December 2017 This product is great. I used to use the Body Repair which is good. Then I found this one. I find this cream super hydrates the skin! Problem is sometimes I can't see it in the shops! PLEASE DO NOT discontinue this product Garnier! I have been using for years and will hopefully continue to do so. A little goes a long way and a bottle lasts me a few months. I always cut the bottle around the middle into 2 halves when unable to squeeze easily anymore and there's always weeks more product use left.

Skin problems disappearing 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 20th February 2017 I wish I had found this product sooner. Psoriasis ruins your skin and confidence and although prescribed creams can help, they dry out your skin. This wonderful product has started to transform the look and hydration of my skin, containing a skin building block - urea. For the first time in years I have comfort. I cannot recommend this product enough.

The best body lotion ever 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th February 2016 I've tried many body lotions in my life and this is the best ever. I have generally oily skin but still use body lotion - for this reason I find some lotions too greasy and feel like they linger for too long after application. Other members of my family have dry skin and other products don't moisturise enough. This lotion deals with all kinds of skin and soothes dry skin whilst feeling light and once it's been applied it feels natural. Great product !

Hydration hydration hydration 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 5th January 2016 I have used very expensive body hydration lotions and body moisturisers but none of them have been quite so effective as this. It is excellent. Like other reviewers I really do have trouble getting the lotion out of the bottle and decant it into jars or a squirter bottle. I do not have the time required each morning to wrestle the contents out of the bottle provided. Please package this in a squirted bottle or put into a jar Garnier.

V good for flaky skin 5 stars Review from tesco.com 22nd March 2015 This moisturiser is the best I've tried for extremely flakey dry skin. I'm better than stuff prescribed by my gp.

Great Cream and delivery 5 stars Review from tesco.com 20th April 2014 I always use this cream everyday. Its the best cream out there full stop!