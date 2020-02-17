By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lemsip Max All In One Liquid 160Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Lemsip Max All In One Liquid 160Ml
£ 5.00
£3.13/100ml
  • Paracetamol, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Cetylpyridinium Chloride
  • For relief of symptoms of cold and flu, including aches & pains, headache, nasal congestion, tickly sore throat and chesty coughs.
  • All in One
  • Chesty cough, sore throat, blocked nose, head & body aches and fever
  • Ingredients (per 20ml): Paracetamol 1000mg, Action: Analgesic & antipyretic, Relief of... Headache, sore throat, fever, body aches & pains
  • Ingredients (per 20ml): Guaifenesin 200mg, Action: Expectorant, Relief of... Chesty Cough
  • Ingredients (per 20ml): Phenylephrine hydrochloride 12.18mg, Action: Decongestant, Relief of... Blocked or runny nose
  • Ingredients (per 20ml): Cetylpyridinium Chloride 3mg, Action: Antiseptic, Relief of... Sore throat
  • Manufacturer of the cup: UCP Ltd, NR7 9AL, UK
  • All in one - chesty cough, sore throat, fever, head & body aches, blocked nose
  • Pack size: 160ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Each 20ml dose of Oral Solution contains Paracetamol 1000mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.18mg, Guaifenesin 200mg and Cetylpyridinium Chloride 3mg, Also includes Sorbitol E420, Liquid Maltitol, Propylene Glycol, Colours (E104, E131) and Ethanol

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. In order to protect from light, keep the container in the outer carton. Keep the container tightly closed.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the leaflet provided carefully before use.
  • Shake the bottle for at least 10 seconds before use.
  • For short term use only.
  • If you do not get better talk to a doctor.
  • Directions
  • How to take: Never give more medicine than shown in the table. For oral use.
  • Age: Adults (16 years and over).
  • Dose and how often to take: Fill the measure cup with 10-20ml for each dose. Take one dose up to 4 times per day.
  • Always use the measuring cup supplied with the pack. Do not overfill the measuring cup. Wipe the neck of the bottle clean and replace the cap securely, without over-tightening it. Rinse the measuring cup after use. Leave at least 4 hours between doses, and do not take more than 4 doses in any 24 hours.

Warnings

  • Do not give to children under 16 years of age.
  • Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
  • Do not take if: you are allergic to any of the ingredients, you have a serious heart condition, high blood pressure (hypertension), overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or you are taking or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days or other sympathomimetic decongestants.
  • Warnings
  • This product contains a decongestant. Do not take with other products for the relief of colds, flu or congestion.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • CONTAINS PARACETAMOL. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.

Name and address

  • Product Licence Holder:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS.

Lower age limit

16 Years

Net Contents

160ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not give to children under 16 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor. Do not take if: you are allergic to any of the ingredients, you have a serious heart condition, high blood pressure (hypertension), overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or you are taking or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days or other sympathomimetic decongestants. Warnings This product contains a decongestant. Do not take with other products for the relief of colds, flu or congestion. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. CONTAINS PARACETAMOL. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This really works!

5 stars

I had been ill for nearly 18 days when I took this. I've gone through packets and packets of normal cold and flu tablets without any relief.this is almost neon/nuclear in colour and resembles something from a science fiction movie. As someone has said in another review, it tastes like you're drinking Vicks; it is thick & quite disgusting and I'd advise to have a mouthful of something sweet like neat ribena afterwards, but I took this one night before bed and the next day I felt the best I had in weeks. Whenever I know someone has been ill with a bad cold for a number of weeks, I recommend this and they always tell me they have felt better within a day. I had a friend that was panicking as was going to America on holiday and had been ill for a couple of weeks and within 24-hours she felt much better and was ready for her holiday. It's looks nuclear & tastes bad - but boy does it work!

Good product

4 stars

Tastes like vicks when you swallow it but gets the job done felt better a hour after taking it

Too strong for me

2 stars

This made me feel very ill, first time I took it I was fine got a bit of heartburn but went straight to bed. Took it again just two days later and within two minutes I got a horrible burning feeling my stomach started to become bloated and giving me pain which then made me sick & shivery, I went to bed and woke up feeling full of cold worse than before and was sick again. I’m not sure if I just reacted to one of the ingredients or if this is just too strong for me but I can’t take the rest unfortunately as I feel worse now than I did before I took it. I’d say if your thinking of taking these do so with caution it’s very strong and not very nice tasting.

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Lemsip Max Cold & Flu All In One Capsules X 16

£ 5.00
£0.31/each

Jakemans Honey,Lemon And Menthol 100G

£ 0.60
£0.60/100g

Beechams All In One 8 Dose 160Ml

£ 4.85
£3.04/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here