By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Colour Deep Treatment 250Ml

4.5(283)Write a review
image 1 of Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Colour Deep Treatment 250Ml
£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml
  • Dont let your colour fade. Try Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Colour Mate colour safe deep hair treatment for coloured hair. The hair conditioner treatment, with Australian wild peach, works to gently cleanse and protect coloured hair so it can stay as vibrant as you are.
  • Dull just doesn't suit you, stay colourful with Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Colour mate Hair Conditioner Treatment
  • The Treatment for coloured hair gently cleanses and help protect hair dye
  • The coloured hair protecting formula, contains delectable juicy Australian Wild Peach extract
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • It was in Australia that our 3 Minute Miracle Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment was invented and we are proud of our Aussie roots
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Glutamic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Butylene Glycol, Limonene, Magnesium Nitrate, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

283 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Glossy, Soft Hair in Three Minutes

4 stars

I get a lot of compliments about my hair when I've used this conditioner. It leaves my hair so glossy and soft and it smells divine. I'm not sure it noticeably prolongs the colour of my hair, but it makes my hair feel great. It's a reasonably priced pick-me-up for those days when I need a little boost.

Excellent!

5 stars

I Love the smell, Love how soft my hair is after using this conditioner.

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is really dry.. after using this product my hair felt amazing. Really soft and silky. Would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this shampoo, it smells lovely and leaves your hair feeling refreshed

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Aussie products, i use the color protect range for my coloured hair and it helps retain the colour & shine longer. With having long hair my ends get dry really quickly but Aussie always keeps them in good condition.

Great!

4 stars

I like how it protects my hair after diy. But to works perfectly it has to go with conditioner. It smells nice. Can recommend it.

Great!

4 stars

To be honest I didn’t notice enough it making my lasting colour but it smells and feels nice

Great!

4 stars

I loved this product, it helped condition my very dry treated hair, it brought the life and shine back. The only thing that I would say is it should be used in moderation as it can make hair seem a bit oily if used too much.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a brilliant product. Really does a deep conditioning, ideal if you have been in the sunshine too much and your hair is dry and fizzy

Perfect Hair

5 stars

I so love Aussie shampoo, I have coloured my hair, I am also of 'a certain age', I am never disappointed with the finish of my hair, it shines, it looks healthy, I get comments on how nice it looks which boosts my confidence.I have told my friends about Aussie shampoo, one of my friends came yesterday and was saying how disappointed she was with her hair looking dull and lifeless, so I sent her home with some of my Aussie 3 Minute Miracle (I always have a spare one in cupboard)..

1-10 of 283 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo 300Ml

£ 4.00
£1.34/100ml

Aussie Colour Mate Conditioner 250Ml

£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Deep Treatment 250Ml

£ 3.33
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here