Lemsip Max All In One Liquid 160Ml

This really works!
I had been ill for nearly 18 days when I took this. I've gone through packets and packets of normal cold and flu tablets without any relief.this is almost neon/nuclear in colour and resembles something from a science fiction movie. As someone has said in another review, it tastes like you're drinking Vicks; it is thick & quite disgusting and I'd advise to have a mouthful of something sweet like neat ribena afterwards, but I took this one night before bed and the next day I felt the best I had in weeks. Whenever I know someone has been ill with a bad cold for a number of weeks, I recommend this and they always tell me they have felt better within a day. I had a friend that was panicking as was going to America on holiday and had been ill for a couple of weeks and within 24-hours she felt much better and was ready for her holiday. It's looks nuclear & tastes bad - but boy does it work!
Good product
Tastes like vicks when you swallow it but gets the job done felt better a hour after taking it
Too strong for me
This made me feel very ill, first time I took it I was fine got a bit of heartburn but went straight to bed. Took it again just two days later and within two minutes I got a horrible burning feeling my stomach started to become bloated and giving me pain which then made me sick & shivery, I went to bed and woke up feeling full of cold worse than before and was sick again. I’m not sure if I just reacted to one of the ingredients or if this is just too strong for me but I can’t take the rest unfortunately as I feel worse now than I did before I took it. I’d say if your thinking of taking these do so with caution it’s very strong and not very nice tasting.