Pedigree Denta Stix Large Dogs 7 Stick

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
  • Pack of chewable DentaStix® dog chews
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® dental sticks are recommended by Vet and developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Pedigree® - feed the good in your dog.
  • 7 chewy dog sticks
  • Complementary pet food
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.
  • Dog oral hygiene is equally as important as ours.
  • Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves.
  • With the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has developed a range of tasty dog chews that reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • DentaStix® dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
  • The combination of special chewy texture and active ingredients is what makes Pedigree® DentaStix® dog chews effective
  • Dental Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours, ideal for everyday
  • Super tasty pet chews available in different sizes to provide oral care for small, medium and large canine dogs
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Large dogs, e.g. a Labrador, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is not suitable for dogs under 25 kg or for young puppies under 4 months. Use within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.7
Fat content:1.3
Inorganic matter:5.4
Crude fibres:0.7
Moisture:16.2
Energy:308 kcal/100g
Vitamin E:1365 mg
Zinc Sulphate heptahydrate:830 mg
Chicken flavour:40.3 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-
Sensory additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

113 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok

3 stars

It's not the product just my dog isn't keen on any type of these products, he tried one but wasn't keen on anymore [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

His fav snack

5 stars

My dog loves these as a snack after his walk and i love the fact he has clean teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good features

4 stars

I tried these with all four of my dogs - my two larger ones had no problem and demolished them in seconds but despite cutting them in half my two smaller dogs found them difficult to chew [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

dentastix

4 stars

both dog loved them which they of lasted longer but my to really go for it on gone so fast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Favourite treat!

4 stars

These sticks never last long in the house, it has to be his favourite treat! Will quite happily run to his bed to eat one, only problem is it doesn't last long :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for bigger dogs

4 stars

Was a little bit big for my dogs mouth but he had a go and still has it hidden in his bed so think he likes it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

huge

4 stars

received and skye enjoyed it however took her a couple of days to get through it due to size [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for keeping dogs teeth clean.

5 stars

My dogs enjoy these a couple of times a week. It helps keep there teeth clean and they enjoy them so doing realise that it’s helping. Both mine love these and get excited when they see the packet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Although the large size is slightly too big for my cocker spaniel, these can be cut in two with half saved for another day easily. She loves these chews and gets very excited as soon as one is presented to her. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy dog treat

5 stars

My absolutely loves these treats. Am sure he recognises the packet. They are great as a healthy reward and for digs that do not like having their teeth brushed. Although not sure that is a favourite past time of any dog. I recommend these too all my doggy friends as they can be for any size dog. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 113 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

