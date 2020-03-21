Gourmet Gold Chicken & Liver In Gravy 85G

Loved by our cats
We tried this cat food with our 9 year old cat for the first time after only ever feeding her another brand. She absolutely loved it, and miaowed as soon as we opened the can - her sister then came in and licked the bowl clean when she had finished. They aren't usually this enthusiastic about cat food! It's a single serving can so you wouldn't be able to share it between two cats, or for two meals.
they loved it
my cats love this so much even lick the can o ut will buy again
A winner
Our cat Polly is a very fussy eater but she absolutely loved gourmet chicken and liver. Will definitely be buying this again for her 😁😁
My cat loves it
Very good quality cat food! My cat loves it! Very happy mummy and cat!
Good quality
Loved it! Charliecat can be extremely fussy. Good quality, however the portion could do with being a little larger.
Cat loved it
My cat almost took the pattern off her dish when eating this. She absolutely loved it so I'm a very happy owner. Will certainly buy it again
Would buy again.
My cat is very fussy. She only eats dry food and sheba fresh choice. However, I tried her on this and she wolfed the whole thing down in minutes. The meat looked like good size chunks and it didnt smell as potent as some other brands can smell. Overall i would buy again.
my cats favourite
my cat loves this. the product looks very nice.
A tasty treat for my cat who gobbled it down in a few mouthfuls so I guess she enjoyed it. The texture looked really nice and you could smell the flavour as soon as you opened the tin.
Great quality, for refined cats !
Good quality product although can on the small side, cat liked all the gravy first and then the chunks later ! He enjoyed it so will be on the shopping list