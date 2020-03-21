By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gourmet Gold Chicken & Liver In Gravy 85G

5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Chicken & Liver In Gravy 85G
£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • GOURMET Gold has created Chunks in Gravy, delicious recipes to spoil her sophisticated palate with a different taste experience everyday. Tender chunks with Chicken and Liver gently cooked to perfection and immersed in an appetizing gravy to offer your cat the pleasure of a fabulous and rich flavour. Chunks in Gravy from GOURMET™ Gold, tempt your cat with a succulent delight!
  • Made with tender pieces with Chicken and Liver
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 4 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:82.0%
Protein:7.0%
Fat content:3.2%
Crude ash:2.1%
Crude fibres:0.07%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:625
Vit. D3:95
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22.1
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.28
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:4.3
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:36
Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Loved by our cats

5 stars

We tried this cat food with our 9 year old cat for the first time after only ever feeding her another brand. She absolutely loved it, and miaowed as soon as we opened the can - her sister then came in and licked the bowl clean when she had finished. They aren't usually this enthusiastic about cat food! It's a single serving can so you wouldn't be able to share it between two cats, or for two meals.

they loved it

4 stars

my cats love this so much even lick the can o ut will buy again

A winner

5 stars

Our cat Polly is a very fussy eater but she absolutely loved gourmet chicken and liver. Will definitely be buying this again for her 😁😁

My cat loves it

5 stars

Very good quality cat food! My cat loves it! Very happy mummy and cat!

Good quality

4 stars

Loved it! Charliecat can be extremely fussy. Good quality, however the portion could do with being a little larger.

Cat loved it

5 stars

My cat almost took the pattern off her dish when eating this. She absolutely loved it so I'm a very happy owner. Will certainly buy it again

Would buy again.

5 stars

My cat is very fussy. She only eats dry food and sheba fresh choice. However, I tried her on this and she wolfed the whole thing down in minutes. The meat looked like good size chunks and it didnt smell as potent as some other brands can smell. Overall i would buy again.

my cats favourite

5 stars

my cat loves this. the product looks very nice.

A tasty treat for my cat who gobbled it down in a

5 stars

A tasty treat for my cat who gobbled it down in a few mouthfuls so I guess she enjoyed it. The texture looked really nice and you could smell the flavour as soon as you opened the tin.

Great quality, for refined cats !

4 stars

Good quality product although can on the small side, cat liked all the gravy first and then the chunks later ! He enjoyed it so will be on the shopping list

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gourmet Gold Duo Duck And Turkey 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Chunks In Gravy Beef 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Salmon & Chicken In Gravy 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Chicken 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here