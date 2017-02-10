Black And Decker Cordless Battery Screwdriver 6V electric screwdriver kit by Black & Decker 14 screwdriver bits 4x AA batteries included

Ideal for a number of screwdriving jobs around the home and garden, including flat pack furniture assembly and general household tasks - saving you time and effort. A quality, high value set with a wide accessory range to cover all common DIY applications.

OVER A CENTURY OF DIY INNOVATION. Since the founding in 1910, Black + Decker has been at the very forefront of DIY product innovation. From the iconic BLACK+DECKER Workmate® to the world’s first cordless drill and hedge trimmer, we’ve used ingenuity and integrity to help people turn their houses into homes.