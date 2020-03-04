Pedigree Denta Stix Large Dogs 7 Stick

Ok
It's not the product just my dog isn't keen on any type of these products, he tried one but wasn't keen on anymore [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
His fav snack
My dog loves these as a snack after his walk and i love the fact he has clean teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good features
I tried these with all four of my dogs - my two larger ones had no problem and demolished them in seconds but despite cutting them in half my two smaller dogs found them difficult to chew [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
dentastix
both dog loved them which they of lasted longer but my to really go for it on gone so fast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite treat!
These sticks never last long in the house, it has to be his favourite treat! Will quite happily run to his bed to eat one, only problem is it doesn't last long :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for bigger dogs
Was a little bit big for my dogs mouth but he had a go and still has it hidden in his bed so think he likes it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
huge
received and skye enjoyed it however took her a couple of days to get through it due to size [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for keeping dogs teeth clean.
My dogs enjoy these a couple of times a week. It helps keep there teeth clean and they enjoy them so doing realise that it’s helping. Both mine love these and get excited when they see the packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Although the large size is slightly too big for my cocker spaniel, these can be cut in two with half saved for another day easily. She loves these chews and gets very excited as soon as one is presented to her. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Healthy dog treat
My absolutely loves these treats. Am sure he recognises the packet. They are great as a healthy reward and for digs that do not like having their teeth brushed. Although not sure that is a favourite past time of any dog. I recommend these too all my doggy friends as they can be for any size dog. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]